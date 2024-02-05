Key Takeaways The most efficient way to farm bones in Palworld is to travel to Ascetic Falls at nighttime and hunt Loupmoon and Cawgnito Pals.

Hello, Pal Tamers!

Palworld is grindy, there’s no doubt about that. Farming and hunting take up the majority of your time in this game, as is the mark of most survival games, so you will most likely be looking for ways to efficiently gather materials to build your bases as quickly as possible. Bones are one of those items that would be impossible to go without, as it is necessary for certain medicine recipes, construction recipes, and so on.

Unfortunately, there is no automatic way to farm Bones in Palworld. We will have to hunt them manually. This may seem daunting, but this guide will help you find the fastest way to farm Bones in Palworld.

Bone Bone collected from Pals. Used in the creation of high quality Paldium.

Best Way to Farm Bones in Palworld

The most efficient Bone farm is available to you pretty early on in the game, but it is recommended that you tackle this at around level 20. The Pals you’ll be fighting are around Level 14-15, and you want to make sure you can kill them quickly to get as many drops as possible.

Firstly, you’re going to fast travel to Ascetic Falls. If you do not have this point unlocked, it’s at the coordinates (-220, -446). Here it is on the map:

When you get to this spot, you will wait until nighttime. Nighttime not only has increased Pal spawns, but also we will want to be hunting nighttime exclusive pals. These are the Pals you will be hunting in this area:

Loupmoon (046) Dark 80 80 130 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dark Ball Jumping Claw Shadow Burst Icicle Cutter Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 40 55 55 55 75 100 150 Handiwork 2 Partner Skill Claws Glistening in the Dark When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw. Possible Drops Bone The horns on its head grow under the moonlight. It doesn't hate the sun, but its horns itch when sunlight hits them.

Cawgnito (044) Dark 75 80 80 95 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Dark Ball Phantom Peck Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 25 40 55 55 75 100 150 Lumbering 1 Partner Skill Telepeck When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck. Possible Drops Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul Long ago it freely soared the skies. After losing a contest with, it abandoned the skies, and now lives a secretive life in the dark of night.

Simply follow the path from the Ascetic Falls fast travel spawn down to the clearing, and there should be tons of Pals walking around that you can kill quickly. These guys can drop up to 3 Bones per kill, so it is well worth your while to do this method if you can do it quickly!

Best Gear and Pals to Bring

For this farm, you will want to bring some weapons that can do a ton of damage and end fights quickly. If you are level 21, then you will have access to make the Musket. This weapon is slow to load, it’s true, however it does 1000 damage per shot.

If you couple the Musket with a Vanwyrm and get headshots on the Pals flooding this area at night, you will drop them in one shot. This kind of speed is ideal for getting through this farm efficiently.

If you are still fairly early game and want to get some resources shuffled away to make your life easier later, there is an early game farm option for you – though it is not nearly as efficient.

Low Level Ways to Farm Bones

For this farm, you do not need to go far from the starting area. In fact, the best place to do this farm is around the Desolute Church fast travel point, located at (64, -417). Here it is on the map:

This is the Pal you will be hunting:

Rushoar (020) Ground 80 70 100 70 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Reckless Charge Sand Blast Power Shot Stone Blast Power Bomb Rock Lance Pal Blast 55 40 35 55 70 150 150 Mining 1 Partner Skill Hard Head Can be ridden. Increases efficiency of destroying boulders while mounted. Possible Drops Rushoar Pork, Leather, Bone Being an extremely aggressive Pal, it often picks fights before gauging its opponents' strength. Though small, its powerful charge can even send boulders flying.

You can find the Pal Rushoar roaming this area, as well as the areas immediately north and south of here. Rushoar drop bones and are relatively easy to kill, even with just a bow.