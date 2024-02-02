Quick Links
- The Water Type category in Palworld has some strong Pals, including Jormuntide and Suzaku Aqua.
- The Combat Tier List for Water Type Pals does not include any Legendary Pals.
- Most Water Type Pals in the game are undertuned, but Relaxaurus, Azurobe, and Penking are worth considering for combat.
Welcome in, Pal Tamers!
Admittedly, the Water Type of Palworld did not get a lot of love from Pocket Pair when they were designing these Pals. Some of these Pals are super strong and great to have - meta, even - but a lot of these Pals are overwhelmingly mediocre in a fight. With that being said, as with all the other Tiers, there are some that well and truly shine.
As a whole, the Water Type category is made up of Pals you want on your base more than in a fight. However, that's not the case for the powerful Jormuntide and Suzaku Aqua, who both hold their own and then some.
Combat Tier List Criteria
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Water Legendary Pals. Yet. If furture releases give us a Water Legendary Pal, this list will be updated accordingly!
There aren't too many Water Type Pals in the game at the moment, and many of them are sorely undertuned. Due to this, we have provided a Pal to highlight in our C Tier for this tier list.
S Tier
Suzaku Aqua
Enhances Water attacks while mounted.
It was once believed to usher in the rainy season. If there was a flood the previous year, people would relentlessly seek to cull its numbers, hoping to avert disaster in the coming year.
- Great stats all round.
- Strong Water and Ice moveet.
- Can be ridden.
- Enhances Water attacks while mounted.
Jormuntide
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.
- Very strong Pal with high attack and health.
- Powerful moveset with Dragon and Water attacks. Has an Electric Attack.
- Looks awesome.
- Can be ridden.
- Very slow speed over water.
A Tier
Relaxaurus
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Contrary to its blasé appearance, it's quite ferocious. It perceives everything in its sight as prey and will stop at nothing to devour it.
- Very good Dragon moveset, decent Water moveset.
- Can be ridden.
- Can fire a missile launcher when ridden.
- Good stats.
Azurobe
Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity.
- Decent health, defense, and shot attack stat.
- Can be ridden on to go over water.
- Applies Water damage to player's attacks.
- Melee attack stat is sorely lacking.
Penking
Surprisingly, it is unrelated to. Ever wanting to be the center of attention, this Pal will strut its stuff for any onlookers.
- Strong Water and Ice moveset.
- Can be found very early.
- Very helpful in the early game for freezing powerful enemies, getting shots on weak points.
- Stats leave something to be desired.
B Tier
Broncherry Aqua
Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity."
- High health, defense, and support stats.
- Helps with carrying capacity while in the team.
- Attack isn't good.
- Better for utility than combat.
Surfent
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.
- Decent moveset that includes Dragon Type attacks.
- Can be ridden over water.
- Stats are not very good.
Celaray
Allows you to move quickly for long periods of time while gliding with this Pal.
Riding the wind, this Pal travels where it pleases. Should it find a partner along the way, the encounter will mark its journey's end.
- Celaray can be found early and helps with travel, opens up the map early on.
- Decent melee attack stat.
- Decent Water Type moveset.
- Every stat other than its melee attack is kind of bad.
C Tier
Kelpsea
Its personality changes depending on the quality of the water it was born into. Born into polluted waters are generally ill-tempered and quickly become delinquents.
- Decent melee skill.
- Increases power of Water Pals.
- Not a good pick over any of the other pals above this tier.
It's important to point out Kelpsea's mediocrity here because newer Tamers may see that it has good synergy with Water Pals, which is technically true. There are a few things to keep in mind with that, though. One, this is the only time that Kelpsea's ability is useful. Secondly, you should stay away from running a team that's only one element unless you have Pals like Sweepa, which becomes one of the best Pals in the game when paired with Swees specifically. Kelpsea is not one of those Pals and does not contribute to any other specific Pal in that way, so it is best to stay away from it.
All other Water Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Water Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Water Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.