Key Takeaways Lily and Lyleen are the second Tower Boss in Palworld, located north of the tutorial area. They are tougher than the tutorial boss.

To defeat Lily and Lyleen, use Fire-type Pals like Vanwyrm and equip them with Fire moves. Also, equip Cold Resistant gear and a high-level gun.

During the fight, aim for Lily, use barriers for protection, and call out Vanwyrm to tank when Lyleen attacks. With practice and preparation, you can defeat them easily.

Lily and Lyleen are the next closest boss to the tutorial boss, Zoe and Grizzbolt, and will likely be the second Tower Boss you encounter in Palworld. They are stationed at the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance, which is a little ways north of the tutorial area. You can find it here on the map:

It is not a far run, especially if you have a fast Pal to ride on the way there. In the south, you can see the first Tower you encounter in the game towards the bottom of the map. These two Towers are really close.

However, don’t let the closeness indicate how easy this boss will be. There is a spike in difficulty from Zoe and Grizzbolt to Lily and Lyleen. You want to wait a while after the tutorial boss to tackle this next one – I recommend taking Lily and Lyleen on once you have hit at least Level 30. Let’s get into it.

Best Pals to Beat Lily and Lyleen

Just like with Zoe and Grizzbolt, we will take a look at Lyleen’s stat block in the game.

Don’t be fooled when it says Lyleen is ‘full of love’. She is full of love – love of murder.

We know that Lyleen is a Grass-type Pal, and from our weakness chart, we know that Fire does very well against Grass. If you want to take down this Tower Boss, you will have to take advantage of Lyleen’s Fire-type weakness while simultaneously picking Pals with good Pal Skills to help you with damage. The goal is to have multiple Pals on the field at all times.

The Pals we recommend against Lyleen are:

Vanwyrm Dazzi or Daedream

How To Easily Catch Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm is a bit of a no-brainer. You can ride Vanwyrm in the middle of combat, and he is a Fire-type. This gives you mobility while simultaneously arming you with many destructive Fire abilities.

You can encounter Vanwyrm early on by going just southwest of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster teleport point, near the middle of the map. Here it is on the map:

You can also breed a Vanwyrm by mixing Nitewing with Melpaca or Mozzarina. There isn’t a guarantee that you will get this pal by breeding this way every time, though. You will save yourself time just trying to find one in the overworld.

How to Catch Dazzi or Daedream

Daedream will be the easiest of these two to get your hands on as it wanders around the tutorial area during both day and night. If you want to take some extra time to get a Pal that's just a little bit stronger here, though, Dazzi wanders around the same island that Lily and Lyleen's tower is on during the day. You can also find Dazzi trapped in Syndicate Strongholds, if you're lucky.

For your second Pal, you will run four of Dazzi or Daedream. Both of these Pals can be equipped with an item, Dazzi’s Necklace and Daedream’s Necklace respectively, allowing them to float around you while you are in a party.

Make sure Dazzi or Daedream know Fire-type moves in order to boost their damage as much as possible. You can take down Lily and Lyleen without worrying about this, but it will take a lot longer. Spending the extra time to outfit your Pals with Fire moves using Fire Skill Fruit will make this fight take around 2 minutes.

Best Gear To Use Against Lily and Lyleen

On top of optimizing your Pals, you will need to optimize your gear. For this fight, you want to be wearing Cold Resistant gear. We recommend Cold Resistant Metal Gear, which is the strongest for this fight. Make sure you also have a decent Shield equipped to soak extra damage.

As for guns, bring the highest level gun that you can. We recommend that you wait until Level 30 because it’s at this level you should have access to make the Handgun. Handguns will work just fine for this fight. If you are at a higher level, Shotguns are a good choice, too.

Tactics to Beating Lily and Lyleen

For the fight itself, you will want to hit Lily as much as possible with your gun. Shots to Lily will do more damage than any shot you do to Lyleen, so try to aim for Lily as much as possible. Treat it like headshot practice!

Lily has a couple of attacks that you need to watch out for: a giant water bubble, multiple little water bubbles that chase you, a ground attack that can trap you, a grenade, and a tornado that can also trap you. The little water bubbles can be easily dodged or shot to eliminate them, but the rest of her moves will take a bit more effort to handle.

As soon as you get into the fight, you will see that this boss room is the same as Zoe and Grizzbolt’s. There are pillars around you that can be used as physical barriers, so use them as much as you can.

Call out Vanwyrm as soon as the fight begins and start shooting her. Your Dazzis should fight alongside you two as long as they have their Necklaces equipped.

Let Vanwyrm take some aggro, but withdraw him whenever Lyleen makes a big attack to keep him from taking too much damage. If you don’t do much damage by shooting her because of your level, you will need him to tank for you.

There you have it, Tamers. With a little practice and preparation, you should be able to clear Lily and Lyleen in no time!