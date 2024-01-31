Quick Links

Some of the Pals found in Palworld make for excellent fighters while others are more suitable for building and working in your bases. Every Pal in the game has at least one trait that allows it to help out with tasks such as Mining, Lumbering, Gathering, Handiwork, and more. However, certain Pals are so good at their job that they can single-handedly increase the efficiency of your bases by a significant margin.

With well over 100 Pals to choose from, it can sometimes be difficult to decide which of them should join you in your adventures and which should remain at your base. Luckily for you, we already put together a list of the best combat Pals in the game and in this article we’re going to make that decision even easier by taking a look at the best worker Pals in Palworld.

Worker Pals Tier List Ranking Criteria

Generally speaking, the best worker Pals in the game are those that come with multiple traits. Being versatile is very important, especially in the early game when you’re running on a single base that supports a limited number of Pals. As you progress and start building additional bases, you’ll find that specialized Pals with one or two high-level traits can be just as valuable since they can more easily focus on specific tasks.

It's worth noting that some Pals are invaluable for your base primarily because of their Farming-related skills. Some good examples include Mozzarina, Vixy, and Mau. We covered those separately in our best Farming Pals tier list, but they will also be included here since Farming does count as a Work Suitability trait. Some of the Pals that provide resources like Honey or Cloth will be ranked one or two tiers higher than they normally would be. Same goes for some of the Dark type Pals that can work during the night.

Another important thing worth mentioning is that some Pals are much better off in your party even if they do have good work traits. For instance, you probably wouldn’t want to leave a Legendary Pal like Frostallion in charge of cooling your fridge even if it does have the Level 4 Cooling trait. Technically speaking, it is the best fridge cooler in the game and will be ranked quite highly on this list because of that, but you should still consider having Pals like Frostallion in your party because they’re even better in combat. Feel free to click on any Pal name to learn more about it.

With all of that out of the way, join us as we take a look at the best worker Pals in Palworld.

S Tier

Palworld best workers tier list - S Tier

These Pals are absolutely indispensable for players looking to put together a highly efficient base. A lot of S Tier Pals come with several highly sought-after traits such as Mining, Handiwork, Kindling, and Watering. Furthermore, this is where you’ll find most, though not all, of the Pals that come with those rare Level 4 traits. Coincidentally, many of the S Tier worker Pals also happen to be fantastic at fighting and/or some of the fastest flying mounts in the game. In other words, some of these Pals are S Tier all around.

Pal

Type

Rarity

Work Suitability

Penking

Water/Ice

Rare
  • Watering 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Mining 2
  • Cooling 2
  • Transporting 2

Mossanda

Grass

Rare
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

Mossanda Lux

Electric

Rare
  • Electricity 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

Incineram

Fire/Dark

Common
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

Robinquill Terra

Grass/Earth

Rare
  • Transporting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 2

Beegarde

Grass

Common
  • Gathering 1
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Farming 1

Elizabee

Grass

Epic
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Gathering 2

Lovander

Neutral

Common
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

Bushi

Fire

Rare
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

Ragnahawk

Fire

Rare
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

Wixen

Fire

Rare
  • Kindling 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 2

Verdash

Grass

Epic
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 3
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 3

Vaelet

Grass

Epic
  • Planting 2
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

Petallia

Grass

Epic
  • Planting 3
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 2

Reptyro

Fire/Ground

Rare
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 3

Wumpo

Ice

Rare
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Cooling 2

Wumpo Botan

Grass

Epic
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 4
  • Planting 1

Warsect

Ground/Grass

Epic
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 3
  • Transporting 3

Quivern

Dragon

Rare
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

Anubis

Ground

Epic
  • Handiwork 4
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 3

Grizzbolt

Electric

Epic
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3
  • Electricity 3

Lyleen

Grass

Epic
  • Planting 4
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

Lyleen Noct

Dark

Epic
  • Handiwork 3
  • Gathering 2
  • Medicine 3

Orserk

Dark/Electric

Epic
  • Electricity 4
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 3

A Tier

Palworld best workers tier list - A Tier

A Tier Pals are a bit less valuable as workers compared to S Tier ones, but they’re still very solid in the grand scheme of things. Here’s where you’ll find most of the remaining Pals with Tier 4 traits that didn’t make it into the S Tier, as well as a bunch of Pals with at least one Tier 3 trait. There are only a couple of A Tier Pals that can be encountered very early on in the game. Namely, Lifmunk, Tanzee, and then Flopie a bit later on. Even though all their traits are only Level 1, they each get access to five of them. Make sure you assign those Pals to your base asap after starting out because they’ll do a lot of the heavy lifting for you in the early game.

Pal

Type

Rarity

Work Suitability

Lifmunk

Grass

Common
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 1

Tanzee

Grass

Common
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Gathering 1

Flopie

Grass

Common
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

Bristla

Grass

Common
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

Incineram Noct

Fire/Dark

Rare
  • Handiwork 2
  • Transporting 2
  • Mining 1

Robinquill

Grass

Rare
  • Planting 1
  • Handiwork 2
  • Lumbering 1
  • Medicine 1
  • Transporting 2

Gorirat

Neutral

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Transporting 3

Tombat

Dark

Rare
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 2

Flambelle

Fire

Common
  • Kindling 1
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

Vanwyrm

Fire/Dark

Common
  • Kindling 1
  • Transporting 3

Vanwyrm Cryst

Ice/Dark

Rare
  • Cooling 2
  • Transporting 3

Katress

Dark

Rare
  • Handiwork 2
  • Medicine 2
  • Transporting 2

Cryolinx

Ice

Rare
  • Handiwork 1
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 3

Blazehowl

Fire

Rare
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

Blazehowl Noct

Fire/Dark

Epic
  • Kindling 3
  • Lumbering 2

Ice Reptyro

Ice/Ground

Rare
  • Cooling 3
  • Mining 3

Mammorest

Grass

Epic
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

Mammorest Cryst

Ice

Epic
  • Cooling 2
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

Blazamut

Fire

Epic
  • Kindling 3
  • Mining 4

Astegon

Dragon/Dark

Epic
  • Handiwork 1
  • Mining 4

Faleris

Fire

Epic
  • Kindling 3
  • Transporting 3

B Tier

Palworld best workers tier list - B Tier

Next up we have the middle of the pack. Some of these Pals are fairly versatile but most of them tend to be quite specialized in working on specific tasks. These Pals are by no means bad, but they’re not necessarily the best at what they do either. Here’s where you’ll find most of the Pals with Tier 3 traits that didn’t make it into A Tier. You’ll immediately spot a few early game Pals here like Fuack, Fuddler, Vixy, and Depresso, among others. Most of the other ones can only be encountered much later on in the game. By that point, you should already have a few A Tier and even some S Tier worker Pals around your bases.

Pal

Type

Rarity

Work Suitability

Fuack

Water

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1

Vixy

Neutral

Common
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

Depresso

Dark

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

Fuddler

Ground

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Mining 1

Gobfin

Water

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

Gobfin Ignis

Fire

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Kindling 2

Loupmoon

Dark

Common
  • Handiwork 2

Pyrin Noct

Fire/Dark

Rare
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

Reindrix

Ice

Common
  • Lumbering 2
  • Cooling 2

Lunaris

Neutral

Rare
  • Handiwork 3
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

Dinossom

Grass/Dragon

Rare
  • Planting 2
  • Lumbering 2

Dinossom Lux

Electric/Dragon

Rare
  • Electricity 2
  • Lumbering 2

Digtoise

Ground

Rare
  • Mining 3

Beakon

Electric

Rare
  • Transporting 3
  • Electricity 2
  • Gathering 1

Sibelyx

Ice

Rare
  • Medicine 2
  • Cooling 2
  • Farming 1

Elphidran Aqua

Dragon/Water

Epic
  • Watering 2
  • Lumbering 2

Azurobe

Water/Dragon

Rare
  • Watering 3

Relaxaurus Lux

Dragon/Electric

Epic
  • Electricity 3
  • Transporting 1

Broncherry Aqua

Grass/Water

Epic
  • Watering 3

Felbat

Dark

Rare
  • Medicine 3

Helzephyr

Dark

Rare
  • Transporting 3

Menasting

Dark/Ground

Epic
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 3

Jormuntide

Dragon/Water

Epic
  • Watering 4

Jormuntide Ignis

Dragon/Fire

Epic
  • Kindling 4

Suzaku

Fire

Epic
  • Kindling 3

Suzaku Aqua

Water

Epic
  • Watering 3

Paladius

Neutral

Legendary
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

Necromus

Dark

Legendary
  • Lumbering 2
  • Mining 2

Frostallion palworld

Frostallion

Ice

Legendary
  • Cooling 4

palworld-frostallion-noct-icon-1

Frostallion Noct

Dark

Legendary
  • Gathering 4

C Tier

Palworld best workers tier list - S Tier

We’re starting to get to some pretty mediocre Pals here, at least as far as Work Suitability is concerned. A lot of these are actually not half-bad in combat, but they won’t do much back at base. There are a couple of notable exceptions like Mau/Mau Cryst and Mozzarina, who can provide players with Gold Coins and Milk, respectively, but the value of those things decreases rapidly past the early game. As far as the rest of the C Tier Pals are concerned, they can do a bit of work around the base but you’d be much better off replacing them with some of the higher tier Pals.

Pal

Type

Rarity

Work Suitability
palworld-lamball-icon

Lamball

Neutral

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Farming 1

palworld-cattiva-icon

Cattiva

Neutral

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Mining 1
  • Transporting 1

Sparkit

Electric

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Electricity 1

Pengullet

Ice/Water

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Cooling 1

Daedream

Dark

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

Killamari

Dark

Common
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

Mau

Dark

Common
  • Farming 1

Mau Cryst

Ice

Common
  • Cooling 1
  • Farming 1

Celaray

Water

Common
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1

Mozzarina

Neutral

Common
  • Farming 1

Hangyu

Ground

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1

Hangyu Cryst

Ice

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 2
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

Caprity

Grass

Common
  • Planting 2
  • Farming 1

Eikthyrdeer

Neutral

Common
  • Lumbering 2

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Ground

Common
  • Lumbering 2

Ribbuny

Neutral

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

Cinnamoth

Grass

Common
  • Planting 2
  • Medicine 1

Arsox

Fire

Common
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

Dumud

Earth

Common
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 1
  • Mining 2

Leezpunk

Dark

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1

Leezpunk Ignis

Fire

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Gathering 1
  • Kindling 1

Sweepa

Ice

Rare
  • Gathering 2
  • Cooling 2

Univolt

Electric

Rare
  • Lumbering 1
  • Electricity 2

Pyrin

Fire

Rare
  • Kindling 2
  • Lumbering 1

Rayhound

Electric

Rare
  • Electricity 2

Kitsun

Fire

Rare
  • Kindling 2

Dazzi

Electric

Common
  • Handiwork 1
  • Transporting 1
  • Electricity 1

Surfent

Water

Common
  • Watering 2

Maraith

Dark

Rare
  • Gathering 2
  • Mining 1

Elphidran

Water

Rare
  • Lumbering 2

Relaxaurus

Dragon/Water

Epic
  • Transporting 1
  • Watering 2

Broncherry

Grass

Rare
  • Planting 3

Ice Kingpaca

Ice

Epic
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 3

Fenglope

Neutral

Common
  • Lumbering 2

Jetragon

Dragon

Legendary
  • Gathering 3

D Tier

Palworld best workers tier list - D Tier

You’re pretty much scrapping the bottom of the barrel if you’re using any of these Pals as workers for your bases. Granted, some of them are not that bad when you’re just starting out and you don’t have a ton of Pals to choose from. But once you start finding some better workers, you should replace these D Tier workers asap. You could make an argument for wanting to keep Chikipi around since that’s the only Pal that lays eggs. However, eggs are very cheap to buy and can be found lying around on the ground everywhere, so it’s not really worth taking up a worker slot just for those. Everyone else is disposable as a worker.

Pal

Type

Rarity

Work Suitability

Chikipi

Neutral

Common
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

Foxparks

Fire

Common
  • Kindling 1

Rooby

Fire

Common
  • Kindling 1

Jolthog

Electric

Common
  • Electricity 1

Jolthog Cryst

Ice

Common
  • Cooling 1

Gumoss

Grass

Common
  • Planting 1

Hoocrates

Dark

Common
  • Gathering 1

Teafant

Water

Common
  • Watering 1

Cremis

Neutral

Common
  • Gathering 1
  • Farming 1

Rushoar

Ground

Common
  • Mining 1

Nox

Dark

Rare
  • Gathering 1

Direhowl

Neutral

Common
  • Gathering 1

Tocotoco

Neutral

Common
  • Gathering 1

Woolipop

Neutral

Common
  • Farming 1

Melpaca

Neutral

Common
  • Farming 1

Nitewing

Neutral

Common
  • Gathering 2

Cawgnito

Dark

Common
  • Lumbering 1

Galeclaw

Neutral

Common
  • Gathering 2

Grintale

Neutral

Rare
  • Gathering 2

Swee

Ice

Common
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

Chillet

Ice/Dragon

Common
  • Gathering 1
  • Cooling 1

Foxcicle

Ice

Rare
  • Cooling 2

Surfent Terra

Ground

Rare
  • Gathering 1

Kelpsea

Water

Common
  • Watering 1

Kelpsea Ignis

Fire

Common
  • Kindling 1

Kingpaca

Neutral

Epic
  • Gathering 1

Shadowbeak

Dark

Epic
  • Gathering 1