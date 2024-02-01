Quick Links

Hey there, Pal Tamers!

The Ground Type umbrella features some of my personal favourite Pals in the game! While sifting through this list, I had a hard time making decisions about who to let into the S Tier and who not to, as a lot of these Pals perform very well even by endgame. You will see a lot of powerhouses in this list - Pals you will pick up in your Pal Taming career that will break your heart to remove from your party if ever such a tragedy had to happen.

The Ground Type features some of the tankiest, bulkiest Pals in the game. It's also the Typing for Anubis, a high-damaging Pal that can just straight up dodge some attacks. This Type is also home to Warsect, a Pal that, once found, will likely never leave your party.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Ground Type Legendary Pals. Yet. If future patches and releases for Palworld give us a Ground Type Legendary, this list will be updated accordingly.

S Tier

Anubis

icon
Anubis (100)
Ground
120 100 130 130 1000 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Stone Blast Power Bomb Sand Tornado Spinning Roundhouse Forceful Charge Ground Smash Rock Lance
55 70 80 100 120 140 150
Handiwork Transporting Mining
4 2 3
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Desert
When fighting together, applies
Earth damage to the player's attacks. Sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in battle.
Possible Drops
Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual
4960 M

Once seen as a symbol of nobility, and an idol for those who shunned wealth and power. Yet over time, this Pal became a token of death.

Pros
  • Applies Earth damage to player attacks.
  • Can sometimes just straight up dodge attacks.
  • Powerful Ground moveset.
  • Passive skills are very, very good.

Menasting

icon
Menasting (099)
Dark Ground
100 130 100 100 1200 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Poison Blast Shadow Burst Stone Cannon Nightmare Ball Rock Lance Dark Laser
40 30 55 70 100 150 150
Lumbering Mining
2 3
Partner Skill
Steel Scorpion
When fighting together, increases the player's defense
and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Coal, Venom Gland
7050 L

Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.

Pros
  • High defense. Very good stats otherwise.
  • Increases player's defense when fighting together.
  • Powerful Ground and Dark move set.

Warsect

icon
Warsect (092)
Ground Grass
120 120 100 100 600 85
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast
30 50 55 70 75 150 150
Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting
1 1 3 3
Partner Skill
Hard Armor
When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Honey
6830 L

The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.

Pros
  • Increases player's defense.
  • Adds Fire damage to player's attacks.
  • Very tanky, with solid attack stats.
  • Great Ground and Grass moveset.

A Tier

Ice Reptyro

icon
Ice Reptyro (088b)
Ice Ground
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Stone Blast Iceberg Cryst Breath Frost Burst Blizzard Spike Rock Lance
30 55 70 90 100 130 150
Cooling Mining
3 3
Partner Skill
Ice-Loving Beast
Can be ridden.
Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ

Ice cold blood runs throughout its body. If heated rapidly, its blood evaporates, causing an immense vapor explosion.

Pros
  • Solid Ice and Ground moveset.
  • Tanky Pal, with good attack too.
Cons
  • Slow as a mount.

Reptyro

icon
Reptyro (088)
Fire Ground
110 120 100 105 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Stone Blast Stone Cannon Ignis Breath Volcanic Burst Ignis Rage Rock Lance
30 55 70 70 100 120 150
Kindling Mining
3 3
Partner Skill
Ore-Loving Beast
Can be ridden.
Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Possible Drops
Flame Organ
6940 L

Magma-like blood runs throughout its body. If a large amount of water is thrown on it, this water rapidly heats, causing an immense vapor explosion.

Pros
  • Very good Ground and Fire moveset.
  • Very tanky, has decent attack stats besides.
  • Has slightly better damage than its ice counterpart.
Cons
  • Very slow to ride.

B Tier

Digtoise

icon
Digtoise (067)
Ground
80 120 80 95 420 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Stone Blast Shell Spin Stone Cannon Sand Tornado Aqua Burst Rock Lance
40 55 65 70 80 100 150
Mining
3
Partner Skill
Drill Crusher
When activated, performs Shell Spin,follows the player while spinning, and mines ores efficiently.
Possible Drops
Ore, High Quality Pal Oil
2980 M

A walking contradiction, possessing the strongest shell and the only drill capable of piercing it. "Digtoise's Fable" is a popular children's tale.

Pros
  • Very high defense stat.
  • Decent Ground type moveset. Has some Water, too.
Cons
  • Kind of low attack stats.

Robinquill Terra

icon
Robinquill Terra (048b)
Grass Ground
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Wind Cutter Focus Shot Stone Blast Sand Tornado Solar Blast Rock Lance
40 30 65 55 80 150 150
Transporting Handiwork Lumbering Medicine Gathering
2 2 1 1 2
Partner Skill
Hawk Eye
While fighting together, allows you to deal more damage to weak points.
Possible Drops
Wheat Seeds

A Pal that lives a hunting life in rocky areas and is very close to humans. When bones are found in ruins, there are always human bones found nearby as well.

Pros
  • Allows you to deal more damage to weak points while fighting together.
  • Decent moveset.
  • Decent attack stats.
Cons
  • Low health and defense stats make this one squishy.

Dumud

icon
Dumud (043)
Ground
100 95 100 70 600 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Stone Blast Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Aqua Burst Rock Lance Hydro Laser
40 55 40 65 100 150 150
Transporting Watering Mining
1 1 2
Partner Skill
Soil Improver
Dumud can complete both Watering and Mining jobs around your base, while also being a source of High Quality Pal Oil when defeated in the wild.
Possible Drops
Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil
4690 M

When too relaxed, its reaction time drastically declines. Even if it were sliced from head to tail, it probably wouldn't even realize that it should be dead until the next morning.

Pros
  • Good Water and Ground movesets.
  • Decent health and melee attack stats.
Cons
  • Defense and shot attack stats leave something to be desired.
  • Probably meant more for a base than for combat.

Eikthyrdeer Terra

icon
Eikthyrdeer Terra (037b)
Ground
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Antler Uppercut Stone Blast Stone Cannon Power Bomb Sand Tornado Rock Lance
35 50 55 70 70 80 150
Lumbering
2
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Forest
Can be ridden.
Can perform a double jump while mounted.
Increases efficiency of cutting trees.
Possible Drops
Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn

The individual with the hardest horns becomes the leader. Once the horns are lost, so too is its leadership status. It leaves the herd amidst farewell glances and quietly returns to the earth.

Pros
  • Decent Ground and Neutral attacks.
  • Can be ridden.
  • Can double jump, making it good for movement in a pinch.
Cons
  • Low stats.

C Tier

All other Ground Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Ground Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Ground Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.

20230608_Palworld_Screenshot_08
