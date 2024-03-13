Carbon Fiber is an important crafting material that unlocks during the mid-game. Palworld players can acquire Carbon Fiber as a loot drop from a couple of high-level Pals, however, it’s generally a better idea to craft it yourself since the material is easier to farm this way.

Carbon Fiber is important because it’s one of the components needed to craft advanced weapons and Pal Spheres, as well as a couple of other items. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about making Carbon Fiber, and what to do with it once you have some.

How To Get Carbon Fiber In Palworld

To start making Carbon Fiber you’ll first need to unlock the appropriate Technology upon reaching level 35. You’ll also need a Production Assembly Line, which unlocks a bit earlier at level 28. Once you have a Production Assembly Line in your base, you can produce Carbon Fiber using either x2 Coal or x5 Charcoal. Getting a steady supply of Coal can be difficult unless you have a base in the desert biome, so we recommend using Charcoal whenever possible.

As far as farming is concerned, Carbon Fiber only drops from Shadowbeak and Jetragon, two of the strongest Pals in the game. The drop chance is guaranteed, but you’ll have a tough time finding these Pals in the wild, let alone taking them down. You could potentially use a Kitsun and an Astegon to breed Shadowbeaks and then butcher them for resources, but this process is very time-consuming and wasteful. We suggest sticking to crafting instead.

What To Do With Carbon Fiber In Palworld

Carbon Fiber is a versatile material that can be used to make everything from appliances like the Electric Furnace and Electric Medicine Workbench to weapons like the Assault Rifle, Pump-action Shotgun, and even the Rocket Launcher. You’ll also need some to craft a Giga Glider and two types of advanced Pal Spheres. Namely, the Ultra Sphere and the Legendary Sphere. Naturally, you’ll need to combine Carbon Fiber with other materials to make all these structures and items.

Carbon Fiber is also needed to craft several special items that can be unlocked with Ancient Technology Points. Namely, the Huge Feed Bag, the Giant Feed Bag, the Scatter Sphere Launcher, the Homing Sphere Launcher, and the Hyper Grappling Gun. The usefulness of most of these items is pretty questionable, but it’s still worth making one of each regardless. Palworld is still in Early Access and there’s a high chance some of these items will become better as the game continues to evolve.