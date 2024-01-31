Key Takeaways
- Frostallion is the best Ice Pal, with high stats and powerful abilities. It can easily defeat any opponent.
- Sweepa's Attack and Defense increase with the number of Swees in your party, making it a strong attacker.
- Wumpo and Mammorest Cryst are good choices for tanky Pals, while Cryolinx has a strong Ice moveset.
Nice to see you, Pal Tamers!
Palworld's Ice Type is one of the larger Type groups in the game, giving us a lot of Pals to work with for our tier list. They are reliable Pals, strong in combat, with some even being able to freeze enemies solid - even Tower Bosses. Most of these Pals are easy to get your hands on early in the game, and will be a part of your party well into endgame.
The Ice Type group is home to the strongest Pal in the game, Frostallion. There is also some neat stacking effects you can get by taking advantage of some Pals' Partner skills, turning just regular Pals into absolute gods.
Combat Pal Tier List
As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.
Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, let’s get right into our top picks for the best Ice Pals for combat tier list!
SS Tier
Frostallion
Changes the player's attack type to Ice
and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.
Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the Winter Caller. In the past, when a calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat by casting the island into an eternal winter.
- Easily the best of the Legendaries.
- Great Ice-type attacker with exceptionally high Attack and Defense, nearly 13000 Health at max level.
- Can solo basically anything.
- Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed
- Passive Skill Ice Emperor - + 20% increase to Ice
- When you ride it, your attacks become Ice attacks, Ice attacks are enhanced while this Pal is mounted
S Tier
Sweepa
While fighting together, stats will increase the more Sweepa are in your team.
While hibernating, a large number of hide within its voluminous body hair. The most ever recorded is 101.
- The more Swees you add to your party, the higher Sweepa?s Attack and Defense becomes which scales with your Swees levels
- This synergy can turn Sweepa into the hardest hitting Pal in the game.
- Can be found really early in the game.
- You need to use him in a party full of Swees to get the most out of him.
A Tier
Wumpo
Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.
- Solid stat spread with very high health.
- Can be ridden.
- Increases your carrying capacity.
- Attack stat leaves something to be desired.
Mammorest Cryst
Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
The vegetation on its back varies from individual to individual. There was a time when seeds of presumed extinct plants were found still frozen on the back of a Mammorest Cryst.
- Very tanky lad.
- Great crowd control.
- Can be ridden.
- Not the best for 1v1 combat.
Reptyro
Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Ice cold blood runs throughout its body. If heated rapidly, its blood evaporates, causing an immense vapor explosion.
- Decent stat spread.
- Good moveset, has some Ground moves.
- Can be ridden.
Cryolinx
It can easily climb steep mountains with its hard claws. However, its short legs make it difficult to descend, often leaving it stranded in high places.
- High attack stats, good defense.
- Strong Ice moveset.
- More drops from Dragons.
B Tier
Ice Kingpaca
While in team, Ice Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
With a heart of ice, this Pal is terrible at expressing its emotions. A solitary individual is pitiable, seen as too clumsy in the eyes of Melpaca.
- His exclusive ability, Kingly Slam, is awesome
- Increases your carrying capacity.
- Decent stats.
Sibelyx
A Pal that likes the rain, and will often bask in rain showers until the weather clears up. On rainy days, can often be found taking shelter beneath it.
- High health pool.
- Good Ice Type moveset.
- Low attack stats.
Vanwyrm Cryst
Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted.
The Melodies of a flute made from the exoskeleton of a Vanwyrm Cryst are said to cross whole mountain ranges. In ages past, such flutes were used to signal victory in a battle.
- Strong moveset and stats.
- Can be ridden.
- Increases player damage to weak spots when ridden.
- Not as good as its regular version. Get regular Vanwyrm instead.
Chillet
Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
It can curl up its body and roll around at extremely high speeds. Long ago, people would tie bags of milk to domesticated as they grazed to produce butter using this spinning force.
- Applies Dragon damage to player attacks.
- Strong Dragon moveset, solid Ice moveset.
- Can be found early.
C Tier
All other Ice Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Ice Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Ices in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party. For example, Penking is what we call a C Tier Ice Type, but it can be caught early and its ability to freeze enemies is very strong in the early and midgame.