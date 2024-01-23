Palworld is often being described as “Pokemon with guns”, and that’s certainly one way of looking at it. While there’s a lot more to the game than simply strapping guns to your Pals, that is indeed one of the things you can do in Palworld. If you want to equip guns to your own character, however, you’re going to have to stock up on Gunpowder.

Even though Pals don’t require any ammo to operate firearms, the same cannot be said about the player. Once you reach the midgame, you’ll begin swapping your bows and crossbows for Muskets and Handguns, and that’s when things start getting really interesting. Keep reading to find out how to use Gunpowder to craft ammo for these weapons.

How To Get Gunpowder In Palworld

Gunpowder is one of the many Technologies players can unlock as they progress through the game. You’ll need to be at least level 21 before you can unlock this one, which just so happens to be the same level when you can unlock Muskets and Coarse Ammo. Muskets can be produced at a Weapons Workbench, however, you’ll need a High Quality Workbench to make the Gunpowder.

For the most part, you’ll need to craft all the Gunpowder you need yourself, but there are a couple of other ways of getting some. First off, Tocotocos have a chance of dropping Gunpowder when killed or captured, but be careful when fighting them because they have an ability that allows them to self-destruct, dealing a huge amount of damage in the process. You can also sometimes find Gunpowder at merchants or inside chests.

What To Do With Gunpowder In Palworld

Gunpowder can be mixed with other components like Ingots to create various types of Ammo. In addition, toward the late game, you’ll need Gunpowder to craft things like Grenades and Rockets. To create the Gunpowder itself, though, you’ll need one piece of Sulfur and two pieces of Charcoal. Charcoal can be obtained by burning two pieces of Wood in a Furnace, but Sulfur is more difficult to get ahold of.

Sulfur deposits spawn primarily in desert areas and near volcanos, though you can occasionally find them elsewhere, too. But the most reliable way to farm Sulfur in Palworld is to go dungeon diving. Dungeons tend to be littered with Sulphur deposits, so make sure always to bring a Pickaxe whenever you explore one.

If you’re not sure where to find dungeons, there’s an easily accessible one right next to the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance Fast Travel Marker. You can bring along Leezpunk and use the Pal’s Sixth Sense skill if you’re looking for more.