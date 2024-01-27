Palworld features a ton of materials that players can use to craft new items and structures. Some of these materials, such as Wood, Stone, Ore, and Paldium Fragments are absolutely essential as they are required to build most things in the game. Others, such as Charcoal, are a bit more niche.

But just because Charcoal doesn’t have a ton of uses, that doesn’t mean it’s not a valuable material. On the contrary, Charcoal can be combined with things like Sulfur to create other materials that are essential in the mid and late game.

How To Get Charcoal In Palworld

Generally speaking, you won’t be able to obtain Charcoal until you reach Technology level 10 and can start producing it yourself. Unlike Leather, Bones, or Wheat Seeds, Charcoal doesn’t drop from any of the Pals currently found in the game, and you won’t be able to buy it from merchants either. You might stumble upon some Charcoal while exploring the open world, but chances are pretty slim.

The good news is that once you do reach Technology level 10, you’ll be able to mass-produce Charcoal with ease. All you need to do is unlock the Primitive Furnace and place one of them somewhere in your base. Now simply interact with it and you’ll notice that it allows you to produce two types of materials – Ingots and Charcoal. You’ll only need two pieces of Wood to create one piece of Charcoal, however, the Furnace does need to be operated by a Pal with the Kindling trait. We recommend checking out our article covering every Pal in the Paldeck for suitable candidates.

What To Do With Charcoal In Palworld

There are a few things you can make with Charcoal, the most important of which is Gunpowder. Gunpowder is a very useful material that can be used to create Ammo and explosives like Grenades and Rockets. You’ll need to reach Technology level 21 to unlock the ability to make Gunpowder, which you can craft by mixing together two pieces of Charcoal and one piece of Sulfur. Sulfur can be found in abundance near volcanoes and inside dungeons.

Once you reach Technology level 35, you can start using Charcoal to produce Carbon Fiber at a Production Assembly Line. You can use Coal to achieve the same result, but Charcoal is much easier to come by. Carbon Fiber is an essential mid and late game material used in the manufacturing of weapons and high-quality Pal Spheres, among other things. Carbon Fiber aside, Charcoal can also be used to produce a few structures, including Heaters, Electric Kitchens, and Fireplace Sets.