Dark type Pals are some of the coolest looking Pals in the entire game. So cool, in fact, that Palworld gives us the opportunity to capture Noct Pals – the edgy cousins of their normal Pal variations. That said, this list isn’t for cool. Thankfully, the Dark type Pals of Palworld gives us a ton of powerful candidates to work with for this list.

If you think edginess is all that Dark brings to the table, think again. The Dark type is home to the hardest-hitting Pal in the game, Necromus, as well as the best healer, Lyleen Noct.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, let’s get right into our top picks for the best Dark Pals for combat tier list!

SS Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Necromus (446, 681) Hands down, the highest attack stat of the Legendaries and of the game

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed

Passive Skill Lord of the Underworld – 20% Increase to Dark

S Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Shadowbeak (673, 643) Quick ground mount that can also fly.

Consumes the least amount of stamina of all mounts, despite not being the fastest, meaning you can stay airborne for the longest amount or sprinting for the longest amount.

Fantastic all-rounder, great Dark attacker.

Learns Divine Disaster, an exclusive skill that’s absolutely devastating. Lyleen Noct Lyleen Noct (-160, 346) Lyleen can heal you – does 1000 HP of healing at base level.

Lyleen is the best healer in the game.

Has Dark typing, can use Dark, Ice, and Grass type moves effectively.

Very strong attacker besides.

A Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Astegon (673, 643) Has massive attack and defense stats.

Overpowered Active Skills movesets.

They look awesome.

They’re the best Miner in the game. Menasting (493, 81) Amazing Ground and Dark movesets.

Increase’s player’s defense when on the field.

Makes Electric Pals drop more items.

Very strong stats all-round. Felbat (-410, -55) Grants the Player life steal while travelling together.

Very good attack stats all around.

Good Dark moves. Can learn a Fire move.

B Tier

Pal Picture Location Notes Helzephyr Directly west of Hypocrite Hill. Very strong attack stats, especially Shot Attack.

Great Dark moveset.

Applies Dark damage to Player’s attacks.

Can fly. Katress Katress (239, -332) Great Dark attacker, also learns Fire.

Great farming Pal, can be used to get Leather or Bones because of its Partner Skill Grimoire collector. Vanwyrm (-115, -416) Very fast flying mount that can be found before level 30.

Decent stats but low HP.

Mix of amazing Dark and Fire attacks. Tombat Grassy plains and coastlines at night. Great hunting Pal. Can use Ultrasonic Sensor to find Pals in the wild.

Very solid Dark moveset.

Decent attack stats.

Also good on a base. Worth picking up for that alone. Pyrin Noct Southwest Volcanic Region at night. Good attack stat and solid health stat.

Can learn Fire moves. Moveset is very good.

Can be ridden.

Applies Dark to Player’s attack.

C Tier

All other Dark Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Dark Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Darks in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.