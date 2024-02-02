Key Takeaways The Water Type category in Palworld has some strong Pals, including Jormuntide and Suzaku Aqua.

The Combat Tier List for Water Type Pals does not include any Legendary Pals.

Most Water Type Pals in the game are undertuned, but Relaxaurus, Azurobe, and Penking are worth considering for combat.

Welcome in, Pal Tamers!

Admittedly, the Water Type of Palworld did not get a lot of love from Pocket Pair when they were designing these Pals. Some of these Pals are super strong and great to have - meta, even - but a lot of these Pals are overwhelmingly mediocre in a fight. With that being said, as with all the other Tiers, there are some that well and truly shine.

As a whole, the Water Type category is made up of Pals you want on your base more than in a fight. However, that's not the case for the powerful Jormuntide and Suzaku Aqua, who both hold their own and then some.

Combat Tier List Criteria

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. You will notice that there is no SS Tier for this list – that’s because there are no Water Legendary Pals. Yet. If furture releases give us a Water Legendary Pal, this list will be updated accordingly!

There aren't too many Water Type Pals in the game at the moment, and many of them are sorely undertuned. Due to this, we have provided a Pal to highlight in our C Tier for this tier list.

S Tier

Suzaku Aqua (102b) Water Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Ice Missile Aqua Gun Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Hydro Laser 30 30 40 90 100 130 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Wings of Water Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Enhances Water attacks while mounted. Possible Drops It was once believed to usher in the rainy season. If there was a flood the previous year, people would relentlessly seek to cull its numbers, hoping to avert disaster in the coming year. Pros Great stats all round.

Strong Water and Ice moveet.

Can be ridden.

Enhances Water attacks while mounted.

Jormuntide (101) Dragon Water 130 100 150 120 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Tri-Lightning Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 70 100 90 150 150 Watering 4 Partner Skill Stormbringer Sea Dragon Can be ridden to travel on water.

While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him. Pros Very strong Pal with high attack and health.

Powerful moveset with Dragon and Water attacks. Has an Electric Attack.

Looks awesome.

Can be ridden. Cons Very slow speed over water.

A Tier

Relaxaurus (085) Dragon Water 110 70 110 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Dragon Burst Bubble Blast Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Dragon Meteor 30 40 55 65 70 100 150 Transporting Watering 1 2 Partner Skill Hungry Missile Can be ridden.

Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby Contrary to its blasé appearance, it's quite ferocious. It perceives everything in its sight as prey and will stop at nothing to devour it. Pros Very good Dragon moveset, decent Water moveset.

Can be ridden.

Can fire a missile launcher when ridden.

Good stats.

Azurobe (082) Water Dragon 110 100 70 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 65 55 70 150 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Waterwing Dance Can be ridden to travel on water.

Applies Water damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Cloth This Pal's white ribbon turns black if doused with impure water. Given its usefulness in detecting poison, this Pal was once overhunted. This past has left them bitter towards humanity. Pros Decent health, defense, and shot attack stat.

Can be ridden on to go over water.

Applies Water damage to player's attacks. Cons Melee attack stat is sorely lacking.

Penking (011) Water Ice 95 95 70 95 600 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Iceberg Emperor Slide Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Hydro Laser 40 70 70 90 100 130 150 Handiwork Transporting Watering Mining Cooling 2 2 2 2 2 Partner Skill Brave Sailor While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Penking Plume Surprisingly, it is unrelated to. Ever wanting to be the center of attention, this Pal will strut its stuff for any onlookers. Pros Strong Water and Ice moveset.

Can be found very early.

Very helpful in the early game for freezing powerful enemies, getting shots on weak points. Cons Stats leave something to be desired.

B Tier

Broncherry Aqua (086b) Grass Water Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Muscle Slam Seed Mine Spine Vine Aqua Burst Hydro Laser 40 65 80 65 95 100 150 Watering 3 Partner Skill Overaffectionate Can be ridden. While in team, Broncherry Aqua helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds Its scent drastically changes before and after pairing. It exudes a pleasing aroma before finding a partner, which is called the "perfume of purity." Pros High health, defense, and support stats.

Helps with carrying capacity while in the team. Cons Attack isn't good.

Better for utility than combat.

Surfent (065) Water 90 80 70 90 650 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser 30 30 40 65 55 70 150 Watering 2 Partner Skill Swift Swimmer Can be ridden to travel on water.

While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards. Pros Decent moveset that includes Dragon Type attacks.

Can be ridden over water. Cons Stats are not very good.

Celaray (025) Water 80 80 100 70 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Aqua Gun Power Shot Bubble Blast Seed Machine Gun Aqua Burst Hydro Laser 30 40 35 65 50 100 150 Transporting Watering 1 1 Partner Skill Zephyr Glider While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.

Allows you to move quickly for long periods of time while gliding with this Pal. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Riding the wind, this Pal travels where it pleases. Should it find a partner along the way, the encounter will mark its journey's end. Pros Celaray can be found early and helps with travel, opens up the map early on.

Decent melee attack stat.

Decent Water Type moveset. Cons Every stat other than its melee attack is kind of bad.

C Tier

Kelpsea (081) Water 70 70 100 70 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Power Bomb Aqua Burst Hydro Laser 30 30 40 65 70 100 150 Watering 1 Partner Skill Aqua Spout While in team, increases attack power of Water Pals. Possible Drops Raw Kelpsea, Pal Fluids Its personality changes depending on the quality of the water it was born into. Born into polluted waters are generally ill-tempered and quickly become delinquents. Pros Decent melee skill.

Increases power of Water Pals. Cons Not a good pick over any of the other pals above this tier.

It's important to point out Kelpsea's mediocrity here because newer Tamers may see that it has good synergy with Water Pals, which is technically true. There are a few things to keep in mind with that, though. One, this is the only time that Kelpsea's ability is useful. Secondly, you should stay away from running a team that's only one element unless you have Pals like Sweepa, which becomes one of the best Pals in the game when paired with Swees specifically. Kelpsea is not one of those Pals and does not contribute to any other specific Pal in that way, so it is best to stay away from it.

All other Water Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Water Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Water Pals in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party situationally.