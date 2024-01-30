Key Takeaways
Hey there, Pal Tamers!
Dark type Pals are some of the coolest looking Pals in the entire game. So cool, in fact, that Palworld gives us the opportunity to capture Noct Pals – the edgy cousins of their normal Pal variations. That said, this list isn’t for cool. Thankfully, the Dark type Pals of Palworld gives us a ton of powerful candidates to work with for this list.
If you think edginess is all that Dark brings to the table, think again. The Dark type is home to the hardest-hitting Pal in the game, Necromus, as well as the best healer, Lyleen Noct.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, let’s get right into our top picks for the best Dark Pals for combat tier list!
SS Tier
S Tier
A Tier
B Tier
C Tier
All other Dark Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Dark Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Darks in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.