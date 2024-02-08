Key Takeaways Prepare for the boss battle with food items that boost Defense and Attack stats, and bring Dragon-type Pals for a type advantage against Shadowbeak.

Respec your character's stat points to optimize your attack, HP, and defense according to your play style and preferences.

Level up your team and make sure all your Pals are at Level 50 to have the best chance of defeating Victor and Shadowbeak. Obtain Legendary equipment if possible.

Victor and Shadowbeak pose a significant challenge in Palworld, making them formidable adversaries that are hard to overcome. With a hefty 200k HP pool, players must deplete it within a mere ten minutes while contending with Shadowbeak's formidable attacks.

To enhance your chances in this boss encounter, it's advisable to prepare food items that boost both Defense and Attack stats, such as the Mozzarina Cheeseburger and the Eikthyrdeer Stew. Additionally, consider bringing along Dragon-type Pals to capitalize on their type advantage against Shadowbeak. It's essential to leverage every advantage available, even before the battle commences.

Respec Your Character

If you have put any of your spec points into suboptimal places for this fight, like I did, you will want to respec. Build an Electric Medicine Workbench to access the Memory Wiping Medicine, enabling you to redistribute your accrued stat points.

Distribute your stat points among Attack, HP, and Defense according to your preference and play style. For instance, if you excel at evading attacks, allocating the majority of points to Attack might be preferable. An even split will be enough to take down Victor if you prefer a wider net, just don't bother with Stamina, Carry Capacity, or Work Speed.

Best Pals to Beat Victor and Shadowbeak

Similar to other bosses, Shadowbeak possesses moves that exploit the weaknesses of Dragon-type Pals, notably ice-type attacks like Ice Icicle, Light Balls, Frost Breath, and Light Beams. These moves should be approached with caution during the encounter. Let's get into the best Pals to use for Victor and Shadowbeak.

If your knee jerk reaction is to go for super powerful Dragons like Jetragon, well, you may be in trouble for this fight. It's not that he's not viable - he's a Legendary, he'll always be viable - but that Shadowbeak was designed to exploit Dragon's weakness to Ice. Instead of going that route, we'll stick with a safer option that will be easy to make super powerful with breeding. The pals we want are these:

Chillet. Chillet's partner ability enhances the damage output of your attacks while you're mounted on it, granting an additional bonus of dragon damage. This augmentation appears to be reflected as a boost to your attack power while riding, evidenced by my character experiencing a 50/55/65% increase in attack when accompanied by a Chillet of 0-2 star rating. This effect grows as you improve your Chillet, so make the strongest Chillet you can.

Chillet (055) Ice Dragon 90 80 100 80 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Icicle Cutter Draconic Breath Cryst Breath Dragon Meteor 30 30 55 55 70 90 150 Gathering Cooling 1 1 Partner Skill Wriggling Weasel Can be ridden.

Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Leather It can curl up its body and roll around at extremely high speeds. Long ago, people would tie bags of milk to domesticated as they grazed to produce butter using this spinning force.

Gobfins for the rest of your party. Gobfin's partner ability mirrors the vanguard trait, augmenting player damage by 10/11/13% when it's included in your party. Notably, this attribute stacks both with the vanguard trait and with other Gobfins present in your party.

Gobfin (031) Water 90 75 90 90 500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Power Shot Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Icicle Cutter Aqua Burst Hydro Laser 30 35 40 65 55 100 150 Handiwork Transporting Watering 1 1 2 Partner Skill Angry Shark When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a

powerful Water Gun.

While in team, increases player's attack power. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Long ago, it was a large and powerful aquatic Pal. As food became scarce it evolved to live on land. Since walking requires much energy, it gradually became smaller and is now a small and puny Pal.

While riding Chillet with this team, your attacks will be boosted by 171%.

Level Up Your Team

The suggested level for engaging in this boss battle stands at Level 50. As it currently represents the pinnacle of progression within the tech tree, this encounter demands players to possess top-tier Pals and equipment.

It's imperative to ensure that all your Pals are also at Level 50, as the demands of the battle are such that you'll likely require each of them to contribute significantly.

Best Gear To Use Against Victor and Shadowbeak

If you can, considering holding off on this encounter until you have some Legendary equipment. Legendary weapons and armor represent markedly enhanced iterations of standard equipment, boasting superior statistics. Nevertheless, obtaining them can prove challenging, with crafting costs skyrocketing by up to 5-10 times.

Their acquisition primarily hinges on defeating or capturing select Alpha Bosses, albeit with a low drop rate. You can find some of them throughout the map too, but they are very difficult to come by. If you do not have any Legendary schematics, however, don't fear. This fight is clearable without them, they would just be nice to have.

For Damage:

Rocket Launcher

Your favourite side guns, but you will not be using these much.

Attack Pendant

In terms of weaponry, ensure you're equipped with a Rocket Launcher and approximately 100 rockets crafted in advance, as they will be your primary means of dealing damage. As backup options, carry a Pump-action Shotgun and an Assault Rifle for emergency situations, though prioritize the Rocket Launcher for most engagements.

For Defense:

Pal Metal Armor

Pal Metal Helmet

Defense or Life Pendant (whichever one you have)

If you have better versions of the Pal Metal Armor than the one you can craft by default at the table, bring that one. You're going to want all the extra defense that you can get.

Tactics to Beating Victor and Shadowbeak

In every other Tower boss, I would have suggested to take advantage of the map around you. There are pillars that you can dodge behind to avoid certain damage. Now, you can still use this method. However, if you haven't gotten good at dodging attacks flying at you, you will want to get some practice under your belt before attempting this fight. The decisive factor in this battle will be your ability to endure and inflict the necessary damage. Survival hinges on mastering the art of evasion, avoiding enemy attacks at all costs.

This goes for your Pal, too. If Shadowbeak turns on your Pals, you want to bring them back to you before they can take incapacitating amounts of damage. Get good at your timing with this, and you can make Shadowbeak waste a powerful attack on absolutely nothing, freeing you up to feed rockets into Victor's face while it's animation locked.

If you are using Chillet, the brunt of the fight will be on your hands. If you're using our suggested team, you will be focusing on shooting the heck out of Victor and Shadowbeak with your Rocket Launcher. Do not bother with attacking with Chillet. Even though your Chillet should be capable of doing a bunch of damage on its own, the best damage will come from you and your trusty Rocket Launcher. Stick to that plan, and Victor and Shadowbeak will melt under all that heat.

As a bonus, if you didn't go the extra mile to bring a Rocket Launcher of your own, this method makes a Tier 4 Assault Rifle viable for this fight. You will do something in the realm of 250 damage as a minimum per shot with this build, so if you think you can get a ton of shots in this way it may be better for you.