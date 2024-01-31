Some of the Pals found in Palworld make for excellent fighters while others are more suitable for building and working in your bases. Every Pal in the game has at least one trait that allows it to help out with tasks such as Mining, Lumbering, Gathering, Handiwork, and more. However, certain Pals are so good at their job that they can single-handedly increase the efficiency of your bases by a significant margin.

With well over 100 Pals to choose from, it can sometimes be difficult to decide which of them should join you in your adventures and which should remain at your base. Luckily for you, we already put together a list of the best combat Pals in the game and in this article we’re going to make that decision even easier by taking a look at the best worker Pals in Palworld.

Worker Pals Tier List Ranking Criteria

Generally speaking, the best worker Pals in the game are those that come with multiple traits. Being versatile is very important, especially in the early game when you’re running on a single base that supports a limited number of Pals. As you progress and start building additional bases, you’ll find that specialized Pals with one or two high-level traits can be just as valuable since they can more easily focus on specific tasks.

It's worth noting that some Pals are invaluable for your base primarily because of their Farming-related skills. Some good examples include Mozzarina, Vixy, and Mau. We covered those separately in our best Farming Pals tier list, but they will also be included here since Farming does count as a Work Suitability trait. Some of the Pals that provide resources like Honey or Cloth will be ranked one or two tiers higher than they normally would be. Same goes for some of the Dark type Pals that can work during the night.

Another important thing worth mentioning is that some Pals are much better off in your party even if they do have good work traits. For instance, you probably wouldn’t want to leave a Legendary Pal like Frostallion in charge of cooling your fridge even if it does have the Level 4 Cooling trait. Technically speaking, it is the best fridge cooler in the game and will be ranked quite highly on this list because of that, but you should still consider having Pals like Frostallion in your party because they’re even better in combat. Feel free to click on any Pal name to learn more about it.

With all of that out of the way, join us as we take a look at the best worker Pals in Palworld.

S Tier

These Pals are absolutely indispensable for players looking to put together a highly efficient base. A lot of S Tier Pals come with several highly sought-after traits such as Mining, Handiwork, Kindling, and Watering. Furthermore, this is where you’ll find most, though not all, of the Pals that come with those rare Level 4 traits. Coincidentally, many of the S Tier worker Pals also happen to be fantastic at fighting and/or some of the fastest flying mounts in the game. In other words, some of these Pals are S Tier all around.

Pal Type Rarity Work Suitability Penking Water/Ice Rare Watering 2

Handiwork 2

Mining 2

Cooling 2

Transporting 2 Mossanda Grass Rare Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Mossanda Lux Electric Rare Electricity 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Incineram Fire/Dark Common Kindling 1

Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Robinquill Terra Grass/Earth Rare Transporting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 2 Beegarde Grass Common Gathering 1

Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Transporting 2

Farming 1 Elizabee Grass Epic Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 2

Gathering 2 Lovander Neutral Common Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Bushi Fire Rare Kindling 2

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Ragnahawk Fire Rare Kindling 3

Transporting 3 Wixen Fire Rare Kindling 2

Handiwork 3

Transporting 2 Verdash Grass Epic Planting 2

Handiwork 3

Lumbering 2

Transporting 2

Gathering 3 Vaelet Grass Epic Planting 2

Handiwork 2

Medicine 3

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Petallia Grass Epic Planting 3

Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 2 Reptyro Fire/Ground Rare Kindling 3

Mining 3 Wumpo Ice Rare Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Cooling 2 Wumpo Botan Grass Epic Handiwork 2

Lumbering 3

Transporting 4

Planting 1 Warsect Ground/Grass Epic Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 3

Transporting 3 Quivern Dragon Rare Handiwork 1

Transporting 3

Gathering 2

Mining 2 Anubis Ground Epic Handiwork 4

Transporting 2

Mining 3 Grizzbolt Electric Epic Handiwork 2

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3

Electricity 3 Lyleen Grass Epic Planting 4

Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 Lyleen Noct Dark Epic Handiwork 3

Gathering 2

Medicine 3 Orserk Dark/Electric Epic Electricity 4

Handiwork 2

Transporting 3

A Tier

A Tier Pals are a bit less valuable as workers compared to S Tier ones, but they’re still very solid in the grand scheme of things. Here’s where you’ll find most of the remaining Pals with Tier 4 traits that didn’t make it into the S Tier, as well as a bunch of Pals with at least one Tier 3 trait. There are only a couple of A Tier Pals that can be encountered very early on in the game. Namely, Lifmunk, Tanzee, and then Flopie a bit later on. Even though all their traits are only Level 1, they each get access to five of them. Make sure you assign those Pals to your base asap after starting out because they’ll do a lot of the heavy lifting for you in the early game.

Pal Type Rarity Work Suitability Lifmunk Grass Common Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 1 Tanzee Grass Common Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Gathering 1 Flopie Grass Common Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Medicine 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Bristla Grass Common Planting 1

Handiwork 1

Medicine 2

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Incineram Noct Fire/Dark Rare Handiwork 2

Transporting 2

Mining 1 Robinquill Grass Rare Planting 1

Handiwork 2

Lumbering 1

Medicine 1

Transporting 2 Gorirat Neutral Common Handiwork 1

Lumbering 2

Transporting 3 Tombat Dark Rare Transporting 2

Gathering 2

Mining 2 Flambelle Fire Common Kindling 1

Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Farming 1 Vanwyrm Fire/Dark Common Kindling 1

Transporting 3 Vanwyrm Cryst Ice/Dark Rare Cooling 2

Transporting 3 Katress Dark Rare Handiwork 2

Medicine 2

Transporting 2 Cryolinx Ice Rare Handiwork 1

Lumbering 2

Cooling 3 Blazehowl Fire Rare Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Blazehowl Noct Fire/Dark Epic Kindling 3

Lumbering 2 Ice Reptyro Ice/Ground Rare Cooling 3

Mining 3 Mammorest Grass Epic Planting 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 Mammorest Cryst Ice Epic Cooling 2

Lumbering 2

Mining 2 Blazamut Fire Epic Kindling 3

Mining 4 Astegon Dragon/Dark Epic Handiwork 1

Mining 4 Faleris Fire Epic Kindling 3

Transporting 3

B Tier

Next up we have the middle of the pack. Some of these Pals are fairly versatile but most of them tend to be quite specialized in working on specific tasks. These Pals are by no means bad, but they’re not necessarily the best at what they do either. Here’s where you’ll find most of the Pals with Tier 3 traits that didn’t make it into A Tier. You’ll immediately spot a few early game Pals here like Fuack, Fuddler, Vixy, and Depresso, among others. Most of the other ones can only be encountered much later on in the game. By that point, you should already have a few A Tier and even some S Tier worker Pals around your bases.

C Tier

We’re starting to get to some pretty mediocre Pals here, at least as far as Work Suitability is concerned. A lot of these are actually not half-bad in combat, but they won’t do much back at base. There are a couple of notable exceptions like Mau/Mau Cryst and Mozzarina, who can provide players with Gold Coins and Milk, respectively, but the value of those things decreases rapidly past the early game. As far as the rest of the C Tier Pals are concerned, they can do a bit of work around the base but you’d be much better off replacing them with some of the higher tier Pals.

Pal Type Rarity Work Suitability Lamball Neutral Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Farming 1 Cattiva Neutral Common Handiwork 1

Gathering 1

Mining 1

Transporting 1 Sparkit Electric Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Electricity 1 Pengullet Ice/Water Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Watering 1

Cooling 1 Daedream Dark Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Killamari Dark Common Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Mau Dark Common Farming 1 Mau Cryst Ice Common Cooling 1

Farming 1 Celaray Water Common Transporting 1

Watering 1 Mozzarina Neutral Common Farming 1 Hangyu Ground Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1 Hangyu Cryst Ice Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 2

Gathering 1

Cooling 1 Caprity Grass Common Planting 2

Farming 1 Eikthyrdeer Neutral Common Lumbering 2 Eikthyrdeer Terra Ground Common Lumbering 2 Ribbuny Neutral Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Cinnamoth Grass Common Planting 2

Medicine 1 Arsox Fire Common Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Dumud Earth Common Transporting 1

Watering 1

Mining 2 Leezpunk Dark Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1 Leezpunk Ignis Fire Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Gathering 1

Kindling 1 Sweepa Ice Rare Gathering 2

Cooling 2 Univolt Electric Rare Lumbering 1

Electricity 2 Pyrin Fire Rare Kindling 2

Lumbering 1 Rayhound Electric Rare Electricity 2 Kitsun Fire Rare Kindling 2 Dazzi Electric Common Handiwork 1

Transporting 1

Electricity 1 Surfent Water Common Watering 2 Maraith Dark Rare Gathering 2

Mining 1 Elphidran Water Rare Lumbering 2 Relaxaurus Dragon/Water Epic Transporting 1

Watering 2 Broncherry Grass Rare Planting 3 Ice Kingpaca Ice Epic Gathering 1

Cooling 3 Fenglope Neutral Common Lumbering 2 Jetragon Dragon Legendary Gathering 3

D Tier

You’re pretty much scrapping the bottom of the barrel if you’re using any of these Pals as workers for your bases. Granted, some of them are not that bad when you’re just starting out and you don’t have a ton of Pals to choose from. But once you start finding some better workers, you should replace these D Tier workers asap. You could make an argument for wanting to keep Chikipi around since that’s the only Pal that lays eggs. However, eggs are very cheap to buy and can be found lying around on the ground everywhere, so it’s not really worth taking up a worker slot just for those. Everyone else is disposable as a worker.