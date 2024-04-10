Key Takeaways Pocket Pair revealed Pal Arena bringing PVP to Palworld later this summer at the Triple I Initiative showcase.

The Pal Arena will feature 3 Pals on each side, along with players participating in the action directly.

Palworld gained popularity with over 25m sales in the first month, despite controversy over similarities to Pokemon.

Pocket Pair, developers of 2024's hottest game Palworld, took the stage during the Triple I Initiative showcase to reveal the Pal Arena bringing Palworld PVP later this summer.

How will Palworld PVP Work?

The short trailer from Pocket Pair shows a stadium where two different Palworld characters are lined up, beside three pals across from one another. The mode was previously teased in the Palworld Roadmap, but we do get a bit more info from the teaser. The three pals being out is more than you typically have in Palworld, barring special abilities of Pals, or being at one of your bases. The player is also part of the combat, laying down gunfire and using weapons during the competition layout, which calls to mind Pokémon Stadium.

Since it was released earlier this year, Palworld has been incredibly popular, with it selling over 25m in the first month, and it is still going strong with its new raid that it initially announced in March. This came after they worked on bug issues, and took stock of the situation, including the ludicrous amount of money they had coming in, to ensure that it didn't destroy the studio. Pocket Pair even took the time for a small April Fools' joke earlier this month, with a trailer joking about a dating sim featuring different Pals.

They also had to fend off a lot of controversy as people felt that it might have hewed too close to Pokémon-esq designs or plagiarized them entirely. While Nintendo hasn't taken any known action against Palworld, or Pocket Pair, they did take down a mod that replaced different Pals with Pokémon, showing that they, and The Pokémon Company were watching the game closely.

Related Xbox Unveils Exclusive Palworld Custom Console and Controller Giveaway The custom Xbox Series S console, adorned with vibrant artwork from the game, showcases popular Palworld characters like Grizzbolt and Mammorest.

Palworld came to everyone's attention with its eye-catching trailers initially that showed the Pokémon-esq Pals in shocking situations, such as being used in a factory, or wielding guns against foes. 'Pokemon with Guns' became the reference for many, though it also showed sweatshop-type aesthetics, and these led many to wonder if it would be more of a joke than actual game. Upon release though, Palworld showed that it was more than a meme or joke, as it combined survival gameplay with creature collecting for a game that while featuring many elements reminiscent of other games, was all its own.

For those who are looking at playing, Hardcore Gamer has a database dedicated to all your Palworld needs with help on almost everything if you need it.