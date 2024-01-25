A Cooler Box is as essential in Palworld as it is in the real world. Palworld doesn’t put a ton of emphasis on cooking early on, but things gradually change as you progress through the game. From cooking Red Berries and Eggs over a campfire, you’ll eventually reach the point where you can properly cook a wide variety of mouth-watering recipes, many of which grant useful buffs.

Although you can store all your gourmet food in any old wooden chest, it’s generally a better idea to keep it in a Cooler Box. Otherwise, you’ll soon find out that food in this game spoils quicker than you may expect. Keep reading to find out how to build a Cooler Box in Palworld.

How To Get A Cooler Box In Palworld

Your first order of business is to reach Technology level 13 in order to unlock the Cooler Box blueprint. A Cooler Box is required to upgrade your base, so you’ll need to unlock it anyway. Once the technology has been unlocked, you’ll need x5 Ice Organ, x20 Stone, and x20 Ingot to actually build the thing.

Stones are easy to come by, but getting 5 Ice Organs and 20 Ingots can be a bit of a hassle at level 13 depending on where you’ve built your initial base. The best way to reliably farm Ice Organs early on is to kill or capture Pengullets, though you can also buy some from the merchant in the Small Settlement, provided he has them in stock, of course. Meanwhile, Ingots can be obtained by smelting Ore in a furnace. Check out our guide on how to get Ingots if you want to learn more about them.

What To Do With A Cooler Box In Palworld

The purpose of a Cooler Box is pretty obvious, but there is a little catch to it. While the Cooler Box does indeed keep your food fresh for significantly longer than usual, it does need to be constantly operated by a Pal with the Cooling trait. If the Pal moves away from the Cooler Box, the food inside will start spoiling at the normal rate again. Pengullets are the best Pals for this job early on, but there are plenty of other species that can do it, too. For more options, check out our list of every Pal in the Paldeck.

Cooler Boxes are very useful, but also quite inefficient. Since you can’t really force Pals to focus exclusively on one job, there’s a high chance they’ll stop operating the Cooler Box as soon as you turn your back away. There’s a full-fledged Refrigerator you can unlock later on, but that’s essentially just a larger Cooler Box. Even though you can build Electric Furnaces, Heaters, and other structures that use electricity, there’s no Electric Refrigerator in Palworld as of right now. Here's hoping they’ll add one soon because not having one seems like a bit of an oversight.