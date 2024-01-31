Key Takeaways Frostallion is the best Ice Pal, with high stats and powerful abilities. It can easily defeat any opponent.

Nice to see you, Pal Tamers!

Palworld's Ice Type is one of the larger Type groups in the game, giving us a lot of Pals to work with for our tier list. They are reliable Pals, strong in combat, with some even being able to freeze enemies solid - even Tower Bosses. Most of these Pals are easy to get your hands on early in the game, and will be a part of your party well into endgame.

The Ice Type group is home to the strongest Pal in the game, Frostallion. There is also some neat stacking effects you can get by taking advantage of some Pals' Partner skills, turning just regular Pals into absolute gods.

Combat Pal Tier List

As with our Best Pals for Combat Tier List, these Pals will be listed without consideration to the benefits of crossbreeding. You can make anything in Palworld overpowered with breeding.

Additionally, we reserve the SS Tier for Legendary Pals. Legendaries have such ridiculous stat spreads that even the best non-Legendary Pal doesn’t come close to rivaling the weakest Legendary. With all that said, let’s get right into our top picks for the best Ice Pals for combat tier list!

SS Tier

Frostallion (110) Ice 140 120 100 140 1500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Crystal Wing Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike 25 30 55 70 110 90 130 Cooling 4 Partner Skill Ice Steed Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Changes the player's attack type to Ice

and enhances Ice attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Diamond Guardian deity of Palpagos Island, known as the Winter Caller. In the past, when a calamity struck the land, it soared into the sky and sealed away the threat by casting the island into an eternal winter. Pros Easily the best of the Legendaries.

Great Ice-type attacker with exceptionally high Attack and Defense, nearly 13000 Health at max level.

Can solo basically anything.

Passive skill Legend - +20% Attack, +20% Defense, +15% Movement Speed

Passive Skill Ice Emperor - + 20% increase to Ice

When you ride it, your attacks become Ice attacks, Ice attacks are enhanced while this Pal is mounted

S Tier

Sweepa (054) Ice 100 90 100 90 500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Pal Blast Blizzard Spike 35 30 55 70 90 150 130 Gathering Cooling 2 2 Partner Skill King of Fluff Can be ridden.

While fighting together, stats will increase the more Sweepa are in your team. Possible Drops Wool While hibernating, a large number of hide within its voluminous body hair. The most ever recorded is 101. Pros The more Swees you add to your party, the higher Sweepa?s Attack and Defense becomes which scales with your Swees levels

This synergy can turn Sweepa into the hardest hitting Pal in the game.

Can be found really early in the game. Cons You need to use him in a party full of Swees to get the most out of him.

A Tier

Wumpo (091) Ice 140 100 100 80 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Wind Cutter Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike Solar Blast 30 30 55 70 90 130 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Cooling 2 3 4 2 Partner Skill Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Can be ridden. While in team, Yeti helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with. Pros Solid stat spread with very high health.

Can be ridden.

Increases your carrying capacity. Cons Attack stat leaves something to be desired.

Mammorest Cryst (090b) Ice Active Skills Work Suitability Stone Cannon Icicle Cutter Power Bomb Iceberg Earth Impact Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike 70 55 70 70 100 90 130 Cooling Lumbering Mining 2 2 2 Partner Skill Ice Crusher Can be ridden.

Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat The vegetation on its back varies from individual to individual. There was a time when seeds of presumed extinct plants were found still frozen on the back of a Mammorest Cryst. Pros Very tanky lad.

Great crowd control.

Can be ridden. Cons Not the best for 1v1 combat.

Ice Reptyro (088b) Ice Ground Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Stone Blast Iceberg Cryst Breath Frost Burst Blizzard Spike Rock Lance 30 55 70 90 100 130 150 Cooling Mining 3 3 Partner Skill Ice-Loving Beast Can be ridden.

Improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted. Possible Drops Ice Organ Ice cold blood runs throughout its body. If heated rapidly, its blood evaporates, causing an immense vapor explosion. Pros Decent stat spread.

Good moveset, has some Ground moves.

Can be ridden.

Cryolinx (083) Ice 100 110 140 100 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Ice Missile Stone Cannon Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike 35 30 70 55 70 90 130 Handiwork Lumbering Cooling 1 2 3 Partner Skill Dragon Hunter While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Ice Organ It can easily climb steep mountains with its hard claws. However, its short legs make it difficult to descend, often leaving it stranded in high places. Pros High attack stats, good defense.

Strong Ice moveset.

More drops from Dragons.

B Tier

Ice Kingpaca (089b) Ice Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Kingly Slam Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike 30 55 70 100 90 100 130 Gathering Cooling 1 3 Partner Skill King of Muscles Can be ridden.

While in team, Ice Kingpaca helps carry supplies,

increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Wool With a heart of ice, this Pal is terrible at expressing its emotions. A solitary individual is pitiable, seen as too clumsy in the eyes of Melpaca. Pros His exclusive ability, Kingly Slam, is awesome

Increases your carrying capacity.

Decent stats.

Sibelyx (079) Ice 110 100 90 90 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Spirit Flame Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike 30 55 70 90 75 100 130 Medicine Cooling Farming 2 2 1 Partner Skill Silk Maker When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. Sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch. Possible Drops High Quality Cloth, Ice Organ A Pal that likes the rain, and will often bask in rain showers until the weather clears up. On rainy days, can often be found taking shelter beneath it. Pros High health pool.

Good Ice Type moveset. Cons Low attack stats.

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b) Ice Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Cryst Breath Nightmare Ball Blizzard Spike Dark Laser 25 30 55 90 100 130 150 Cooling Transporting 2 3 Partner Skill Aerial Marauder Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted. Possible Drops Bone, Ice Organ, Sapphire The Melodies of a flute made from the exoskeleton of a Vanwyrm Cryst are said to cross whole mountain ranges. In ages past, such flutes were used to signal victory in a battle. Pros Strong moveset and stats.

Can be ridden.

Increases player damage to weak spots when ridden. Cons Not as good as its regular version. Get regular Vanwyrm instead.

Chillet (055) Ice Dragon 90 80 100 80 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Icicle Cutter Draconic Breath Cryst Breath Dragon Meteor 30 30 55 55 70 90 150 Gathering Cooling 1 1 Partner Skill Wriggling Weasel Can be ridden.

Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Leather It can curl up its body and roll around at extremely high speeds. Long ago, people would tie bags of milk to domesticated as they grazed to produce butter using this spinning force. Pros Applies Dragon damage to player attacks.

Strong Dragon moveset, solid Ice moveset.

Can be found early.

C Tier

All other Ice Pals will fall in here. The differences between them are so minimal that they are not worth mentioning. That said, you may still use some of the other Ice Pals in your party as you progress through the game. The best Pal party is diverse, so if you don’t have any of the Ices in our tier list, you may want to add a C Tier Pal to your party. For example, Penking is what we call a C Tier Ice Type, but it can be caught early and its ability to freeze enemies is very strong in the early and midgame.