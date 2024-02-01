Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Fire Types are the strongest in Palworld due to their ability to cause damage over time.
- Jormuntide Ignis and Blazamut are top-tier Fire Type Pals with great stats and move sets.
- Other Fire Pals may be situational but are still valuable additions to a diverse team.
Hello, Pal Tamers!
It is well known within the Palworld community that the Fire Type is the strongest Pal Type in the game. This is due to Fire damage's ability to set things aflame, causing a damage over time effect that applies to both Pals and objects. Base objects. Made from wood. Ones that your Watering Pals just run by when they're on fire and don't try to put out. But that damage dealing capability is exactly why we love Fire Types!
The Fire Type category of Palworld is filled with tough Pals. Even the weaker Pals in this category will be worthwhile additions to your team for a decent chunk of the game!
Plus, who doesn't want a Foxparks flamethrower? The memes are endless.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Fire Type Legendary Pals. Yet. Should Pocket Pair ever release a Fire Type Legendary Pal, this list will be updated accordingly!
S Tier
Jormuntide Ignis
Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Legend says the was once a warrior who, after being wrongly convicted and cast into a volcano, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.
- Great all round stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Enhances Fire attacks when ridden.
- Very strong and diverse moveset. Has a Lightning and Dragon move in his kit.
- Looks sick.
Blazamut
Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Legends say it was born during a volcanic eruption. A strange group even claims that this continent is laid upon the back of a giant .
- Excellent attack stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Great Fire Type moveset.
- Enhances Fire attacks while being ridden.
A Tier
Faleris
While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.
When it finds its prey it unleashes a whirlwind of flames, burning the entire area to ash. breath is known for its pleasing scent.
- Good attack stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Great Fire Type moveset.
Suzaku
Enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
It was once believed to usher in the dry season. Whenever there was a drought the previous year, people would relentlessly seek to cull its numbers, hoping to bring about a plentiful harvest in the next year.
- Decent all-round stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Enhances Fire attacks when ridden.
- Moveset is not spectacular.
Blazehowl Noct
While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated.
While it prefers raw meat, it always ends up eating tainted meat. This is due to its dark claws, which it uses as its weapon, it simply doesn't realize its prey gets cursed.
- Decent attack stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Great Fire Type moveset. Can also learn Dark moves.
- Defense leaves something to be desired.
B Tier
Wixen
With the power of light, it produces arcane phenomena. It prefers to eat food well-done and is particularly hostile towards .
- Great Fire Type moveset. Can also learn a Dark move!
- Apples Fire to player attacks.
- Stats could be better.
Reptyro
Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Magma-like blood runs throughout its body. If a large amount of water is thrown on it, this water rapidly heats, causing an immense vapor explosion.
- Can be ridden.
- Decent stats.
- Strong Fire and Ground Type moveset.
- He's slow.
Blazehowl
While fighting together, Leaf Pals drop more items when defeated.
While it prefers raw meat, it always ends up eating well-done meat. This is due to its blistering claws, which it uses as its weapon, it simply doesn't realize its prey gets burned to a crisp.
- Decent attack stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Great Fire Type moveset.
- Easy to obtain with breeding early on. Just spam Penking x Melpaca and you'll get one eventually.
- Defense and HP leave something to be desired.
Vanwyrm
Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted.
The melodies of a flute made from the exoskeleton of a are said to cross whole mountain ranges. In ages past, such flutes were used to signal an attack.
- Good attack stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Great Fire Type moveset. Can learn a Dark and Neutral move as well.
- Increases damage to weak points while being ridden.
- Available in the early game. Can get one before Level 20.
- You just wish he was a bit stronger so you don't have to replace him with Jormuntide Ignis later.
Ragnahawk
Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Some think it is a related species to , but there is in fact no connection. It mainly eats rocks, and after many long years its beak and head have hardened to accommodate this diet.
- Can be ridden.
- Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
- Decent stats.
- Moveset isn't amazing.
C Tier
All other Fire Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Fire Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Fire Types in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.
Having Fire in your party will always be better than not having Fire in your party. Due to Fire's ability to due further damage over time, you really can't go wrong with having one on your team.