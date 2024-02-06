Palworld is a pretty strange game. You run around capturing cartoonish creatures only to then make them work for you. Moreover, you can combine any two Pals via Breeding in order to create something new. Pals aren’t too fussy about who they breed with, however, they do require one special item before they get down to business. Namely, Cake.

Cake is an essential item for Breeding in Palworld. It’s never explained why Pals love Cake so much, but suffice it to say that they won’t do it without it. We already have a comprehensive Breeding guide you can check out for info on all the other things you need for Breeding, so let’s just focus exclusively on Cake for now.

How To Get Cake In Palworld

Cake is a craftable item you can make once you reach Technology level 17 and unlock the Cooking Pot. Doing so will unlock the recipe for Cake, but actually crafting one is a pretty involved and time-consuming process. To make a Cake, you’ll need the following ingredients:

x5 Flour

x8 Red Berries

x7 Milk

x8 Egg

x2 Honey

Flour can be produced by grinding Wheat inside a Mill. You’ll get access to both the Mill and the Wheat Plantation blueprints upon reaching Technology level 15. Red Berries can be found all over the place, so you shouldn’t have any issues finding those. Eggs are also easy to acquire by simply assigning a Chikipi to the Ranch. Milk can be obtained the same way, albeit from a Mozzarina. You’ll find Mozzarinas roaming around the island west of the Ravine Entrance Fast Travel marker.

The most challenging Cake ingredient to acquire is Honey, at least early on. The only Pals in the game that drop Honey are Beegarde, Elizabee, Cinnamoth, and Warsect. None of them can be found in the starting area, but you won’t need to travel very far to run into some of them. Cinnamoths are your best bet if you want to get some quick Honey without much of a hassle. You’ll find plenty of them on the island north of the Bridge of the Twin Knights Fast Travel marker.

Once you gain a couple more levels, we recommend going to the nearby island to the west to try to capture a Beegarde. Check out the map above if you need help finding them. When assigned to the Ranch, Beegards will occasionally drop Honey, giving you a steady supply of it for the rest of the game.

What To Do With Cake in Palworld

Consuming the Cake provides a ton of Nutrition and Sanity for you or your Pals, but we wouldn’t recommend eating it. Instead, you’ll want to place it into the built-in container that comes attached to the Breeding Farm. Cake takes about 20 minutes to spoil, so don’t wait too long to place it there. Once it’s in the box, the timer freezes and the Cake will remain fresh indefinitely.

With the Cake now inside the container, you can start Breeding Pals. Take any two Pals you want to breed and chuck them into the Breeding Farm to start the process. This is going to take a minute or two but, eventually, you’ll get a brand new egg for your efforts. Place it into an Egg Incubator and enjoy your new Pal once it hatches. It’s worth noting that Pals consume the Cake during Breeding, so you’ll need to make a new one every time you repeat the process.