Some of the components needed to craft items and structures in Palworld can be farmed at your base or found lying around on the ground in the open world. Others are a bit more difficult to obtain and require you to go out of your way to find them. Horns are one such component.

Much like other animal byproducts, such as Leather and Pal Fluids, Horns can only be acquired by killing certain types of Pals. Unfortunately, this process can’t be automated, but the hassle of hunting those Pals is well worth it as Horns can be used to craft a couple of important items.

How To Get Horns In Palworld

If you’re not a big fan of hunting Pals for components, it’s worth noting right off the bat that you can simply buy Horns from a merchant. For instance, the Wandering Merchant found in the Small Settlement west of the Grassy Behemoth Hills sells Horns for 300 Gold Coins a piece. You can also get Leather, Wool, Medical Supplies, Schematics, and various other goods from him.

If you’d rather spend your hard-earned Gold Coins on Pals or other items, on the other hand, you’ll have to go hunting. There are nine types of Pals in the game that have a chance to drop Horns when killed or captured. Only two of these can be encountered early on in the game. Namely, Eikthyrdeer and Caprity. Both of them are pretty difficult to take down for low-level players, so make sure to bring some strong Pals along if you intend to fight them. Below is a list of every Pal in the game that drops Horns, including the two aforementioned ones.

Caprity

Eikthyrdeer

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Incineram

Incineram Noct

Arsox

Univolt

Reindrix

Fenglope

What To Do With Horns In Palworld

Horns are needed to produce Medical Supplies and other similar Consumables at a Medicine Workbench. You’ll also need some Bones and a couple of other components to craft most of these items. The first type of Medicine Workbench becomes available at Technology level 12 and requires x30 Wood, x5 Nail, and x10 Paldium Fragment to build.

Meanwhile, Horns are also required to craft a couple of Saddles at the Pal Gear Workbench. Namely, the Eikthyrdeer Saddle, the Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle, and the Reindrix Saddle. The bench itself can be unlocked as early as Technology level 6 and requires x30 Wood, x2 Cloth, and x10 Paldium Fragment to build. However, the Saddles need to be unlocked separately a bit later on in the game.