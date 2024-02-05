Key Takeaways Horns are essential for crafting medicine recipes and maintaining the health of Pals in Palworld.

There is a highly efficient early game horn farm located in the southwest corner of the map.

To maximize efficiency, catch Pals using Pal Spheres and butcher them at your base to get double drops. Use a strong weapon like the Musket and bring a partner like Vanwyrm for increased damage.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

One of the items you need most in this game is the Horn. Horns are used in medicine recipes, and you will need to craft a handful to ensure that your Pals are always healthy. This becomes especially true later on in the game or if you are operating your base at a particularly cruel pace.

Horn Horn collected from Pals. Used to create medicines and more.

Best Horn Farm in Palworld

This is a nice, accessible early game farm that you can use throughout your time in Palworld, and it will always be an excellent way to get horns. This farm takes place close to the southwest corner of the map at the coordinates (-259, -614) – not too far away from the Sweepa boss fight (if you don’t have one of those, I recommend you get one!) Here is a picture of the location on the map:

You will be looking for two types of Pals as you follow the paths in this area:

Eikthyrdeer (037) Neutral 95 80 70 80 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Antler Uppercut Stone Blast Stone Cannon Power Bomb Rock Lance Pal Blast 35 50 55 70 70 150 150 Lumbering 2 Partner Skill Guardian of the Forest Can be ridden.

Can perform a double jump while mounted.

Increases efficiency of cutting trees. Possible Drops Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn The one who possesses the most impressive antlers becomes the leader of the herd. If their antlers are broken, they become depressed and leave the herd never to be seen again.

Caprity (035) Grass 100 90 70 70 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Air Cannon Sand Blast Power Shot Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 25 40 35 80 95 150 Planting Farming 2 1 Partner Skill Berry Picker Sometimes drops Berries from its back when assigned to the Ranch. Possible Drops Caprity Meat, Red Berries, Horn The shrub on this Pal's back produces berries as long as it is properly fed. It offers these berries to potential mates, and if the flavor is to their liking, romance blossoms.

These Pals wander all throughout this area, so don’t be afraid to set down a wide circuit – they will be all over this island.

To make this the most efficient that you can, you do not have to kill these guys. Instead, if you have the Pal Spheres to spare, you should catch them. Once you’re done running your circuit, you will then go back to your base. With a Meat Cleaver equipped, butcher the Pals you caught on this circuit to effectively get double drops.

Best Gear and Pals to Use

Since this is an early game farm, you can get away with bringing pretty much anything to it. Bows are fine, but slow. You should try to tackle this with at least a Crossbow of any variety. However, since efficiency is the name of the game, your best bet will be to bring any gun that can easily one-shot these Pals.

If you are around Level 21, I recommend bringing the Musket. The ammo is cheap to make and a single shot from this gun does 1000 damage, easily one-shotting the Pals in this area.

Musket Weapon Common Ingot Ingot High Quality Pal Oil Wood 25 5 30 Simple, old fashioned gun. Takes a long time to load. Needs Coarse Ammo to fire. Requires Weapon Workbench to craft. Simple, old fashioned gun. Takes a long time to load. Needs Coarse Ammo to fire. Requires Weapon Workbench to craft.

To make sure you one shot the Pals, you can use Vanwyrm as your partner and go for headshots. Vanwyrm will increase the damage you do to weak points, making him a strong option if you’re aiming to kill quickly and efficiently.

If you don’t have a Vanwyrm, any fast mount will do. Whatever gets you around the island quickly is viable – this farm really isn’t that demanding.