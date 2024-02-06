Key Takeaways Stockpile on medical supplies early on to treat Pals' ailments and maintain their productivity and combat viability.

Different medical conditions can be treated with specific medical supplies, so it's important to have a variety on hand.

Improve the nutrition of your Pals' food to prevent conditions and prioritize highly nutritious and easy-to-produce food like salads.

Hello, Pal Tamers!

Palpagos Islands is full of creatures to catch that will help you on your journey. These Pals will fight alongside you, work at your behest, all in the name of supporting your journey in Palworld. However, these innocent little guys are not invincible. In fact, Pals are quite vulnerable and will often need your care in order to be the best that they can be.

One such vulnerability is the existence of medical ailments and conditions. These debuffs will significantly decrease a Pal’s work productivity and viability in combat, so it is important to treat them as soon as possible. There’s nothing worse than an unproductive, unprotected base, so let’s get right into it.

All Medicines and How to Make Them

The medical supplies will require a significant amount of horn and bone stores. You should consider stockpiling on these items early so you do not have to worry about having them or not when your Pals get sick. We have a couple of guides to make your life easier when it comes to this! Here they are for your ease:

You should consider having around 5 of each type of medicine on hand at all times. They don't expire, so you can just keep them forever. This will help you out if your Pals all decide to come down with some ailment all at once - something that has happened to me a couple of times. When it rains, it pours.

All Medical Ailments and Conditions

Below is a list of all medical conditions to keep an eye out for in the game.

Status Causes and Symptoms How to Treat Colds This conditions seem to happen randomly, and is easy to fix. Don't worry too much about how these happen. As long as your Pal has good living spaces - good beds and a hot spring - this condition should not happen too often. Low Grade Medical Supplies Sprains This conditions comes as a result of working. You should consider lowering their speed if you have increased it, as you will see these more commonly depending on how hard you are working your Pals. These can also come from fights with raiders. Low Grade Medical Supplies Ulcers This condition is a result of stress from working. Take note whenever the game tells you that your Pals are feeling stressed out, as this is your warning that they may be at risk of developing a medical ailment soon. Medical Supplies Fractures This condition will completely stop a Pal from working. It can happen on the job often, so make sure stock up on cures for this. These can also happen during fights with raiders. Medical Supplies Weakened This condition seems to happen randomly, and a lot of the times will come hand in hand with depression. High Quality Medical Supplies Depressed Low sanity and hunger. High Quality Medical Supplies Overfull Sometimes, your Pal will develop an eating disorder because of stress on the job. Consider giving them better food, better beds, and better hot springs to relax in. Low Grade Medical Supplies Starving This is because the Pal is not eating. Currently, the game is a bit buggy and Pals will get stuck randomly. These Pals will not be able to eat, so you will have to free them - which you can do easily from the Pal Management System by simply taking them off your base and putting them back in again. Feeding. These Pals can treat this condition themselves as long as your feeding box is full. Incapacitated This is usually as a result of a raid on camp, however this can also happen due to untreated medical conditions like Starvation. Whenever your Pal's health drops to 0, they become Incapacitated. Put the Pal in the box. There will be a 10 real life minute timer that will countdown, signifying when you can pull this pall back out from the box. Minor Injury Fighting, or taking damage of any kind. Rest. This condition will go away after the Pal gets a good nap in. Major Injury Fighting, or taking damage of any kind. Rest. This condition will eventually degrade to the Minor Injury condition.

Stats To Keep In Mind

Nutrition and Hunger

Hunger is easy to see, and is the root of all status problems. The tricky part with hunger, however, is that it is more complicated than just making sure that your Pals eat. Your Pals may not be getting the best value from their food that they can - which is especially true if you are only feeding your Pals Red Berries, as many Pal Tamers tend to do as this food is the easiest to produce on a base.

Many of the conditions in this game can be addressed before they even happen by improving the food that you give to your Pals to begin with. Palworld has a hidden value for nutrition, and there is no known way to track this value or whether it is the same or different for every Pal. What we do know about this value is that the higher it is, the more likely your Pals are going to stay healthy and not develop any conditions whatsoever.

Food that is highly nutritious and easy to produce will, therefore, be incredibly important. This becomes especially true the later in the game you get. We want to pick foods with high nutritional values, while also keeping in mind that we do not want to be using ingredients that could be used for making Cakes. Cakes are essential for breeding, and if you want overpowered Pals, you will need a ton of Cake. Avoid recipes that use Red Berries, Eggs, Flour, Honey, and Milk.

The best food you can use will be Salads. Salads only require Tomatos and Lettuce, making them ideal for avoiding the use of Cake recipe materials. These are also high value in terms of nutrition, giving you a best-of-both-worlds solution.

Passives To Watch For

Some Pals have Passive Skills that make them ideal, or unideal, for work at the base. Here is a list of all passives to keep an eye on:

Passives Effects Artisan, Serious, Lucky, Work Slave These increase work speed (but not grazing speed). Diet Lover, Dainty Eater Hunger levels will drop more slowly. Pals with this do not eat as often. Workaholic, Positive Thinker Sanity level drops slower. Pals with this will not take a break as often as others. Swift, Runner, Nimble Increased movement speed. Pals with this will zip back and forth between jobs and feeding, which is ideal as most of a base's wasted time is spent traveling.