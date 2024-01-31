Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Frostallion is the best Ice Pal, with high stats and powerful abilities. It can easily defeat any opponent.
  • Sweepa's Attack and Defense increase with the number of Swees in your party, making it a strong attacker.
  • Wumpo and Mammorest Cryst are good choices for tanky Pals, while Cryolinx has a strong Ice moveset.

Nice to see you, Pal Tamers!

Palworld's Ice Type is one of the larger Type groups in the game, giving us a lot of Pals to work with for our tier list. They are reliable Pals, strong in combat, with some even being able to freeze enemies solid - even Tower Bosses. Most of these Pals are easy to get your hands on early in the game, and will be a part of your party well into endgame.

The Ice Type group is home to the strongest Pal in the game, Frostallion. There is also some neat stacking effects you can get by taking advantage of some Pals' Partner skills, turning just regular Pals into absolute gods.

Combat Pal Tier List

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, let’s get right into our top picks for the best Ice Pals for combat tier list!

SS Tier

Frostallion

icon
Frostallion (110)
Ice
140 120 100 140 1500 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Crystal Wing Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike
25 30 55 70 110 90 130
Cooling
4
Partner Skill
Ice Steed
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Changes the player's attack type to Ice
and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Diamond
8440 L

Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the Winter Caller. In the past, when a calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat by casting the island into an eternal winter.

Pros
  • Easily the best of the Legendaries.
  • Great Ice-type attacker with exceptionally high Attack and Defense, nearly 13000 Health at max level.
  • Can solo basically anything.
  • Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed
  • Passive Skill Ice Emperor - + 20% increase to Ice
  • When you ride it, your attacks become Ice attacks, Ice attacks are enhanced while this Pal is mounted

S Tier

Sweepa

icon
Sweepa (054)
Ice
100 90 100 90 500 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Pal Blast Blizzard Spike
35 30 55 70 90 150 130
Gathering Cooling
2 2
Partner Skill
King of Fluff
Can be ridden.
While fighting together, stats will increase the more Sweepa are in your team.
Possible Drops
Wool
6400 L

While hibernating, a large number of hide within its voluminous body hair. The most ever recorded is 101.

Pros
  • The more Swees you add to your party, the higher Sweepa?s Attack and Defense becomes which scales with your Swees levels
  • This synergy can turn Sweepa into the hardest hitting Pal in the game.
  • Can be found really early in the game.
Cons
  • You need to use him in a party full of Swees to get the most out of him.

A Tier

Wumpo

icon
Wumpo (091)
Ice
140 100 100 80 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Wind Cutter Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike Solar Blast
30 30 55 70 90 130 150
Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Cooling
2 3 4 2
Partner Skill
Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
Can be ridden. While in team, Yeti helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower
5900 L

Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

Pros
  • Solid stat spread with very high health.
  • Can be ridden.
  • Increases your carrying capacity.
Cons
  • Attack stat leaves something to be desired.

Mammorest Cryst

icon
Mammorest Cryst (090b)
Ice
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Stone Cannon Icicle Cutter Power Bomb Iceberg Earth Impact Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike
70 55 70 70 100 90 130
Cooling Lumbering Mining
2 2 2
Partner Skill
Ice Crusher
Can be ridden.
Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat

The vegetation on its back varies from individual to individual. There was a time when seeds of presumed extinct plants were found still frozen on the back of a Mammorest Cryst.

Pros
  • Very tanky lad.
  • Great crowd control.
  • Can be ridden.
Cons
  • Not the best for 1v1 combat.

Reptyro

icon
Ice Reptyro (088b)
Ice Ground
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Stone Blast Iceberg Cryst Breath Frost Burst Blizzard Spike Rock Lance
30 55 70 90 100 130 150
Cooling Mining
3 3
Partner Skill
Ice-Loving Beast
Can be ridden.
Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ

Ice cold blood runs throughout its body. If heated rapidly, its blood evaporates, causing an immense vapor explosion.

Pros
  • Decent stat spread.
  • Good moveset, has some Ground moves.
  • Can be ridden.

Cryolinx

icon
Cryolinx (083)
Ice
100 110 140 100 900 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Ice Missile Stone Cannon Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike
35 30 70 55 70 90 130
Handiwork Lumbering Cooling
1 2 3
Partner Skill
Dragon Hunter
While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ
8440 L

It can easily climb steep mountains with its hard claws. However, its short legs make it difficult to descend, often leaving it stranded in high places.

Pros
  • High attack stats, good defense.
  • Strong Ice moveset.
  • More drops from Dragons.

B Tier

Ice Kingpaca

icon
Ice Kingpaca (089b)
Ice
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Kingly Slam Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike
30 55 70 100 90 100 130
Gathering Cooling
1 3
Partner Skill
King of Muscles
Can be ridden.
While in team, Ice Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Wool

With a heart of ice, this Pal is terrible at expressing its emotions. A solitary individual is pitiable, seen as too clumsy in the eyes of Melpaca.

Pros
  • His exclusive ability, Kingly Slam, is awesome
  • Increases your carrying capacity.
  • Decent stats.

Sibelyx

icon
Sibelyx (079)
Ice
110 100 90 90 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Spirit Flame Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike
30 55 70 90 75 100 130
Medicine Cooling Farming
2 2 1
Partner Skill
Silk Maker
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. Sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.
Possible Drops
High Quality Cloth, Ice Organ
5900 L

A Pal that likes the rain, and will often bask in rain showers until the weather clears up. On rainy days, can often be found taking shelter beneath it.

Pros
  • High health pool.
  • Good Ice Type moveset.
Cons
  • Low attack stats.

Vanwyrm Cryst

icon
Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)
Ice Dark
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Cryst Breath Nightmare Ball Blizzard Spike Dark Laser
25 30 55 90 100 130 150
Cooling Transporting
2 3
Partner Skill
Aerial Marauder
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted.
Possible Drops
Bone, Ice Organ, Sapphire

The Melodies of a flute made from the exoskeleton of a Vanwyrm Cryst are said to cross whole mountain ranges. In ages past, such flutes were used to signal victory in a battle.

Pros
  • Strong moveset and stats.
  • Can be ridden.
  • Increases player damage to weak spots when ridden.
Cons
  • Not as good as its regular version. Get regular Vanwyrm instead.

Chillet

icon
Chillet (055)
Ice Dragon
90 80 100 80 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Icicle Cutter Draconic Breath Cryst Breath Dragon Meteor
30 30 55 55 70 90 150
Gathering Cooling
1 1
Partner Skill
Wriggling Weasel
Can be ridden.
Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Leather
3450 M

It can curl up its body and roll around at extremely high speeds. Long ago, people would tie bags of milk to domesticated as they grazed to produce butter using this spinning force.

Pros
  • Applies Dragon damage to player attacks.
  • Strong Dragon moveset, solid Ice moveset.
  • Can be found early.

C Tier

All other Ice Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Ice Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Ices in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party. For example, Penking is what we call a C Tier Ice Type, but it can be caught early and its ability to freeze enemies is very strong in the early and midgame.

20230608_Palworld_Screenshot_08
Related
Best Pals For Combat Tier List | Palworld
If you are looking to elevate your Palworld gameplay, this is the guide for you. 