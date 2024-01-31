Key Takeaways Dragon Pals have high attack stats, strong movesets, and can be ridden; Jetragon is the top pick in the SS Tier.

Jormuntide Ignis and Jormuntide have great movesets, high attack and health stats, and can be ridden.

Some of the Dragons on this tier list are great Pals to have, but fall lower on the tier list due to their strengths as Dragons. They may be in higher Tiers in another Type's Tier List.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

The Dragon typing is home to the coolest Pals in Palworld, as well as some of the most powerful Pals that can fit into just about any party. At the time of writing this, there is only a small handful of Pals to select from for this tier list. However, there are a bunch of notable Dragons here that, even in the lowest Tiers, will serve you well for a long time.

The Dragon typing speaks for itself. It’s a powerful Typing and a ton of these Pals also come with Fire damage, making them some of the hardest-hitting Pals in the game.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, let’s get right into our top picks for the best Dragon Pals for combat tier list!

SS Tier

Jetragon (111) Dragon 110 110 100 140 3300 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Spirit Fire Dragon Burst Flare Storm Draconic Breath Beam Comet Fire Ball Dragon Meteor 45 55 80 70 140 150 150 Gathering 3 Partner Skill Aerial Missile Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Possible Drops Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, Diamond Watches over Palpagos Island from high above. When calamity returns to the land, the earth will split open, and the skies will burn. It is destined to strike down the calamity in a flash of total destruction. Pros Extremely high attack stat

Massively strong Dragon type moveset. Also has Fire moves.

More than 10000 health at max level.

Can shoot missile launchers when ridden.

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed

Fastest flying mount in the game

S Tier

Jormuntide Ignis (101b) Dragon Fire Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Dragon Cannon Flare Storm Ignis Breath Tri-Lightning Fire Ball Dragon Meteor 30 30 80 70 90 150 150 Kindling 4 Partner Skill Stormbringer Lava Dragon Can be ridden.

Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Fluids, High Quality Pal Oil Legend says the was once a warrior who, after being wrongly convicted and cast into a volcano, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him. Pros Great moveset with Fire and Dragon moves. Even has an Electric move.

Enhances Fire attacks when ridden.

Great stats ? high attack and health.

Can be ridden.

A Tier

Jormuntide (101) Dragon Water 130 100 150 120 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Tri-Lightning Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 70 100 90 150 150 Watering 4 Partner Skill Stormbringer Sea Dragon Can be ridden to travel on water.

While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him. Pros Solid attack stat.

Good moveset with Water, Dragon, and Electric moves.

Can be ridden and won?t cost stamina over water, however he is very slow over water. Cons Not as powerful as its Ignis version. (No Fire Damage)

Astegon (098) Dragon Dark 100 125 100 125 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Spirit Flame Dragon Burst Nightmare Ball Draconic Breath Dark Laser Dragon Meteor 30 75 55 100 70 150 150 Handiwork Mining 1 4 Partner Skill Black Ankylosaur Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Increases damage dealt to ore while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Metal Ingot, Pure Quartz A savage beast born of the abyss. Thou shall not stand before the beast. Thou shall not heed the beast. Pros Very good stat spread, high defense.

Powerful blend of Dragon and Dragon attacks.

Tanky Pal that can take a lot of hits.

Azurobe (082) Water Dragon 110 100 70 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 65 55 70 150 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Waterwing Dance Can be ridden to travel on water.

Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Cloth This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity. Pros Good health and defense. Shot attack is decent.

Solid Dragon and Water moveset.

Applies Water damage to player attacks while ridden.

B Tier

Orserk (106) Dragon Electric 100 100 100 130 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Kerauno Lightning Strike Spark Blast Draconic Breath Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Bolt 100 120 30 70 75 90 150 Electricity Handiwork Transporting 4 4 3 Partner Skill Ferocious Thunder Dragon While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Electric Organ It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye. Pros Great stat spread. Cons Better as an Electric Pal than a Dragon Pal.

Quivern (095) Dragon 105 100 100 100 950 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Spirit Fire Acid Rain Draconic Breath Grass Tornado Aqua Burst Dragon Meteor 30 45 80 70 80 100 150 Handiwork Transporting Gathering Mining 1 3 2 2 Partner Skill Sky Dragon’s Affection Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil Sleeping while cuddling a is said to be a heavenly experience, but there are some who have been crushed and sent to heaven by ones that toss and turn in their sleep. Pros Very diverse skill spread.

Can be ridden.

Enhances Dragon attacks while ridden.

Relaxaurus (085) Dragon Water 110 70 110 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Dragon Burst Bubble Blast Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Dragon Meteor 30 40 55 65 70 100 150 Transporting Watering 1 2 Partner Skill Hungry Missile Can be ridden.

Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby Contrary to its blasé appearance, it's quite ferocious. It perceives everything in its sight as prey and will stop at nothing to devour it. Pros Decent health and attack stats.

Can fire a missile launcher when ridden.

Can be ridden. Cons Bad defense.

C Tier

All other Dragon Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Dragon Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Dragons in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.