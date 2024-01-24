Palworld gives you all the tools and technologies you need to build impressive bases that pretty much run themselves thanks to the game’s clever automation systems. However, tools and technologies alone aren’t enough. In order to build a large base you’ll first need a lot of materials like Wood, Stone, Paldium Fragments, and Ingots.

Ingots only have a few niche uses early on, but things quickly change during the mid and late game when they suddenly become one of the most important materials in Palworld. Keep reading to find out how to farm Ingots in Palworld and what to do with them once you’ve amassed a sizeable stock.

How To Get Ingots In Palworld

Unlike all the other materials mentioned earlier, Ingots can’t be obtained by simply picking at a rock or chopping down a tree. This versatile crafting component needs to be produced inside a Furnace and you won’t have access to one until you reach Technology level 10. You can buy some Ingots from merchants even before that, but we recommend saving up your Gold Coins because it’s much more efficient to mass produce them yourself.

Once you’ve set up your first Furnace, you can start producing Ingots by smelting raw Ore. You’ll need to feed the Furnace two pieces of Ore for every Ingot you want to produce, however, you won’t be able to operate the Furnace all by yourself. For that, you’ll need a Pal that comes with the Kindling trait, and the good news is that there are plenty of them to choose from. Foxparks and Rooby are obvious choices since they can be encountered early on, but there are many other Pal types suitable for the job. You can check out the link below for more options.

As far as getting Ore is concerned, things get a little bit tricky if you want to mine lots of it, which you should. You can’t set up the equivalent of a Stone Pit but for Ore, and manually mining Ore nodes can take ages considering the amount of Ingots you need. The most efficient way of automating the process is to build a secondary base next to a large cluster of Ore nodes. As it happens, there’s a fantastic location just next to the Desolate Church where you can do exactly that. Set up a base nearby, assign a few Pals with the Mining trait, and you’ll be swimming in Ore in no time. Might as well throw down a Furnace in the area, too, while you’re at it.

What To Do With Ingots In Palworld

There are literally dozens of different items that can be crafted using Ingots in combination with other materials, provided you have the necessary Workbenches to build them of course. Early on, you can use Ingots to make Metal tools and weapons like cleavers, axes, pickaxes, spears, and crossbows, as well as Mega Spheres. You’ll later get access to even more advanced Pal Spheres along with firearms like Muskets and Handguns that also require Ingots. Keep in mind that firearms require Gunpowder as well.

Other important items you can craft using Ingots include Metal armors and headpieces, ammunition, and even certain types of Medical Supplies. Moreover, Ingots are one of the main components used in the manufacturing of Pal accessories like Saddles, Necklaces, Headbands, Gloves, and more. Even advanced accessories like Rocket Launchers and Missile Launchers require Ingots. This goes without saying, but you should start mass-producing Ingots as soon as you can because you’ll need them for a lot of things.