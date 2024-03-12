Beautiful Flowers are niche crafting items that can be difficult to come by in Palworld if you don’t know where to look. There are only a few Pals in the game that have a 100% chance to drop this item, and you’re unlikely to bump into them until you reach the mid to late game. Luckily, there are a couple of other ways of acquiring these flowers.

Beautiful Flowers don’t have a ton of uses, but they are still important as they allow you to create certain types of consumables, a Saddle, and even a structure. Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on Beautiful Flowers and what to do with them once you have some.

How To Get Beautiful Flowers In Palworld

There are two ways you can farm Beautiful Flowers in Palworld, one of which is more difficult than the other. Similar to Pal Fluids or Horns, Beautiful Flowers have a chance to drop whenever you kill or capture specific Pals. However, in this case, the Pals you’ll need are harder to locate. Ribunny is the only low-level Pal that drops them, but the chance is very low. You can also get them from a special Gumoss variant that you’ll recognize by the red flower on its head, however, these are almost impossible to find. Every other Pal that drops Beautiful Flowers is high level. Here’s the full list:

If you’re looking for an easier way to farm Beautiful Flowers you’ll need to make your way to one of the remote Wildlife Sanctuaries. The easiest one to reach is the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary, which can be found just south of the starting location. You’ll need a swimming mount to safely reach the island, but the journey is well worth your time. In addition to being a great place to farm Beautiful Flowers, the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary is also home to a couple of rare Pals that can’t be found anywhere else on the Palpagos Islands.

What To Do With Beautiful Flowers In Palworld

Beautiful Flowers are needed to make three types of consumables. Namely, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice, and Memory Wiping Medicine. To make all three of these consumables, you’ll also need some Bones, Horns, and Pal Fluids. You can make Suspicious Juice and Strange Juice as early as level 12 at a Medieval Workbench, but crafting Memory Wiping Medicine requires an Electric Medicine Workbench, which can only be unlocked at level 43.

Consumables aside, you’ll also need a bunch of Beautiful Flowers to craft the Wumpo Botan Saddle. This is a late-game Saddle that can be unlocked at level 45 and can be crafted using x24 Beautiful Flower, x21 Leather, x60 Fiber, x12 Refined Ingot, and 48 Paldium Fragment. Finally, at level 24 you can unlock the recipe for the Flower Bed, a structure that improves the Gathering efficiency of Pals. To build one, you’ll need x20 Beautiful Flower along with x40 Cement, x100 Stone, and x50 Wood.