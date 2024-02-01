Key Takeaways Anubis, Menasting, and Warsect are top-tier Ground Type Pals with powerful movesets and high stats.

The S Tier Pals have passive skills that are very effective in combat.

The C Tier includes other Ground Pals that may still be useful in your party situationally.

Hey there, Pal Tamers!

The Ground Type umbrella features some of my personal favourite Pals in the game! While sifting through this list, I had a hard time making decisions about who to let into the S Tier and who not to, as a lot of these Pals perform very well even by endgame. You will see a lot of powerhouses in this list - Pals you will pick up in your Pal Taming career that will break your heart to remove from your party if ever such a tragedy had to happen.

The Ground Type features some of the tankiest, bulkiest Pals in the game. It's also the Typing for Anubis, a high-damaging Pal that can just straight up dodge some attacks. This Type is also home to Warsect, a Pal that, once found, will likely never leave your party.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Ground Type Legendary Pals. Yet. If future patches and releases for Palworld give us a Ground Type Legendary, this list will be updated accordingly.

S Tier

Anubis (100) Ground 120 100 130 130 1000 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Stone Blast Power Bomb Sand Tornado Spinning Roundhouse Forceful Charge Ground Smash Rock Lance 55 70 80 100 120 140 150 Handiwork Transporting Mining 4 2 3 Partner Skill Guardian of the Desert When fighting together, applies

Earth damage to the player's attacks. Sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in battle. Possible Drops Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual Once seen as a symbol of nobility, and an idol for those who shunned wealth and power. Yet over time, this Pal became a token of death. Pros Applies Earth damage to player attacks.

Can sometimes just straight up dodge attacks.

Powerful Ground moveset.

Passive skills are very, very good.

Menasting (099) Dark Ground 100 130 100 100 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Poison Blast Shadow Burst Stone Cannon Nightmare Ball Rock Lance Dark Laser 40 30 55 70 100 150 150 Lumbering Mining 2 3 Partner Skill Steel Scorpion When fighting together, increases the player's defense

and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Coal, Venom Gland Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal. Pros High defense. Very good stats otherwise.

Increases player's defense when fighting together.

Powerful Ground and Dark move set.

Warsect (092) Ground Grass 120 120 100 100 600 85 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast 30 50 55 70 75 150 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting 1 1 3 3 Partner Skill Hard Armor When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies

Fire damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Honey The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch. Pros Increases player's defense.

Adds Fire damage to player's attacks.

Very tanky, with solid attack stats.

Great Ground and Grass moveset.

A Tier

Ice Reptyro (088b) Ice Ground Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Stone Blast Iceberg Cryst Breath Frost Burst Blizzard Spike Rock Lance 30 55 70 90 100 130 150 Cooling Mining 3 3 Partner Skill Ice-Loving Beast Can be ridden.

Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted. Possible Drops Ice Organ Ice cold blood runs throughout its body. If heated rapidly, its blood evaporates, causing an immense vapor explosion. Pros Solid Ice and Ground moveset.

Tanky Pal, with good attack too. Cons Slow as a mount.

Reptyro (088) Fire Ground 110 120 100 105 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Stone Blast Stone Cannon Ignis Breath Volcanic Burst Ignis Rage Rock Lance 30 55 70 70 100 120 150 Kindling Mining 3 3 Partner Skill Ore-Loving Beast Can be ridden.

Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted. Possible Drops Flame Organ Magma-like blood runs throughout its body. If a large amount of water is thrown on it, this water rapidly heats, causing an immense vapor explosion. Pros Very good Ground and Fire moveset.

Very tanky, has decent attack stats besides.

Has slightly better damage than its ice counterpart. Cons Very slow to ride.

B Tier

Digtoise (067) Ground 80 120 80 95 420 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Stone Blast Shell Spin Stone Cannon Sand Tornado Aqua Burst Rock Lance 40 55 65 70 80 100 150 Mining 3 Partner Skill Drill Crusher When activated, performs Shell Spin,follows the player while spinning, and mines ores efficiently. Possible Drops Ore, High Quality Pal Oil A walking contradiction, possessing the strongest shell and the only drill capable of piercing it. "Digtoise's Fable" is a popular children's tale. Pros Very high defense stat.

Decent Ground type moveset. Has some Water, too. Cons Kind of low attack stats.

Robinquill Terra (048b) Grass Ground Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Wind Cutter Focus Shot Stone Blast Sand Tornado Solar Blast Rock Lance 40 30 65 55 80 150 150 Transporting Handiwork Lumbering Medicine Gathering 2 2 1 1 2 Partner Skill Hawk Eye While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points. Possible Drops Wheat Seeds A Pal that lives a hunting life in rocky areas and is very close to humans. When bones are found in ruins, there are always human bones found nearby as well. Pros Allows you to deal more damage to weak points while fighting together.

Decent moveset.

Decent attack stats. Cons Low health and defense stats make this one squishy.

Dumud (043) Ground 100 95 100 70 600 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Stone Blast Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Aqua Burst Rock Lance Hydro Laser 40 55 40 65 100 150 150 Transporting Watering Mining 1 1 2 Partner Skill Soil Improver Dumud can complete both Watering and Mining jobs around your base, while also being a source of High Quality Pal Oil when defeated in the wild. Possible Drops Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil When too relaxed, its reaction time drastically declines. Even if it were sliced from head to tail, it probably wouldn't even realize that it should be dead until the next morning. Pros Good Water and Ground movesets.

Decent health and melee attack stats. Cons Defense and shot attack stats leave something to be desired.

Probably meant more for a base than for combat.

Eikthyrdeer Terra (037b) Ground Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Antler Uppercut Stone Blast Stone Cannon Power Bomb Sand Tornado Rock Lance 35 50 55 70 70 80 150 Lumbering 2 Partner Skill Guardian of the Forest Can be ridden.

Can perform a double jump while mounted.

Increases efficiency of cutting trees. Possible Drops Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn The individual with the hardest horns becomes the leader. Once the horns are lost, so too is its leadership status. It leaves the herd amidst farewell glances and quietly returns to the earth. Pros Decent Ground and Neutral attacks.

Can be ridden.

Can double jump, making it good for movement in a pinch. Cons Low stats.

C Tier

All other Ground Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Ground Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Ground Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.