Every single item you’ll come across while exploring Palworld can be used for something, including Bones. Classified as a Common material, Bones are pretty much useless in the early stages of the game, but they become extremely valuable once you approach the midgame.

Much like a few other materials, such as Leather or Pal Fluids, Bones can’t be farmed at your base. This means you’ll need to go out in the open world in order to get your hands on some. Keep reading to find out how to get Bones in Palworld and what you can do with them once you've managed to obtain some.

How To Get Bones In Palworld

As one might expect, Bones can be gathered from Pals. However, not all Pals drop Bones when killed or captured, and the drop chance is not always 100%. In other words, you’ll need to fight a fair number of Pals if you want to build a decent stock of Bones. You can also buy Bones from merchants, but it’s generally a better idea to actively farm them instead. That way, you can use those precious Gold Coins to buy something else instead.

The best Pals to farm early on for Bones are Vixy and Rushoar. You’ll start bumping into Vixies while exploring the Grassy Behemoth Hills. Meanwhile, Rushoars can be found in the areas surrounding the Fort Ruins and the Rayne Syndicate Tower. If you’re already further into the game, don’t worry because you’ll find other Pals that drop Bones all over the Palagos Islands. Below is a list of every Pal in the game that has a chance to drop Bones when killed or captured.

Vixy

Rushoar

Cawgnito

Loupmoon

Gorirat

Maraith

Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm Cryst

Bushi

Verdash

Anubis

What To Do With Bones In Palworld

Bones can be used to craft a number of important items. Most notably, you’ll need Bones to make almost every type of Consumable found at the Medicine Workbench. The first type of Medicine Workbench can be unlocked at Technology level 12 and allows you to produce, among other things, Medical Supplies that treat Ulcers and Fractures, as well as Weakened and Depressed Pals.

Mega Gliders and Cement also require Bones. These can be unlocked at Technology levels 18 and 19, respectively. You’ll (probably) only need to craft a single Mega Glider throughout your entire playthrough, but Cement is another matter entirely. This is a very valuable material that’s needed to craft a lot of structures around the mid and late game. Make sure to stock up on as many Bones as possible even if you’re still in the early game because you’ll get a lot of use out of them later on.