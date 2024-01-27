The numerous Pals found in Palworld can be used for much more than just fighting and building bases. Pretty much all of them drop materials needed to craft various items and structures. One of these materials goes by the name of High Quality Pal Oil and is an essential crafting component in the mid and late game.

High Quality Pal Oil is fairly difficult to obtain, but you’ll definitely want to go out of your way to try to get some because you’ll need it to manufacture weapons, cook food, and produce a few other items. Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on some High Quality Pal Oil.

How To Get High Quality Pal Oil In Palworld

Desert Biome

While you can get away with buying Common materials like Bones, Horns, and Leather from merchants early on, that’s not an option when it comes to High Quality Pal Oil until much later in the game. The only merchants that sell High Quality Pal Oil can be found at Fisherman’s Point and Duneshelter, respectively, two locations found on the far sides of the Palagos Islands. If you’re lucky, you can sometimes find High Quality Pal Oil inside treasure chests but, for the most part, you’ll need to farm it yourself.

There are about a dozen types of Pals in the game that drop High Quality Pal Oil. Unfortunately, most of them are located quite far away from the starting position. You can get High Quality Pal Oil very early on if you can somehow take down a Mammorest, but that’s not very likely to happen unless you use some sort of exploit. You’re much better off traveling north to the desert biome (depicted in the image above) in search of Dumud and Digtoise or west in search of Relaxaurus once you’re level 20+. You won’t have much use for the component before that anyway. Below you can find a list of other Pals that drop High Quality Pal Oil.

Woolipop

Grintale

Flambelle

Elphidran

Relaxaurus Lux

Mammorest Cryst

Quivern

Jormuntide Ignis

What To Do With High Quality Pal Oil

There are quite a few things you can make with High Quality Pal Oil, starting with weapons. As soon as you reach Technology level 21, you can unlock the ability to make Muskets, the first items that require High Quality Pal Oil. As you progress even further, you’ll be able to craft even more types of firearms using the material, primarily handguns. High Quality Pal Oil is also needed for creating Polymer, a material used for producing larger firearms such as rifles. The Weapon Assembly Line structure happens to require the material as well.

Weapons aside, High Quality Pal Oil can be used to craft a few other types of items and structures. Some notable examples include the Witch Cauldron, both Mammorest Saddles, and a couple of gourmet dishes, such as Fried Chikipi and Fried Kelpsea. Meanwhile, the Polymer can also be used to craft things like Circuit Boards and Electric Furnaces. Needless to say, High Quality Pal Oil is quite a versatile material indeed.