Key Takeaways Electric Pals in Palworld are scarce and not very powerful in combat compared to other types.

The best Electric Pal is Orserk, with strong magic attack skills and a 20% increase to Lightning attacks.

Jolthog and Sparkit are not listed in the higher tiers, but they can still be used for fun and entertainment.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

Palworld’s Electric Type category is sorely under tuned; there are very few Electric Pals in the game, and none of them are amazingly powerful in combat when compared to other types. At the time of writing this list, there are only 11 Electric Pals in the game. They are all on this list, as a result.

Despite the population of Electric Pals being so low, these types of Pals come with some of the fastest mount speeds and funniest combat memes that make them worth it to have around.

Sometimes, hilarity is all you need to have a fun fight. For Palworld and its Electric Types, this is especially true.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Electric Legendary Pals. Yet. This list will get updated to include Boltmane, when it is released, along with any other Legendaries.

S Tier

Orserk (106) Dragon Electric 100 100 100 130 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Kerauno Lightning Strike Spark Blast Draconic Breath Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Bolt 100 120 30 70 75 90 150 Electricity Handiwork Transporting 4 4 3 Partner Skill Ferocious Thunder Dragon While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Electric Organ It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye. Pros Best Electric Pal in game.

Comes with Lord of Lightning ? 20% increase to Lightning attacks.

Very strong magic attack skill.

Looks sick.

Rayhound (060) Electric 90 80 100 100 1150 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Shockwave Spark Blast Stone Blast Electric Ball Lightning Streak Lightning Bolt 40 40 30 55 50 75 150 Electricity 2 Partner Skill Jumping Force Can be ridden.

Can double jump while mounted. Possible Drops Electric Organ At full speed, it could be mistaken for a bolt of lightning. If two s collide, the sound is like that of a powerful thunderclap. Pros Good mid game Electric attacker

Can be ridden, mounting gives the Double Jump ability.

Very fast ground mount with Swift ? very nice for getting around.

Solid attacker. Cons You probably won't find one before level 20.

A Tier

Grizzbolt (103) Electric 105 100 120 100 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Claw Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt 30 40 90 75 90 120 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Electricity 2 2 3 3 Partner Skill Yellow Tank Can be ridden.

Can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted. Possible Drops Electric Organ, Leather With a friendly smile and a hardy physique, it is docile towards one it recognizes as a partner. For reasons unexplained, its personality undergoes a drastic change when wielding a minigun. Pros Tanky Electric type Pal.

Can fire a minigun when ridden.

Always happy to see you!

Relaxaurus Lux (085b) Dragon Electric Active Skills Work Suitability Spark Blast Dragon Cannon Shockwave Lightning Streak Draconic Breath Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt 30 30 40 75 70 120 150 Electricity Transporting 3 1 Partner Skill Missily Party Can be ridden.

Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil, Sapphire, Electric Organ One day, had an idea. Maybe it was about time for a change. Just then, an electric shock raced through its body! Pros Solid Electric moveset with some Dragon thrown in for spice.

Can fire a missile launcher when ridden.

Is a dinosaur.

Beakon (073) Electric 105 80 100 115 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Sand Tornado Lightning Bolt 25 30 40 75 90 80 150 Transporting Electricity Gathering 3 2 1 Partner Skill Thunderous Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Applies Electricity damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Electric Organ Some think it is a related species to , but there is in fact no connection. Using its sharp beak, it descends on its prey in a quick motion that resembles a bolt of lightning. Pros High attack stat, especially Shot Attack.

Applies Electricity to player?s attacks.

Can be ridden, it flies. Cons Its name is a pun.

B Tier

Dinossom Lux (064b) Electric Dragon Active Skills Work Suitability Shockwave Plasma Tornado Botanical Smash Draconic Breath Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt 40 65 60 70 90 120 150 Electricity Lumbering 2 2 Partner Skill Thunder Dragon Can be ridden.

Enhances Electricity attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Tomato Seeds Though struck by lightning, it lives on. The phrase "struck by a Dinossom Lux's bolt" has come to mean narrowly escaping death. Pros Enahnces Electric attacks when ridden.

Looks better than normal Dinossom.

Dazzi (062) Electric 70 70 110 80 550 20 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Shockwave Acid Rain Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt 25 40 80 75 90 120 150 Handiwork Transporting Electricity 1 1 1 Partner Skill Lady of Lightning While in team, appears near the player.

Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts. Possible Drops Electric Organ Often kind to lonely pals. However, the moment a Pal mistakes this for actual companionship, it seizes the opportunity to blast them with a thunderbolt. Pros Can have a bunch of these on the ground all at once due to Dazzi?s Necklace.

Every time the player attacks, it strikes a foe with lightning at the same time.

Solid melee attack stat. Cons It doesn't melee as often as you would like.

Univolt (056) Electric 80 105 110 105 1100 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Spark Blast Shockwave Lock-on Laser Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt 30 40 70 75 90 120 150 Lumbering Electricity 1 2 Partner Skill Swift Deity Can be ridden.

Applies Electricity damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Leather, Electric Organ, Horn It used to be considered an emissary of the Thunder God, and thus was not hunted by people. However, after witnesses observed one die from a lightning strike, its reverence faded, and it quite literally fell into the role of a workhorse. Pros Very fast running speed.

Apples Electric to player's attacks while mounted.

Mossanda Lux (033b) Electric Active Skills Work Suitability Spark Blast Shockwave Lightning Streak Blast Punch Tri-Lightning Lightning Strike Lightning Bolt 30 40 75 85 90 120 150 Electricity Handiwork Lumbering Transporting 2 2 2 3 Partner Skill Grenadier Panda Can be ridden.

Can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted. Possible Drops Electric Organ, Leather, Mushroom A Pal whose power is truly shocking. By altering the electrical currents in its body, this Pal's been able to overload its own strength. When it comes to sheer power, this Pal may be top of the list. Pros Decent all-around stats.

Good Electric moveset.

Can be ridden. Fires a grenade launcher.

C Tier

Jolthog (012) Electric 70 70 70 75 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Shockwave Power Shot Electric Ball Power Bomb Tri-Lightning Lightning Streak Lightning Bolt 40 35 50 70 90 75 150 Electricity 1 Partner Skill Jolt Bomb When activated, equips Jolthog to the player's hand.

When thrown at an enemy, causes an electrical explosion upon impact. Possible Drops Electric Organ Releases the electricity stored in its body when under attack, producing a shock that can be over 10 million volts. If thrown, it can even be more lethal than any conventional heavy weaponry. Pros You can throw him at enemies, and he explodes. It's hilarious.

Super cute. Cons You feel bad for throwing him because of how cute he is.

Sparkit (007) Electric 60 70 60 75 500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Spark Blast Sand Blast Shockwave Electric Ball Tri-Lightning Lightning Streak Lightning Bolt 30 40 40 50 90 75 150 Handiwork Transporting Electricity 1 1 1 Partner Skill Static Electricity While in team, increases attack power of Electricity Pals. Possible Drops Electric Organ During the dry season, this Pal is always on the verge of blowing a fuse. Sparks can fly with even the slightest provocation, even amongst allies. Pros Increases the attack power of Electric Pals in your party.

Good synergy without Electric Pals. Cons You only bring him to buff Electric Pals.

This tier list is very bare bones, because there are not a lot of Electric types in the game. And, unfortunately, the Electric Type is undertuned – meaning Jolthog and Sparkit don’t cut it enough to be listed under the B tier. That said, you can always run around with an army of Jolthogs to throw at people. It’s a good time.