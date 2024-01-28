Key Takeaways Take advantage of Grizzbolt's weakness to Ground-type moves to defeat him quickly.

Bring Rushoar and Gumoss, both Ground-type Pals, to effectively fight against Zoe and Grizzbolt.

Use pillars in the arena to hide from Grizzbolt's attacks and focus on damaging Zoe to defeat them both.

The first boss that you encounter in Palworld is Zoe – an E-girl-looking Pal Tamer with a Grizzbolt for a partner. This guide will provide you with a solid beginner-friendly method to melt this boss as quickly as possible but keep in mind this is not the best way to fight this boss.

There are some Technology items that would absolutely melt through Zoe and Grizzbolt that are just not available until you’ve played a significant amount of the game already. Seeing as Zoe and Grizzbolt are available within the first two hours of gameplay, this guide assumes you will not have much to take them down. Let’s get into it.

Before you think about going in to fight her, you should have the following items that will make your life infinitely easier:

Daedream’s Necklace

Triple Shot Bow

Arrows (make lots, they’re cheap)

If you happen to have a Handgun this early in the game and sufficient ammo, that will be a better weapon than the Triple Shot Bow.

Pal Party Comp

Firstly, you should take a look at Grizzbolt. Here is his stat block in the game:

Right off the bat, we know that Grizzbolt’s thing is Electricity. He has a high Attack stat coupled with a high Defense stat, so our best chance at beating him is going to be exploiting Electricity’s weakness – Ground.

By the way, if you are ever wondering which Pal is weak to which element, you have that information at your disposal in the Survival Guide. This is what it looks like:

From this chart, we also know we want to avoid bringing a Water Pal with us at all costs.

These are the Pals that we recommend you bring against Zoe and Grizzbolt:

Rushoar

Gumoss

Rushoar, in particular, has a very strong moveset against Grizzbolt, with a decent Attack stat and moveset. Rushoar will learn the following moves: Stone Blast, Power Shot, and Sand Blast. Stone and Sand Blast are Ground moves that will wipe the floor with Grizzbolt’s Health. Rushoar is also available early in the game – if you follow the path down from the main starting area, you may find one at the foot of the hill or just beyond the path through the cliffs. They wander very close to the beginning area and are generally around Level 4 or higher when you encounter them. Grab a couple of these, and pick the strongest ones for combat.

You can also ride Rushoar, so it is highly recommended to pick a few up.

Outside of Ground-type Pals, you could also bring in Daedream. You do not fight with this Pal; you use this Pal with their Partner Skill, unlocked by Daedream’s Necklace so that you can simultaneously have two Pals on the ground. Daedream can spawn in the beginning area as well, but if you prefer not to wait, you can get it in a dungeon in this area:

You can also find a dungeon along the beach just down the hill, which will spawn Daedream.

If you are having trouble finding a Daedream, look instead for a Lifmunk. You will see Lifmunk pop up from time to time. It is an excellent Pal for combat, as it gets an SMG you can unlock reasonably early in the game.

The Strat

Before heading into the boss room, ensure you have Daedream’s Necklace equipped on your Daedream. If you don’t have Daedream, use Lifmunk equipped with its SMG instead. You will also want to make sure that all your Pals are sufficiently fed for the fight ahead – we don’t want any nasty Hungry debuffs.

In order to take down Zoe and Grizzbolt, you will need to take advantage of the environment to kite Grizzbolt.

Equip Daedream using its Partner Skill and pull out Rushoar. As you kite Grizzbolt, aim for Zoe. Damage to Zoe will do a ton more than any damage you can do against Grizzbolt. Treat this fight like headshot practice, weaving your Daedream attacks with your bow shots on Zoe.

Rushoar will be taking the brunt of the aggro while you whittle down Zoe and Grizzbolt’s Health.

You will see pillars around the arena. Use them whenever you get a crosshair laser on you. Hide behind them until Grizzbolt’s attack is finished because this will just straight up kill you at lower levels. It’s best to disengage with Grizzbolt to hide, so don’t get greedy.

Keep up the assault, and Grizzbolt should go down in around three minutes. If you want to get a better time with this fight, you will need to unlock the Handgun and maybe get some Ice-type Pals like Penking to Freeze Grizzbolt with – but these methods take much more grinding and exploration.

Don’t let the health pool fool you. If you take advantage of Type weaknesses and Zoe shots, you will burn this boss down easily. Good luck out there, Tamers!