The Dragon typing is home to the coolest Pals in Palworld, as well as some of the most powerful Pals that can fit into just about any party. At the time of writing this, there is only a small handful of Pals to select from for this tier list. However, there are a bunch of notable Dragons here that, even in the lowest Tiers, will serve you well for a long time.
The Dragon typing speaks for itself. It’s a powerful Typing and a ton of these Pals also come with Fire damage, making them some of the hardest-hitting Pals in the game.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, let’s get right into our top picks for the best Dragon Pals for combat tier list!
SS Tier
Jetragon
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Watches over Palpagos Island from high above. When calamity returns to the land, the earth will split open, and the skies will burn. It is destined to strike down the calamity in a flash of total destruction.
- Extremely high attack stat
- Massively strong Dragon type moveset. Also has Fire moves.
- More than 10000 health at max level.
- Can shoot missile launchers when ridden.
- Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed
- Fastest flying mount in the game
S Tier
Jormuntide Ignis
Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Legend says the was once a warrior who, after being wrongly convicted and cast into a volcano, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.
- Great moveset with Fire and Dragon moves. Even has an Electric move.
- Enhances Fire attacks when ridden.
- Great stats ? high attack and health.
- Can be ridden.
A Tier
Jormuntide
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.
- Solid attack stat.
- Good moveset with Water, Dragon, and Electric moves.
- Can be ridden and won?t cost stamina over water, however he is very slow over water.
- Not as powerful as its Ignis version. (No Fire Damage)
Astegon
Increases damage dealt to ore while mounted.
A savage beast born of the abyss. Thou shall not stand before the beast. Thou shall not heed the beast.
- Very good stat spread, high defense.
- Powerful blend of Dragon and Dragon attacks.
- Tanky Pal that can take a lot of hits.
Azurobe
Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.
- Good health and defense. Shot attack is decent.
- Solid Dragon and Water moveset.
- Applies Water damage to player attacks while ridden.
B Tier
Orserk
It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye.
- Great stat spread.
- Better as an Electric Pal than a Dragon Pal.
Quivern
Enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.
Sleeping while cuddling a is said to be a heavenly experience, but there are some who have been crushed and sent to heaven by ones that toss and turn in their sleep.
- Very diverse skill spread.
- Can be ridden.
- Enhances Dragon attacks while ridden.
Relaxaurus
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Contrary to its blasé appearance, it's quite ferocious. It perceives everything in its sight as prey and will stop at nothing to devour it.
- Decent health and attack stats.
- Can fire a missile launcher when ridden.
- Can be ridden.
- Bad defense.
C Tier
All other Dragon Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Dragon Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Dragons in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.