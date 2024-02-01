Quick Links
The Ground Type umbrella features some of my personal favourite Pals in the game! While sifting through this list, I had a hard time making decisions about who to let into the S Tier and who not to, as a lot of these Pals perform very well even by endgame. You will see a lot of powerhouses in this list - Pals you will pick up in your Pal Taming career that will break your heart to remove from your party if ever such a tragedy had to happen.
The Ground Type features some of the tankiest, bulkiest Pals in the game. It's also the Typing for Anubis, a high-damaging Pal that can just straight up dodge some attacks. This Type is also home to Warsect, a Pal that, once found, will likely never leave your party.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Ground Type Legendary Pals. Yet. If future patches and releases for Palworld give us a Ground Type Legendary, this list will be updated accordingly.
S Tier
Anubis
Earth damage to the player's attacks. Sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in battle.
Once seen as a symbol of nobility, and an idol for those who shunned wealth and power. Yet over time, this Pal became a token of death.
- Applies Earth damage to player attacks.
- Can sometimes just straight up dodge attacks.
- Powerful Ground moveset.
- Passive skills are very, very good.
Menasting
and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated.
Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.
- High defense. Very good stats otherwise.
- Increases player's defense when fighting together.
- Powerful Ground and Dark move set.
Warsect
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.
- Increases player's defense.
- Adds Fire damage to player's attacks.
- Very tanky, with solid attack stats.
- Great Ground and Grass moveset.
A Tier
Ice Reptyro
Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Ice cold blood runs throughout its body. If heated rapidly, its blood evaporates, causing an immense vapor explosion.
- Solid Ice and Ground moveset.
- Tanky Pal, with good attack too.
- Slow as a mount.
Reptyro
Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Magma-like blood runs throughout its body. If a large amount of water is thrown on it, this water rapidly heats, causing an immense vapor explosion.
- Very good Ground and Fire moveset.
- Very tanky, has decent attack stats besides.
- Has slightly better damage than its ice counterpart.
- Very slow to ride.
B Tier
Digtoise
A walking contradiction, possessing the strongest shell and the only drill capable of piercing it. "Digtoise's Fable" is a popular children's tale.
- Very high defense stat.
- Decent Ground type moveset. Has some Water, too.
- Kind of low attack stats.
Robinquill Terra
A Pal that lives a hunting life in rocky areas and is very close to humans. When bones are found in ruins, there are always human bones found nearby as well.
- Allows you to deal more damage to weak points while fighting together.
- Decent moveset.
- Decent attack stats.
- Low health and defense stats make this one squishy.
Dumud
When too relaxed, its reaction time drastically declines. Even if it were sliced from head to tail, it probably wouldn't even realize that it should be dead until the next morning.
- Good Water and Ground movesets.
- Decent health and melee attack stats.
- Defense and shot attack stats leave something to be desired.
- Probably meant more for a base than for combat.
Eikthyrdeer Terra
Can perform a double jump while mounted.
Increases efficiency of cutting trees.
The individual with the hardest horns becomes the leader. Once the horns are lost, so too is its leadership status. It leaves the herd amidst farewell glances and quietly returns to the earth.
- Decent Ground and Neutral attacks.
- Can be ridden.
- Can double jump, making it good for movement in a pinch.
- Low stats.
C Tier
All other Ground Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Ground Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Ground Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.