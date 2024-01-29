Quick Links How To Catch Tower Bosses

In Palworld, anything that can be caught in a Pal Sphere becomes a Pal. Although it's considered inhumane, humans can be caught in Pal Spheres. This means that if you decide to, say, catch a human in a Pal Sphere and make them a Pal, you can do that. This rule extends even to Tower Bosses, who can be made to work on your base. This guide is going to teach you how to make any Tower Boss a Pal.

You will not need anything fancy for this. Make sure you have a few Pal Spheres in your bag and something to hit enemies with, and you can do this trick effortlessly.

How To Catch Tower Bosses

For the sake of caution, I also recommend having a bit of gear for this trick. We will be taking some damage here, but not too much. You can get through this easily with just some Cloth Armor and a Common Shield. The Shield will count the most here, so do not skip out on it. Plus, it’ll be nice to have for the rest of the game.

Secondly, make sure you have some Pal Spheres. Just the regular ones will do.

Once you have everything together, you need to go to one of the settlements in the game. There is actually one very close to the initial spawn point of the game, called the Small Settlement. Here it is on a map:

Now, you want to make everyone hate you. Hit a guard. You don’t have to kill them. Just make sure that they will follow you when you run away. As soon as you get aggro, run for the nearest Fast Travel point and head to any of the Towers.

Once you’re there, you will head into the boss fight. This will spawn the guards inside the fight with you, and you need to take advantage of their presence. Every boss in the game has an attack that you can manipulate the direction of – for Zoe and Grizzbolt, it’s that laser attack with the crosshair that lasts about 10-15 seconds.

You will make the Tower Boss hit the guard by lining up their attacks with the guards’ hitboxes. Once the Boss hits the guard, the game changes. This act of prohibited violence makes the Tower Bosses drop aggro instantly and stop fighting, giving you the opportunity to catch them.

Once you have the catch, you will log out. Don’t try to fight the guards, it isn’t worth the headache or the resources. When you hit the title screen, you can pop back into the game, and you will see that you are spawned outside of the boss room.

From here, make your way back to your base and check your Pal inventory. From here, you can assign it to your base and enjoy your new Pal!

You can use this trick with any of the Tower Bosses to instantly get these bosses on your base. Tower Bosses have ridiculous stat blocks, tons of Health, and are great workers on a base.

This trick can be done at any level, but I recommend you wait until you can make the Common Shield to give it a shot. Additionally, if you have already beaten the Tower Bosses – no fear. They respawn after about an hour, so you can give this trick a try as soon as the timer is up.

Happy catching, Pal Tamers!