Palworld players can create some pretty impressive bases in the game using only wood, stone, and a bit of metal. But if you want to go all out and build something truly remarkable, you’ll need a lot of other resources, including some Cement.

In addition to being used in the construction of certain structures, Cement is also needed to manufacture advanced Pal Spheres. Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on this material, and how to use it once you have some.

How To Get Cement In Palworld

The recipe for Cement can be unlocked with Technology points upon reaching level 19. For starters, you can produce Cement at a High Quality Workbench, but later on we recommend making it at a Production Assembly Line instead to save some time. In order to make some Cement you’re going to need x50 Stone, x1 Bone, and x1 Pal Fluids. Make sure to build a Stone Pit in your base and assign a Pal with the Mining trait to it to improve efficiency.

Needing to spend x50 Stone just to make some Cement may seem a bit steep, but there’s a good reason why it costs that much. Cement is always made in batches of 10, so you’re actually only using x5 Stone per item. There’s no way to make less than 10 at a time, so plan accordingly. As far as the other materials are concerned, we already have a guide on how to get Pal Fluids here and a guide on how to get Bones here.

Related Best Mining Pals Tier List For Your Base | Palworld Find which pals have the highest Mining Work Suitability to make the most of your work pals.

What To Do With Cement In Palworld

You’ll need a bunch of Cement to build a couple of key structures that are mandatory for leveling up your base. Namely, the Improved Furnace and the High Quality Hot Spring. The former is particularly important since it’s the first structure that allows you to craft Refined Ingots. Other structures that require Cement include the Flower Bed, the Iron Gate, the Production Assembly Line, the Mounted Missile Launcher, and a couple of others.

Cement is also needed to craft Pal Spheres, which are arguably even more important than the aforementioned structures. Hyper Spheres, Ultra Spheres, and Legendary Spheres all require Cement along with various other components to build. You only need a bit of Cement for each of these Pal Spheres, but it adds up quickly since you’ll probably end up making them in bulk.