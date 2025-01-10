Building the perfect base in Palworld is more than just putting up walls and hoping for the best — it’s about finding that perfect location where resources flow like rivers, enemies think twice about attacking, and your Pals can work (and chill) in style. Whether you’re just starting out or diving into the late-game grind, where you set up shop can make or break your survival and crafting dreams.

Related Palworld: 10 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner From clever ways to boost stats to maximizing your crafting and combat efficiency, these Palworld tricks will save you from unnecessary headaches.

Some spots are rich with resources, while others offer unbeatable defenses or breathtaking views. So, how do you choose where to set up your ultimate HQ? That’s where this list comes in. Whether you’re looking for a resource goldmine, a naturally fortified hideout, or a picturesque paradise to call home, we’ve scouted the map to find locations that check every box.

8 Scorched Hill

A Reservoir for Hexolite

Scorched Hill has everything a savvy player could ask for — flat land for easy building, proximity to water for farming and Pal management, and enough goodies lying around to keep your gear top-tier. The region is a jackpot for Hexolite Quartz, a rare and essential crafting material. You’ll find clusters of Hexolite nodes scattered all over the area, especially near the water and nestled between trees.

The nearby forests are teeming with wood for construction, and the streams provide water for farming. It’s a one-stop shop for all your survival needs. But West of Scorched Hill is not all sunshine and Hexolite. When the sun goes down, Starryon rises up. It’s one of the most dangerous Pals in the game. This glowing purple pal is not only fast but can also blind you with its attacks.

7 Near Hillside Cavern Dungeon in Plateau of Beginnings

Best Base for Beginners

Near the Hillside Cavern Dungeon in Plateau of Beginnings is a great location to set up shop as a beginner in Palworld. In this location you can focus on building, crafting, and taming your favorite Pals without constantly worrying about being ambushed. The Plateau of Beginnings is a spacious, elevated area that gives you a bird’s-eye view of the surrounding areas.

The area is teeming with adorable (and useful) Pals. You can hunt them for materials or tame them to help with tasks like farming, carrying supplies, or just being cute. The surrounding forest provides all the wood, plants, and food you’ll need to keep your base running smoothly at the beginning.

6 Top of Icy Weasel Hill

Access to Treasure Chests

There’s almost no better place to loot chests than the Tower West of Icy Weasel Hill. In fact, there are four loot chests in the area, which are regularly spawning new goodies to keep your base stocked and your gear upgraded.

While the Tower West of Icy Weasel Hill isn’t a total war zone, it’s not without its challenges. You’ll encounter enemies in the level 20–25 range, so be prepared to throw down when necessary. They’re tough enough to keep you on your toes, but not so bad that you’ll regret moving in.

5 Cinnamoth Forest

Medium-Sized Location with Sulfur Deposits, Skill Fruits and Wood

If you like your base to come with a side of scenic beauty, the North of Cinnamoth Forest is a great spot to camp. You’ve got plenty of flat land for building, plus elevated spots for defense or just enjoying the view. Streams and rivers are nearby, making farming and fishing a breeze.

The Cinnamoth Forest is a good spot to craft explosives and advanced tools, since sulfur is abundant here. And you also need sulfur to make gunpowder for your guns. You will also find ores and wood in this area.

4 Close to the Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Mountainous Terrain with Enormous Coal and Ore Deposits

If you’re serious about crafting, gathering, and dominating Palworld, this location is where you plant your flag. This area is perfectly balanced — packed with resources, naturally defensible, and loaded with exploration opportunities.

The mountainous terrain makes this location feel like a fortress in the sky. The elevation makes it tough for enemies to sneak up on you, while giving you an unbeatable view of your surroundings. And remember coal is your ticket to advancing through the Technology Tree, and guess what? This area is bursting with it! You also have ore nodes galore here.

3 Southwest of Small Settlement

Rich in Ore and Close to a Fast Travel Point

Another great location to camp in the early game is the Southwest of Small Settlement. The open terrain means you’ve got room to dream BIG. Want a cozy cottage? Done. A towering fortress? Go for it. A full-blown Pal ranch? Absolutely. And you’re not far from the Small Settlement fast travel point, which makes getting around the map a total breeze.

A solid base location needs resources, and southwest of Small Settlement delivers like a champ. This area is rich in nearby ore deposits. Whether you’re crafting Ingots , weapons, upgrading tools, or just stockpiling, you’ll never feel short on materials.

2 Next to the Desolate Church

Surrounded by Wood, Ore and Mushrooms

If you want a flat, wide spot to build your base at the early stages of the game, you can do so near the Desolate Church. You won’t have to fight the landscape to get your structures up, and there’s enough room for crafting tables, farms, and whatever else your heart desires.

You’ll find plenty of iron and other metals nearby, perfect for crafting tools, weapons, and upgrades. Also, trees are scattered all around, so you’ll never run short on wood for building or crafting. And if you want to whip up some delicacies in the kitchen, there are mushrooms around.

1 Near the Sakurajima Oil Fields

One-Stop Shop for All Your Oil Needs

If you’re diving into late-game Palworld and haven’t staked your claim in the Sakurajima Oil Fields, you’re seriously missing out! The main attraction to the Sakurajima Oil Fields is obviously crude oil. This is your resource for advanced crafting and powering those big machines.

The Sakurajima island boasts multiple oil-rich locations, perfect for setting up those Oil Extractors. So, don’t waste time trekking around for scraps of oil when you could set up a dedicated Oil Farming Base right here.