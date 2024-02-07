Key Takeaways Ranch drops are essential for funding your breeding farm, feeding pals, making gear, and for aesthetics.

To build a ranch, you need resources like fiber, wood, and stone, and you must be at least level 5.

Starting with farming pals like Lamball, Chikipi, and Vixy will provide wool, eggs, and pal spheres for various purposes.

Ranch drops are necessary in order to get the best-of-the-best gear and Pals in the game. You will need pretty well all of the drops you can get from the Ranch in order to fund your breeding farm, feed your pals, make gear, so on. The ranch drops even have a purpose for aesthetics, as a lot of furniture and hats rely on Wool that you can get from the ranch.

In order to build a ranch, you must be level 5 and have it unlocked in the Technology tab. Save a couple of points for this as unlocking it early will help you immensely throughout the mid and late game. You will need these ingredients:

Fiber x 30

Wood x 50

Stone x 20

Once you have this set up and place in your base, all you need now are Pals that can graze. Here is a list of Pals you can assign to your base that will automatically begin grazing unless you give them a different task:

All Grazing Pals and Ranch Drops

Pal Name Farming Level Drops Element Work Suitability Lamball Level 1 Wool Neutral Element Transporting, Handiwork, and Farming Cremis Level 1 Wool Neutral Element Gathering, Farming Melpaca Level 1 Wool Neutral Element Farming Chikipi Level 1 Eggs Neutral Element Gathering, Farming Mozzarine Level 1 Milk Neutral Element Farming Caprity Level 1 Red Berries Grass Element Planting, Farming Woolipop Level 1 Cotton Candy Neutral Element Farming Beegarde Level 1 Honey Grass Element Farming, Planting, Gathering, Handiwork, Lumbering, Medicine Production, and Transporting Flambelle Level 1 Flame Organ Fire Element Farming, Handiwork, Transporting, and Kindling Mau Level 1 Gold Coins Dark Element Farming Mau Cryst Level 1 Gold Coins Ice Element Farming, Cooling Vixy Level 1 Pal Spheres, Gold Coins, Arrows Neutral Element Farming, Gathering

Best Farming Pals to Start

In the early game, you're really going to want to get your farms up and running as soon as possible. However, your priority is being able to survive and catch Pals. Once you have your ranch set up, you should immediately get the following Pals on your ranch grazing as soon as possible:

Lamball - The wool you use from Lamball will be used throughout the game, even at high levels.

Chikipi - The eggs from Chikipi are used to make Cake later on, but you can also use them to make Fried Eggs for easy early-game food.

Vixy - Vixy will help you get Pal Spheres. You should get one or two as soon as possible so you don't have to spend as much time farming Stone, Paldium Fragments, and Wood.

If you can get your hands on Mozzarine or Beegarde early, I highly suggest getting these two as well. However, they can be pretty difficult to catch before Level 16.