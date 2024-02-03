Key Takeaways Use Pals with Ground or Ice attacks and bring a healer for extra support against Axel and Orserk.

Best Ground types to use include Anubis and Warsect, while Sweepa and Swees are recommended Ice types.

Gear recommendations include the Double-barreled Shotgun for close-range damage and the Refined Metal Armor and Hyper Shield for defense. Dodge Orserk's attacks and use pillars for protection.

Hey there, Pal Tamers!

After you’ve beaten Lily and Lyleen, your eyes may be set on taking out the next Tower Boss. However, if you are not at least level 40, I would advise against this.

This fight is tough, and Axel and Orserk have a massive health pool. The best way to take these guys out requires higher-level gear, like the Double-barreled shotgun, which you can unlock for crafting at level 39. We recommend waiting until after level 43 when you can access the Hyper Shield.

Around this time, you should have found some Legendary Schematics. You should craft those as quickly as possible and get your hands on some accessories to be extra safe. This fight can be done without the accessories we recommend, but we will mention them anyway because they make life twice as easy.

You’ll also want to ensure you have many tough Pals to take advantage of Orserk’s weaknesses. Given his Dragon and Electric typing, Orserk will take more damage from Ground-type and Ice-type attacks.

Let’s get into it.

Best Pals to Beat Axel and Orserk

Pals with Ground-type or Ice-type attacks are your best bet to beating this Tower Boss. Orserk is weak to both of these typings, but there is a bonus to using Ice over Ground if you can. We will discuss this more in the tactics section. We will assume that you do not have too many Legendary Pals, if any, by the time you fight this boss, so they will not be featured in these lists.

You should consider bringing a healer to this fight, just in case. This boss has 130700 health, so it would be wise to have a support Pal like Petallia or Lyleen to heal you up when you get low.

Best Ground Types To Use Against Axel and Orserk

Anubis – though you may not be tough enough to take down the Anubis boss fight, you can quickly breed one with Pals you find in the early-level areas. Anubis can be bred with a Penking and Bushi. Warsect – if you have not defeated Warsect’s level 30 boss fight, you should consider giving that a shot before trying to take on Axel and Orserk. Otherwise, he’s actually kind of tough to breed.

Best Ice Types To Use Against Axel and Orserk

Sweepa and Swees – it bears mentioning that Sweepa can be easily buffed to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, Pals in the game. This is because of Sweepa’s synergy with Swees. If you have a team of high-level Swees, Sweepa’s stats skyrocket. This makes him incredibly tough and highly viable for this fight. These Pals are also very easy to find early.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t want to use Sweepa and Swees and prefer a diverse party, then don’t bring either of those Pals to your team, as they will be quite useless if you are not leaning into their passives. Instead, take these Pals:

Ice Reptyro – this Pal is strong against both of Orserk’s typings, giving him a tanky edge against this Tower Boss. He also learns a good spread of Ground and Ice-type moves, making him a best-of-both-worlds choice. Vanwyrm Cryst – Vanwyrm’s passive ability increases the player’s damage to weak spots, which will be very useful as you should focus as much of your personal damage on shooting Axel as possible.

Best Gear To Use Against Axel and Orserk

Your life will be much easier if you take time to grind out levels and get some gear for this fight. This Tower Boss is extremely tough, nearly end-game difficulty, despite only being the third Tower Boss in the game. So, here are some load-out options that we think are best.

For Damage:

Double-barreled Shotgun – This gun is generally excellent, especially if you use Ice Types for this fight. You can get right up close to Axel and Orserk when they are frozen and absolutely lay into them with the full power of this shotgun. It can fire twice before you have to reload, so it’s an excellent weapon for this fight. The Single-shot Rifle or the Assault Rifle – These guns are for range if you can’t risk getting close to Axel and Orserk. They do massive damage, especially on weak points. Pick whichever one you feel most comfortable using, but keep in mind that the Assault Rifle will not be better than the Single-shot Rifle if you can’t control the gun’s kick. Attack Pendant – This pendant will raise your attack, which will make taking down this fight so much easier. You can loot this Pendant from chests you find at Wildlife Sanctuaries in the game.

For Defense:

The best armor to use for this fight will be the one you unlocked most recently, but at minimum, we suggest you have these items:

Refined Metal Armor – This armor is unlocked at level 37. It’s not the best, admittedly, but it will do the job if you haven’t unlocked Pal Metal Armor just yet. Hyper Shield – You want to ensure you have a good, bulky shield to protect you from Orserk’s massive damage as much as possible. Life Pendant – Like with the Attack Pendant, this can be farmed from chests at Wildlife Sanctuaries. You should be able to find one pretty quickly if you’re already farming for the Attack Pendant, but if you have terrible luck, use the Defence Pendant. Or tears, if you don’t have that either.

Tactics to Beating Axel and Orserk

As with all the Tower Bosses, there are giant pillars on the map that you can use to protect yourself when Orserk is winding up some big attacks.

However, you will want to be much more careful in this fight. Making use of your ability to slam Ctrl while sprinting to dodge will be a lot more effective than the pillars.

This also means you will want to protect your Pals as much as possible from damage. Call your Pal back when Orserk is winding up to make a big attack so the attack misses. You will want to do this regardless of whether your team is Ground type or Ice type because some of Orserk’s attacks are one-shots, so don’t stop moving and keep an eye on your Pal if the Boss is currently focusing on it.

Ground Type Team Tactics

If your team is mostly Ground Type, you’re going to want to be as mobile on the battlefield as you can be, as Oserk will be relentless in his attacks. Be ready to dodge his attacks, and keep your distance if he’s currently aggroed on you.

With your shotgun, aim for Axel as well as Oserk’s head as much as you can. You will do tons of damage if your aim is good. I preferred to have Warsect on the ground for this tactic as he is exceptionally tanky and good at holding down Orserk in the 1v1. On the other hand, Anubis does a lot more damage than Warsect – pick your poison.

Ice Type Team Tactics

Ice types can Freeze Orserk solid, allowing you to get some easy shots in on Axel, which will do way more damage than any hit you get in on Orserk. On top of dodging damage by using the pillars, you should aim to freeze Orserk as much as possible.

If you’re using Sweepas and an entire party of Swees, all you need to worry about is keeping Sweepa alive. Sweepa will be able to solo this fight if you took the time to get your Swees to a high level.

Good luck, Pal Tamers! Take this fight slow and be patient, and you’ll clear it in no time!