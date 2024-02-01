Key Takeaways Fire Types are the strongest in Palworld due to their ability to cause damage over time.

Jormuntide Ignis and Blazamut are top-tier Fire Type Pals with great stats and move sets.

Other Fire Pals may be situational but are still valuable additions to a diverse team.

Hello, Pal Tamers!

It is well known within the Palworld community that the Fire Type is the strongest Pal Type in the game. This is due to Fire damage's ability to set things aflame, causing a damage over time effect that applies to both Pals and objects. Base objects. Made from wood. Ones that your Watering Pals just run by when they're on fire and don't try to put out. But that damage dealing capability is exactly why we love Fire Types!

The Fire Type category of Palworld is filled with tough Pals. Even the weaker Pals in this category will be worthwhile additions to your team for a decent chunk of the game!

Plus, who doesn't want a Foxparks flamethrower? The memes are endless.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Fire Type Legendary Pals. Yet. Should Pocket Pair ever release a Fire Type Legendary Pal, this list will be updated accordingly!

S Tier

Jormuntide Ignis (101b) Dragon Fire Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Dragon Cannon Flare Storm Ignis Breath Tri-Lightning Fire Ball Dragon Meteor 30 30 80 70 90 150 150 Kindling 4 Partner Skill Stormbringer Lava Dragon Can be ridden.

Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Fluids, High Quality Pal Oil Legend says the was once a warrior who, after being wrongly convicted and cast into a volcano, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him. Pros Great all round stats.

Can be ridden.

Enhances Fire attacks when ridden.

Very strong and diverse moveset. Has a Lightning and Dragon move in his kit.

Looks sick.

Blazamut (096) Fire 100 120 150 125 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Ignis Blast Stone Blast Ignis Breath Ignis Rage Fire Ball Rock Lance 35 30 55 70 120 150 150 Kindling Mining 3 4 Partner Skill Magma Kaiser Can be ridden.

Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Coal, Flame Organ Legends say it was born during a volcanic eruption. A strange group even claims that this continent is laid upon the back of a giant . Pros Excellent attack stats.

Can be ridden.

Great Fire Type moveset.

Enhances Fire attacks while being ridden.

A Tier

Faleris (105) Fire 100 110 100 105 1400 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Flare Arrow Spirit Fire Ignis Breath Phoenix Flare Ignis Rage Fire Ball 30 55 45 70 135 120 150 Kindling Transporting 3 3 Partner Skill Scorching Predator Can be ridden as an flying mount.

While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Flame Organ When it finds its prey it unleashes a whirlwind of flames, burning the entire area to ash. breath is known for its pleasing scent. Pros Good attack stats.

Can be ridden.

Great Fire Type moveset.

Suzaku (102) Fire 120 105 100 105 1100 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Ignis Breath Flare Storm Fire Ball 25 30 45 55 70 80 150 Kindling 3 Partner Skill Wings of Flame Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Enhances Fire attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Flame Organ It was once believed to usher in the dry season. Whenever there was a drought the previous year, people would relentlessly seek to cull its numbers, hoping to bring about a plentiful harvest in the next year. Pros Decent all-round stats.

Can be ridden.

Enhances Fire attacks when ridden. Cons Moveset is not spectacular.

Blazehowl Noct (084b) Fire Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Shadow Burst Flare Arrow Ignis Breath Spirit Flame Ignis Rage Fire Ball Dark Laser 55 55 70 75 120 150 150 Kindling Lumbering 3 2 Partner Skill Darkflame Lion Can be ridden.

While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Flame Organ While it prefers raw meat, it always ends up eating tainted meat. This is due to its dark claws, which it uses as its weapon, it simply doesn't realize its prey gets cursed. Pros Decent attack stats.

Can be ridden.

Great Fire Type moveset. Can also learn Dark moves. Cons Defense leaves something to be desired.

B Tier

Wixen (076) Fire 90 80 50 110 620 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Spirit Flame Flare Storm Fire Ball Dragon Meteor 30 45 55 75 80 150 150 Kindling Handiwork Transporting 2 3 2 Partner Skill Lord Fox When fighting together, applies Fire damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Flame Organ, High Grade Technical Manual With the power of light, it produces arcane phenomena. It prefers to eat food well-done and is particularly hostile towards . Pros Great Fire Type moveset. Can also learn a Dark move!

Apples Fire to player attacks. Cons Stats could be better.

Reptyro (088) Fire Ground 110 120 100 105 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Stone Blast Stone Cannon Ignis Breath Volcanic Burst Ignis Rage Rock Lance 30 55 70 70 100 120 150 Kindling Mining 3 3 Partner Skill Ore-Loving Beast Can be ridden.

Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted. Possible Drops Flame Organ Magma-like blood runs throughout its body. If a large amount of water is thrown on it, this water rapidly heats, causing an immense vapor explosion. Pros Can be ridden.

Decent stats.

Strong Fire and Ground Type moveset. Cons He's slow.

Blazehowl (084) Fire 105 80 100 110 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Power Shot Flare Arrow Ignis Breath Ignis Rage Fire Ball Pal Blast 30 35 55 70 120 150 150 Kindling Lumbering 3 2 Partner Skill Hellflame Lion Can be ridden.

While fighting together, Leaf Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Flame Organ While it prefers raw meat, it always ends up eating well-done meat. This is due to its blistering claws, which it uses as its weapon, it simply doesn't realize its prey gets burned to a crisp. Pros Decent attack stats.

Can be ridden.

Great Fire Type moveset.

Easy to obtain with breeding early on. Just spam Penking x Melpaca and you'll get one eventually. Cons Defense and HP leave something to be desired.

Vanwyrm (071) Fire Dark 90 90 100 115 850 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Ignis Breath Nightmare Ball Fire Ball Dark Laser 25 30 45 70 100 150 150 Kindling Transporting 1 3 Partner Skill Aerial Marauder Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted. Possible Drops Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin The melodies of a flute made from the exoskeleton of a are said to cross whole mountain ranges. In ages past, such flutes were used to signal an attack. Pros Good attack stats.

Can be ridden.

Great Fire Type moveset. Can learn a Dark and Neutral move as well.

Increases damage to weak points while being ridden.

Available in the early game. Can get one before Level 20. Cons You just wish he was a bit stronger so you don't have to replace him with Jormuntide Ignis later.

Ragnahawk (074) Fire 95 120 100 105 1300 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Sand Tornado Flare Storm Ignis Breath Fire Ball 25 45 55 80 80 70 150 Kindling Transporting 3 3 Partner Skill Flame Wing Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Flame Organ Some think it is a related species to , but there is in fact no connection. It mainly eats rocks, and after many long years its beak and head have hardened to accommodate this diet. Pros Can be ridden.

Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.

Decent stats. Cons Moveset isn't amazing.

C Tier

All other Fire Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Fire Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Fire Types in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.

Having Fire in your party will always be better than not having Fire in your party. Due to Fire's ability to due further damage over time, you really can't go wrong with having one on your team.