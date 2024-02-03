Key Takeaways Marcus and Faleris is a highly mobile boss, so maintaining distance and respecting mechanics is crucial to avoid getting one-shot.

Water Type Pals like Suzaku Aqua and Jormuntide are the best options to bring for this fight due to Faleris being a Fire-type.

Prioritize defensive gear that is heat-resistant, and utilize dodging techniques to mitigate damage while dealing damage with ranged attacks.

Greetings, Pal Tamers!

After defeating Axel and Orserk, the next logical boss for you to tackle is Marcus and Faleris. This guy isn’t a monumental step up from Axel and Orserk – he only has 146975 health, just over 15000 more than our last boss. This boss is much more mobile than Axel and Orserk were, so you still need to prepare and bring a healthy dose of ‘git gud’ to the table.

This boss is highly mobile and should be given a lot of distance throughout the fight. You want to respect the mechanics as much as possible because one wrong move will one-shot your shield and catch you on fire. In short, it’s overwhelmingly easy to die here, so just be patient and don’t be reckless.

Best Pals to Beat Marcus and Faleris

Faleris is a Fire-type, so we definitely want to focus on bringing Water Type damage to the table. Watch out for bringing an Ice type – many Water types also have Ice typing, and you definitely want to avoid bringing those. Instead, your best bets are going to be the heavy hitters strictly from the Water Type category. Here are the two best Pals to use as frontrunners for this fight:

Suzaku Aqua – This Pal is a great all-round Pal regarding stats, with the added benefit of having Ice and Water-type moves. This Pal can effectively freeze Faleris with the proper moveset, but does not take any extra damage from Fire because it is only a Water type. That being said, Faleris will be resistant to Ice damage, so you may prefer our next candidate. Jormuntide – This pal is extremely strong, boasting a high attack and health stat. It comes with a diverse move set, which means that the damage going out will not be consistently Water-type damage – but that’s okay for this guy. His attack stats are just that high.

Pairing one of these two Pals with a bench Pal like Kelpsea is a great way to boost your front Pal’s damage against Faleris. Though Kelpsea is itself a mediocre Pal, it increases the attack power of Water Pals – and this buff applies to the Pal’s attack stat, not to the damage type of the moves it uses.

Another Pal you can have in your back pocket is Azurobe. Just in case your front Pals die, Azurobe can be pulled out to do some healthy Water and Dragon Type damage. Simultaneously, this Pal can apply Water damage to your attacks while you’re mounted.

You should also consider a support-based Pal like Lyleen and Petallia to heal you up in case you take damage or get caught on fire.

On top of focusing your efforts on making a good party composition, you’re going to want to make sure your Pals have been improved to take on this fight. Sacrifice Souls at a Statue of Power to raise the attack and health of the pals you want to bring to battle – ideally, they should be maxed out or nearly so on health, attack, and defense.

Best Gear To Use Against Marcus and Faleris

Luckily for this fight, you will not need much more gear than you should already have – especially if you followed our guide on how to beat Axel and Orserk. We assume that you’re just slightly more leveled than you were in that fight and will be taking mid-40s gear with us for the best chances of survival.

For Damage:

You should be around level 45 when you tackle this fight, which gives you a lot of gear to work with. This is what we recommend for damage:

Assault Rifle – You will be primarily long-range for this fight, so this gun is ideal. Faleris moves around a lot, and you do not want to be too close the few times it will fly in close to you. Attack Pendant – I swear by these things. They are not too difficult to get – you just fly around opening chests in Wildlife Sanctuaries, and you should find one pretty soon. You may need to make a few trips around the Wildlife Sanctuaries on the map, but this baby is well worth the time.

If you want another option for a gun, you could bring the Double-barreled Shotgun. However, this is not a gun that I would bring along unless I could ensure that I would get up close and personal with the boss for maximum damage. It may be worth it if you’re bringing Ice types, but I wouldn’t count on it being too helpful here.

For Defense:

The name of the game for defensive gear here is heat-resistant. You will want this to reach the boss arena and not so much to protect yourself from the damage within. Here is the armor we recommend you have for tackling Marcus and Faleris:

Heat-Resistant Refined Metal Armor – This armor is unlockable at Level 40 and will do well enough for this fight if you do not have access to Pal Metal Armor yet. This armor has high damage protection, which is necessary for this fight. Hyper Shield – This is one of the pieces we recommended you have for Axel and Orserk, and you can unlock it at Level 43. It is well worth the added bit of grind to get. Refined Metal Helm – This is just a little bit more damage reduction. You get this at level 46. Life Pendant – This accessory is godlike, and you should absolutely have one. You get it in the exact same way that you get the Attack and Defense Pendants.

Tactics to Beating Marcus and Faleris

Like every other Tower Boss in Palworld, there will be pillars to the sides of the map that you can use to dodge behind or kite the boss around the arena. You can make use of these, but for this fight, I wouldn’t depend on them to circumvent certain attacks completely. Faleris has a lot of ground aoes, so you will actually have a better time mitigating damage by avoiding being hit altogether.

To do this, you tap Ctrl while you are holding shift to run. Doing this executes a dodge that may save you from getting one shot. If you haven’t practiced these much up until now, I highly recommend you take some time to do so before jumping into this fight.

Your strategy otherwise is going to be really simple. Hit the boss, and dodge the attacks. Use Suzaku Aqua or Jormuntide as your front Pals and let them take aggro as much as they can.

You should stand back and do damage with your Assault Rifle – being sure to aim for Marcus as best you can. This distance gives you the added benefit of more time to dodge, as Faleris will have much more distance to cover to hit you in case his aggro shifts to you.