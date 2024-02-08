Coal is one of those materials that’s easy to ignore when you’re just starting out your adventures in Palworld. But much like Sulfur and, to some extent, Ore, Coal becomes increasingly more valuable as you progress through the game.

Coal can be a bit tricky to get since there’s not a lot of it in the starting area or the forest biome, in general. You’ll need to venture out into hot areas like the desert if you want to get your hands on some. Keep reading to learn more about the best locations to farm Coal, as well as what you can do with it once you have a steady supply.

How To Get Coal In Palworld

The fastest way to get a whole bunch of Coal at once is to travel to the small desert biome located in the northwestern portion of the main archipelago. Coal can be found in abundance there and there are even a couple of spots where you’ll find several deposits of the stuff all clumped together. One of them can be found at around (-92 -120) just to the southeast of the Anubis boss. There’s another one west of it as well. Both of these are good spots to set up a Coal mining operation.

Mount Obsidian aka the big volcano island in the western portion of the map is another place where you can find a fair amount of Coal. The Pals in this area are quite a bit stronger, though, so don’t go in unprepared. Just like with the desert, you’ll need some sort of armor with Heat Resistance in order to survive the scorching temperatures.

While Coal isn’t particularly common in the forest biome, you can find some there as well if you look hard enough. Coal occasionally spawns inside dungeons, including the ones found in forested areas. There’s also some out in the open, but it can be hard to spot since it tends to look quite similar to Stone. We recommend bringing a Fuddler along with you whenever you’re hunting for Coal, Sulfur, Ore, or any other minerals. This fuzzy Pal has the ability to scan for nearby mineral deposits, which are then conveniently displayed on your compass.

What To Do With Coal In Palworld

Coal starts to become valuable at level 35 when you unlock the Technology needed to craft Carbon Fiber. Carbon Fiber is a material needed to produce high-quality Pal Spheres, such as the Ultra Sphere or Legendary Sphere. In addition, you’ll also need it to manufacture weapons like the Assault Rifle, Pump-Action Shotgun, and Rocket Launcher. Carbon Fiber drops from certain Pals like Jetragon and Shadowbeak, but it’s generally more efficient to manufacture it yourself.

Carbon Fiber aside, you’ll also need to Coal to produce Refined Ingots. You can produce Refined Ingots inside an Improved Furnace, which can be unlocked at level 34. Refined Ingots are an essential component needed to manufacture a wide variety of weapons and armor. Quite a few Saddles and Pal accessories require it as well. A lot of these items also require Carbon Fiber, Leather, Polymer, Ancient Civilization Parts, and various other components.

Coal should not be confused with Charcoal, another type of material that can be unlocked much earlier in the game. Unlike Coal, Charcoal can’t be mined but is very easy to obtain by simply burning two pieces of Wood inside a Primitive Furnace.