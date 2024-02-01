Palworld has an interesting progression system where you constantly come across new ways of improving your character and your Pals. From leveling up and unlocking new Technologies to using Skill Fruits and interacting with Statues of Power, there are plenty of things you can do to grow stronger in this game. However, you will need a few things in order to make the most out of these systems, such as Ancient Civilization Parts.

Ancient Civilization Parts are rare items you can use to get access to better gear. Among other things, this includes weapons, armor, headpieces, and more. Ancient Civilization Parts are a bit difficult to get ahold of, but going out of your way to find some is well worth your time. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about them.

How To Get Ancient Civilization Parts In Palworld

There are several ways of obtaining Ancient Civilization Parts, most of which involve fighting some pretty tough enemies. The most straightforward method is to fight – and defeat – the various boss Pals found around the map. This includes tower bosses, dungeon bosses, and Alpha Pals. Thanks to the fact that bosses in Palworld respawn after a certain amount of time, you can farm them for Ancient Civilization Parts to your heart’s content. Granted, fighting the same boss over and over again can turn into a grind after a while.

Ancient Civilization Parts can also be obtained by capturing or killing shiny Pals. These are also known as Lucky Pals because they always come with the ‘Lucky’ trait and are just larger versions of regular Pals. These spawn at random around the map, so you’ll need to be lucky yourself in order to find some. Speaking of luck, you can find Ancient Civilization Parts in certain treasure chests as well. That said, they only tend to show up in rare chests that require Copper or Silver Keys to open.

What To Do With Ancient Civilization Parts In Palworld

There are two things you can do with Ancient Civilization Parts. First off, you’ll need some of these parts to craft a few important structures and items that can only be unlocked via the Technology menu. A few examples include the Egg Incubator, the Pal Essence Condenser, and the Grappling Gun. You’ll need some Ancient Technology Points to unlock them, but you can usually get those at the same time as Ancient Civilization Parts by defeating bosses.

There’s an entirely different set of items you can craft using Ancient Civilization Parts, and you can’t simply unlock these. Instead, you’ll need to find schematics that allow you to craft these rare and powerful items. Some simple schematics can be purchased from merchants in exchange for some Gold Coins or found in regular treasure chests. But if you want to get your hands on some quality schematics, you’ll need to go out of your way to delve into dungeons, defeat bosses, and loot rare chests.