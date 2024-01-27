Palworld features well over 100 Pals, only a relatively small portion of which can be turned into mounts. And an even smaller percentage of those can be used for flying around the Palpagos Islands. To be more specific, there are only 17 Pals in the game that can act as flying mounts, including special variants.

Palworld players can grab their first flying mount at level 15 by unlocking the Nitewing Saddle Technology and capturing one of the eponymous Pals. Nitewing is a pretty decent starter flying mount, but there are much better options out there. And much faster ones, too. With that in mind, we used all the info we’ve gathered for our database and put together a list of all the flying mounts in Palworld, along with details on where to find them. We also ordered them by speed for your convenience, from slowest to fastest. Check it out below.

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Neutral Common 750 15 Open World (Day/Night) Yes

Nitewing is the most common flying Pal in Palworld. This Pal can be found around the Grassy Behemoth Hills Fast Travel marker, as well as to the north and southwest of that area on the starting island. You can also encounter plenty of Nitewings on Marsh Island, Eastern Wild Island, Seabreeze Archipelago, Forgotten Island, Ice Wind Island, and the large desert biome in the northeastern part of the Palpagos Islands. There’s also an Alpha Pal Boss version in the southern part of Icewind Island. To craft Nitewing’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x20 Leather

x10 Cloth

x15 Ingot

x20 Fiber

x20 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dragon/Dark Epic 800 47 Open World (Day/Night) Yes

Astegon is one of the rarest Pals in Palword, and also one of the most difficult to capture. This Pal can only be found in the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary in the northeastern part of the map past the desert biome. You can also find an Alpha Pal Boss version in the Destroyed Mineshaft dungeon located west of the Mount Obsidian Midpoint Fast Travel marker. To craft Astegon’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x20 Leather

x50 Refined Ingot

x50 Ingot

x55 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dragon Epic 800 21 Open World (Day/Night) Yes

Elphidran is another potential flying mount that can only be found in one location. In this case, it’s the No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary in the southern part of the map. You can also find one Alpha Pal Boss version just east of the Ancient Ritual Site Fast Travel marker. To craft Elphidran’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x20 Leather

x20 Fiber

x15 Ingot

x20 Paldrium Fragment

Elphidran Aqua

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dragon/Water Epic 800 28 Breeding Farm Only No

Elphidran Aqua is a special variant Pal that cannot be found in the wild. An Elphidran Aqua can only be obtained by breeding a regular Elphidran with a Surfent. To craft Elphidran Aqua’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x24 Leather

x24 Fiber

x18 Ingot

x24 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Fire/Dark Common 850 21 Open World (Day/Night) No

Vanwyrm is a flying Pal that can be encountered relatively early on by traveling west from the starting island. You’ll start running into Vanwyrms shortly after passing by the Ravine Entrance Fast Travel marker. You can also find plenty of them all across the volcano biome in the western portion of the map. To craft Vanwyurm’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x20 Leather

x10 Flame Organ

x15 Ingot

x30 Fiber

x20 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Ice/Dark Rare 850 41 Open World (Night Only) No

Vanwyrm Cryst is a special variant Pal that can be found all over the snow biome in the northern part of the Palpagos Islands. To craft Vanwyrm Cryst’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x25 Leather

x12 Ice Organ

x18 Ingot

x36 Fiber

x24 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dragon Rare 950 36 Open World (Day/Night) Yes

Quivern is a potential flying mount Pal that can only be found in the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary in the western part of the map, just north of the volcano biome. You can also find one Alpha Pal Boss version north of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Fast Travel marker. To craft Quivern’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x30 Leather

x30 Ingot

x10 Cloth

x30 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Fire Epic 1100 40 Open World (Day/Night) Yes

Suzaku is a flying Pal that can be encountered across most of the landmass comprising the desert biome, save for the northern portion. You can also find an Alpha Pal Boss version on the same island, just southeast of Duneshelter. To craft Suzaku’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x20 Leather

x25 Refined Ingot

x20 Flame Organ

x40 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Water Epic 1100 43 Breeding Farm Only No

Suzaku Aqua is a special variant Pal that cannot be found in the wild. A Suzaku Aqua can only be obtained by breeding a regular Suzaku with a Jormuntide. To craft Suzaku Aqua’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x24 Leather

x30 Refined Ingot

x24 Pal Fluids

x48 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dark Rare 1100 33 Open World (Night Only) No

Helzephyr is a flying Pal that can be encountered all across the islands to the north and northeast of the starting island. However, the Pal can be easy to miss since it only shows up at night. To craft Helzephyr’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x30 Leather

x10 Cloth

x30 Refined Ingot

x20 Electric Organ

x30 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dark Epic 1200 47 Open World (Day/Night) No

Much like Astegon, Shadowbeak is another exceedingly rare Pal that can only be found in the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary. However, this one doesn’t have an Alpha Pal Boss version. To craft Shadowbeak’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x50 Leather

x40 Refined Ingot

x25 Venom Gland

x45 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Electricity Rare 1200 35 Open World (Day/Night) Yes

Beakon is one of the Pals that can be encountered in the large desert biome of Palworld. This one can only be found in the northernmost reaches of the area. You can also find an Alpha Pal Boss version closer to the starting point, just southwest of the Deep Bamboo Thicket Fast Travel marker. To craft Beakon’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x20 Leather

x10 Cloth

x20 Ingot

x20 Electric Organ

x25 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Fire Rare 1300 37 Open World (Day/Night) No

Ragnahawk is a potential flying Pal mount that can only be encountered in the volcano biome. To be more specific, the southern and western portions of the volcano island. To craft Ragnahawk’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x25 Leather

x15 Cloth

x20 Ingot

x20 Flame Organ

x25 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Fire Epic 1400 38 Open World (Day/Night) No

Faleris is another rare flying Pal that can only be encountered in the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary on the small island in the northeastern part of the map. To craft Faleris’ Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x30 Leather

x10 Cloth

x30 Refined Ingot

x25 Flame Organ

x30 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Ice Legendary 1500 48 Dungeon Only Yes

Frostallion is one of only a small handful of Legendary Pals found in Palworld. This Pal cannot be found in the wild or bred inside a base. However, players can find an Alpha Pal Boss version of Frostallion up in the snow biome, west of the Land of Absolute Zero Fast Travel marker. To craft Frostallion’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x100 Leather

x200 Refined Ingot

x50 Ice Organ

x75 Paldium Fragment

Frostallion Noct

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dark Legendary 1500 48 Breeding Farm Only No

Frostallion Noct is a special variant Pal that cannot be found in the wild. A Frostallion Noct can only be obtained by breeding a regular Frostallion with a Helzephyr. To craft Frostallion Noct’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials:

x120 Leather

x240 Refined Ingot

x60 Venom Gland

x90 Paldium Fragment

Type Rarity Flight Speed Saddle Technology Level Obtainable Alpha Pal Boss Dragon Legendary 3300 50 Dungeon Only Yes

Jetragon is the fastest flying mount in Palworld, and not by a small margin either. This is another Legendary Pal that cannot be found in the wild, however, you can find an Alpha Boss Pal version of it in the volcano biome. Most specifically, you’ll want to travel to the northwestern portion of the island in order to find it. Make sure you’re well-prepared before you challenge it because Jetragon hits like a truck and is one of the toughest boss battles in Palworld. To craft Jetragon’s Saddle, you’ll need the following materials: