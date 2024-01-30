Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Electric Pals in Palworld are scarce and not very powerful in combat compared to other types.
- The best Electric Pal is Orserk, with strong magic attack skills and a 20% increase to Lightning attacks.
- Jolthog and Sparkit are not listed in the higher tiers, but they can still be used for fun and entertainment.
Welcome, Pal Tamers!
Palworld’s Electric Type category is sorely under tuned; there are very few Electric Pals in the game, and none of them are amazingly powerful in combat when compared to other types. At the time of writing this list, there are only 11 Electric Pals in the game. They are all on this list, as a result.
Despite the population of Electric Pals being so low, these types of Pals come with some of the fastest mount speeds and funniest combat memes that make them worth it to have around.
Sometimes, hilarity is all you need to have a fun fight. For Palworld and its Electric Types, this is especially true.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Electric Legendary Pals. Yet. This list will get updated to include Boltmane, when it is released, along with any other Legendaries.
S Tier
Orserk
It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye.
- Best Electric Pal in game.
- Comes with Lord of Lightning ? 20% increase to Lightning attacks.
- Very strong magic attack skill.
- Looks sick.
Rayhound
Can double jump while mounted.
At full speed, it could be mistaken for a bolt of lightning. If two s collide, the sound is like that of a powerful thunderclap.
- Good mid game Electric attacker
- Can be ridden, mounting gives the Double Jump ability.
- Very fast ground mount with Swift ? very nice for getting around.
- Solid attacker.
- You probably won't find one before level 20.
A Tier
Grizzbolt
Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.
With a friendly smile and a hardy physique, it is docile towards one it recognizes as a partner. For reasons unexplained, its personality undergoes a drastic change when wielding a minigun.
- Tanky Electric type Pal.
- Can fire a minigun when ridden.
- Always happy to see you!
Relaxaurus Lux
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
One day, had an idea. Maybe it was about time for a change. Just then, an electric shock raced through its body!
- Solid Electric moveset with some Dragon thrown in for spice.
- Can fire a missile launcher when ridden.
- Is a dinosaur.
Beakon
Applies Electricity damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Some think it is a related species to , but there is in fact no connection. Using its sharp beak, it descends on its prey in a quick motion that resembles a bolt of lightning.
- High attack stat, especially Shot Attack.
- Applies Electricity to player?s attacks.
- Can be ridden, it flies.
- Its name is a pun.
B Tier
Dinossom Lux
Enhances Electricity attacks while mounted.
Though struck by lightning, it lives on. The phrase "struck by a Dinossom Lux's bolt" has come to mean narrowly escaping death.
- Enahnces Electric attacks when ridden.
- Looks better than normal Dinossom.
Dazzi
Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.
Often kind to lonely pals. However, the moment a Pal mistakes this for actual companionship, it seizes the opportunity to blast them with a thunderbolt.
- Can have a bunch of these on the ground all at once due to Dazzi?s Necklace.
- Every time the player attacks, it strikes a foe with lightning at the same time.
- Solid melee attack stat.
- It doesn't melee as often as you would like.
Univolt
Applies Electricity damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
It used to be considered an emissary of the Thunder God, and thus was not hunted by people. However, after witnesses observed one die from a lightning strike, its reverence faded, and it quite literally fell into the role of a workhorse.
- Very fast running speed.
- Apples Electric to player's attacks while mounted.
Mossanda Lux
Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.
A Pal whose power is truly shocking. By altering the electrical currents in its body, this Pal's been able to overload its own strength. When it comes to sheer power, this Pal may be top of the list.
- Decent all-around stats.
- Good Electric moveset.
- Can be ridden. Fires a grenade launcher.
C Tier
Jolthog
When thrown at an enemy, causes an electrical explosion upon impact.
Releases the electricity stored in its body when under attack, producing a shock that can be over 10 million volts. If thrown, it can even be more lethal than any conventional heavy weaponry.
- You can throw him at enemies, and he explodes. It's hilarious.
- Super cute.
- You feel bad for throwing him because of how cute he is.
Sparkit
During the dry season, this Pal is always on the verge of blowing a fuse. Sparks can fly with even the slightest provocation, even amongst allies.
- Increases the attack power of Electric Pals in your party.
- Good synergy without Electric Pals.
- You only bring him to buff Electric Pals.
This tier list is very bare bones, because there are not a lot of Electric types in the game. And, unfortunately, the Electric Type is undertuned – meaning Jolthog and Sparkit don’t cut it enough to be listed under the B tier. That said, you can always run around with an army of Jolthogs to throw at people. It’s a good time.