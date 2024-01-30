Quick Links

Palworld’s Electric Type category is sorely under tuned; there are very few Electric Pals in the game, and none of them are amazingly powerful in combat when compared to other types. At the time of writing this list, there are only 11 Electric Pals in the game. They are all on this list, as a result.

Despite the population of Electric Pals being so low, these types of Pals come with some of the fastest mount speeds and funniest combat memes that make them worth it to have around.

Sometimes, hilarity is all you need to have a fun fight. For Palworld and its Electric Types, this is especially true.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Electric Legendary Pals. Yet. This list will get updated to include Boltmane, when it is released, along with any other Legendaries.

S Tier

Orserk

icon
Orserk (106)
Dragon Electric
100 100 100 130 1200 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Kerauno Lightning Strike Spark Blast Draconic Breath Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Bolt
100 120 30 70 75 90 150
Electricity Handiwork Transporting
4 4 3
Partner Skill
Ferocious Thunder Dragon
While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
8320 L

It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye.

Pros
  • Best Electric Pal in game.
  • Comes with Lord of Lightning ? 20% increase to Lightning attacks.
  • Very strong magic attack skill.
  • Looks sick.

Rayhound

icon
Rayhound (060)
Electric
90 80 100 100 1150 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Shockwave Spark Blast Stone Blast Electric Ball Lightning Streak Lightning Bolt
40 40 30 55 50 75 150
Electricity
2
Partner Skill
Jumping Force
Can be ridden.
Can double jump while mounted.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
3880 M

At full speed, it could be mistaken for a bolt of lightning. If two s collide, the sound is like that of a powerful thunderclap.

Pros
  • Good mid game Electric attacker
  • Can be ridden, mounting gives the Double Jump ability.
  • Very fast ground mount with Swift ? very nice for getting around.
  • Solid attacker.
Cons
  • You probably won't find one before level 20.

A Tier

Grizzbolt

icon
Grizzbolt (103)
Electric
105 100 120 100 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Claw Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt
30 40 90 75 90 120 150
Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Electricity
2 2 3 3
Partner Skill
Yellow Tank
Can be ridden.
Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ, Leather
7720 L

With a friendly smile and a hardy physique, it is docile towards one it recognizes as a partner. For reasons unexplained, its personality undergoes a drastic change when wielding a minigun.

Pros
  • Tanky Electric type Pal.
  • Can fire a minigun when ridden.
  • Always happy to see you!

Relaxaurus Lux

icon
Relaxaurus Lux (085b)
Dragon Electric
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spark Blast Dragon Cannon Shockwave Lightning Streak Draconic Breath Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt
30 30 40 75 70 120 150
Electricity Transporting
3 1
Partner Skill
Missily Party
Can be ridden.
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil, Sapphire, Electric Organ

One day, had an idea. Maybe it was about time for a change. Just then, an electric shock raced through its body!

Pros
  • Solid Electric moveset with some Dragon thrown in for spice.
  • Can fire a missile launcher when ridden.
  • Is a dinosaur.

Beakon

icon
Beakon (073)
Electric
105 80 100 115 1200 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Sand Tornado Lightning Bolt
25 30 40 75 90 80 150
Transporting Electricity Gathering
3 2 1
Partner Skill
Thunderous
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Applies Electricity damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
7490 L

Some think it is a related species to , but there is in fact no connection. Using its sharp beak, it descends on its prey in a quick motion that resembles a bolt of lightning.

Pros
  • High attack stat, especially Shot Attack.
  • Applies Electricity to player?s attacks.
  • Can be ridden, it flies.
Cons
  • Its name is a pun.

B Tier

Dinossom Lux

icon
Dinossom Lux (064b)
Electric Dragon
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Shockwave Plasma Tornado Botanical Smash Draconic Breath Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt
40 65 60 70 90 120 150
Electricity Lumbering
2 2
Partner Skill
Thunder Dragon
Can be ridden.
Enhances Electricity attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Tomato Seeds

Though struck by lightning, it lives on. The phrase "struck by a Dinossom Lux's bolt" has come to mean narrowly escaping death.

Pros
  • Enahnces Electric attacks when ridden.
  • Looks better than normal Dinossom.

Dazzi

icon
Dazzi (062)
Electric
70 70 110 80 550 20
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Shockwave Acid Rain Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt
25 40 80 75 90 120 150
Handiwork Transporting Electricity
1 1 1
Partner Skill
Lady of Lightning
While in team, appears near the player.
Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
1390 XS

Often kind to lonely pals. However, the moment a Pal mistakes this for actual companionship, it seizes the opportunity to blast them with a thunderbolt.

Pros
  • Can have a bunch of these on the ground all at once due to Dazzi?s Necklace.
  • Every time the player attacks, it strikes a foe with lightning at the same time.
  • Solid melee attack stat.
Cons
  • It doesn't melee as often as you would like.

Univolt

icon
Univolt (056)
Electric
80 105 110 105 1100 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spark Blast Shockwave Lock-on Laser Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt
30 40 70 75 90 120 150
Lumbering Electricity
1 2
Partner Skill
Swift Deity
Can be ridden.
Applies Electricity damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Leather, Electric Organ, Horn
4280 M

It used to be considered an emissary of the Thunder God, and thus was not hunted by people. However, after witnesses observed one die from a lightning strike, its reverence faded, and it quite literally fell into the role of a workhorse.

Pros
  • Very fast running speed.
  • Apples Electric to player's attacks while mounted.

Mossanda Lux

icon
Mossanda Lux (033b)
Electric
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Streak Blast Punch Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt
30 40 75 85 90 120 150
Electricity Handiwork Lumbering Transporting
2 2 2 3
Partner Skill
Grenadier Panda
Can be ridden.
Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ, Leather, Mushroom

A Pal whose power is truly shocking. By altering the electrical currents in its body, this Pal's been able to overload its own strength. When it comes to sheer power, this Pal may be top of the list.

Pros
  • Decent all-around stats.
  • Good Electric moveset.
  • Can be ridden. Fires a grenade launcher.

C Tier

Jolthog

icon
Jolthog (012)
Electric
70 70 70 75 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Shockwave Power Shot Electric Ball Power Bomb Tri-Lightning Lightning Streak Lightning Bolt
40 35 50 70 90 75 150
Electricity
1
Partner Skill
Jolt Bomb
When activated, equips Jolthog to the player's hand.
When thrown at an enemy, causes an electrical explosion upon impact.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
1060 XS

Releases the electricity stored in its body when under attack, producing a shock that can be over 10 million volts. If thrown, it can even be more lethal than any conventional heavy weaponry.

Pros
  • You can throw him at enemies, and he explodes. It's hilarious.
  • Super cute.
Cons
  • You feel bad for throwing him because of how cute he is.

Sparkit

icon
Sparkit (007)
Electric
60 70 60 75 500 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spark Blast Sand Blast Shockwave Electric Ball Tri-Lightning Lightning Streak Lightning Bolt
30 40 40 50 90 75 150
Handiwork Transporting Electricity
1 1 1
Partner Skill
Static Electricity
While in team, increases attack power of Electricity Pals.
Possible Drops
Electric Organ
1030 XS

During the dry season, this Pal is always on the verge of blowing a fuse. Sparks can fly with even the slightest provocation, even amongst allies.

Pros
  • Increases the attack power of Electric Pals in your party.
  • Good synergy without Electric Pals.
Cons
  • You only bring him to buff Electric Pals.

This tier list is very bare bones, because there are not a lot of Electric types in the game. And, unfortunately, the Electric Type is undertuned – meaning Jolthog and Sparkit don’t cut it enough to be listed under the B tier. That said, you can always run around with an army of Jolthogs to throw at people. It’s a good time.

