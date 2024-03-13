Palworld looks like a pretty generic medieval fantasy game when you’re starting off, but it won’t take long for your spear and bow to be replaced by grenades and shotguns as you progress. Once you approach the late game, you can even start building structures powered by electricity.

In order to make most types of electrical-powered structures you’re going to need some Circuit Boards. These items can’t be purchased or found as drops, but you can craft them yourself once you get far enough into the game. This guide will show you how.

How To Get Circuit Boards In Palworld

To make Circuit Boards, you’ll first need to unlock the appropriate Technology, which becomes available once the player reaches level 35. Circuit Boards can be made at a Production Assembly Line, so go ahead and set it up if you don’t already have one. A Production Assembly Line requires a hefty investment of resources, but it’s well worth the cost. To be more specific, you’ll need x100 Ingot, x50 Wood, x20 Nail, and x10 Cement.

Once you have a Production Assembly Line up and running, you can craft Circuit Boards using Pure Quartz and Polymer. Pure Quartz is a naturally occurring resource similar to Coal or Sulfur that can be found in the snow biome up in the north. As far as the Polymer is concerned, you’ll need to craft it yourself using High Quality Pal Oil. You’ll need x4 Pure Quartz and x2 Polymer for every Circuit Board you wish to make.

What To Do With Circuit Boards In Palworld

You’ll need Circuit Boards to build pretty much any structure that requires electricity to run. A few notable examples include the Refrigerator, the Electric Kitchen, the Electric Heater, the Electric Cooler, and the Electric Furnace. It’s worth noting that, even though it helps store electricity, the Power Generator doesn’t require Circuit Boards. Likewise, certain structures that provide lighting require Circuit Boards while others can be built using only Electrical Organs.

In addition to electrical appliances, Circuit Boards are also needed to build advanced workbenches, such as the Electric Medicine Workbench, Production Assembly Line II, Sphere Assembly Line II, and Weapon Assembly Line II. The only other item that incorporates Circuit Boards is Jetragon’s Missile Launcher, and this one requires a truckload of them. You’ll need no fewer than x50 Circuit Boards along with x100 Leather, x200 Refined Ingot, and x140 Paldium Fragment to craft this bad boy.