Breeding is a core feature of Palworld that players can unlock during the midgame and is one of the best ways to obtain powerful new Pals. You can essentially breed any two types of Pals, however, the results are often unpredictable unless you know what you’re doing. Don't worry, though, because this guide will teach you everything you need to know about Breeding in Palworld.

Before you start getting too excited about all the wonderful new Pals you’ll get via Breeding, you must make a few preparations. There are three essential things you’ll need besides the Pals themselves– a Breeding Farm, an Egg Incubator, and Cake. If you’re reading this, chances are you already have an Egg Incubator, so let’s skip that and take a look at the other two things.

How To Get A Breeding Farm In Palworld

The Breeding Farm is where all the magic happens, and you can unlock the blueprint needed to build one starting at Technology level 19. The materials needed to build one are very common, but you will require a fair amount of them. Namely, you’ll need x100 Wood, x20 Stone, and x50 Fiber for each Breeding Farm you plan to build.

Materials aside, you’ll also need a suitable location where you can construct the thing. The Breeding Farm is one of the largest buildable structures in the game and takes up more space than you might expect, so plan accordingly. On the bright side, once you’ve built one you can place down smaller structures inside of it to make the most of the limited space afforded by the Pal Box.

How To Get Cake In Palworld

Cake is a very important item that deserves a separate guide, so we’ll only give you a quick rundown here. The main thing to note here is that there’s no way to breed Pals without Cake. The game doesn’t really explain why Pals need Cake in order to breed, so it's probably best not to look into it too much. Suffice it to say that the Breeding Farm comes with a built-in container where you can only store one type of item. That’s right, it’s Cake!

To make a Cake, you’ll need a Cooking Pot (a regular Camp Fire won’t do) and several ingredients. Namely, x5 Flour, x8 Red Berries, x7 Milk, x8 Egg, and x2 Honey. Some of these ingredients are easier to get than others, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting all of them by the time you unlock the Breeding Farm. Once you have all the ingredients, throw everything into the pot and go take a shower or do your taxes because this thing takes ages to make.

How To Breed Pals In Palworld

Once the Cake is ready, go ahead and place it into the Breeding Farm container and start thinking about a suitable pair of Pals. You can breed two Pals of the same type, but generally speaking, that’s a waste of Cake since the resulting offspring will always be the same as its parents. Unless you just want to get an extra copy of a particularly powerful Pal, you’ll usually want to pick two different types of Pals for Breeding. Even then, there are some rare instances when the offspring will be the same species as one of its parents.

Unfortunately, there’s no menu where you can select the Pals you want to breed, so you’ll literally have to pick them up and throw them into the pen to get things going. Needless to say, you’ll need both a male and a female Pal for this to work. It might take a couple of tries, but once the game recognizes them as being assigned to the Breeding Farm, they’ll stay there until the female Pal lays an egg. Simply take it to an Egg Incubator as per usual and enjoy your new Pal once it hatches.

Depending on the type of egg you’re incubating, this process can take up to two hours. However, you can speed up the process to some extent by using Heaters and Coolers to ensure an ideal temperature for the egg. If you already have a bunch of eggs lying around, consider building multiple Incubators if you can spare the resources.

Breeding Combos And Calculators

Each Pal in the game has a hidden stat that dictates their Breeding power. The game simply combines these two stats and averages them out when deciding what sort of offspring will result from the pairing of two Pals. Unfortunately, there’s no way to see this stat in-game. This was very much an intentional decision made by the devs to encourage players to experiment with various combos. Breeding Pals at random just to see what you can get indeed be loads of fun. However, things can get awfully confusing after a while.

Palworld’s Breeding system is pretty counterintuitive, to say the least. You can breed two types of cats and get a sheep or two deer and get a cow. You're basically forced to rely on third-party sites for lists of Pal Combos or Breeding Calculators if you’re trying to breed specific types of Pals. As it happens, our article covering every Pal in the Paldeck is a fantastic resource you can use for that exact purpose. Simply click on any of the Pals listed there and scroll down to the bottom of the following page for all the possible combos that will result in that specific Pal.

If you’re looking for a few suggestions to kick things off, we recommend checking out our lists of the best Pals for combat and the best worker Pals in Palworld. Between those two, you can find all the best Pals in the game regardless of your needs. Below you can find a short list of fantastic options you can breed using Pals found fairly early on in the game. Keep in mind that you can achieve the same results using various other pairs of Pals as well.

Offspring Parent Parent Anubis Surfent Incineram Rayhound Nitewing Direhowl Warsect Cinnamoth Helzephyr Quivern Nitewing Relaxaurus Penking Tombat Relaxaurus Ragnahawk Nitewing Elizabee Kitsun Tanzee Sweepa Vanwyrm Mozzarina Sweepa Digtoise Jolthog Elizabee Beakon Relaxaurus Helzephyr

Special Exceptions And Fusion Pals

It’s worth noting that there are certain Pals you simply can’t obtain via Breeding. Among others, this includes most Legendary Pals. These Pals can serve as parents, but you can’t get them as offspring unless you breed two Pals of the same type. For instance, you can breed a Frostallion with many other types of Pals to get offspring like Astegon, Cryolinx, Suzaku, Beakon, and more. But you can’t get Frostallion as an offspring unless you combine two other Frostallions.

Another interesting exception involves the so-called Fusion Pals. We already have a separate article covering Fusion Pals so we won’t go into too much detail here. But basically, these are all special variants of base Pals. In order to breed one of these, you’ll need the base version of the Pal along with a specific second parent. A lot of these can be easily found in the wild, but it’s often easier to just breed them inside your base. You can find a few examples down below. Make sure to check out our article on Fusion Pals for the full list.