Palworld features almost as many materials and crafting components as it does Pals. One of these materials is Leather, a Common component used to craft a number of important items. Unlike other Common components, Leather can’t be produced at your base. However, it’s fairly easy to farm it in the wild if you know where to look.

While it’s possible to simply buy Leather from merchants using Gold Coins, we wouldn’t necessarily recommend that. You’ll need Gold to buy rare Pals, schematics, and Rare components, so it’s better to save up your Coins and get Leather the old-fashioned way. This guide will teach you how to do it.

How To Get Leather In Palworld

Leather has a chance to drop from a wide variety of Pals, including several you’ll encounter early on in the game. Simply kill or capture these Pals to start building up your stock of Leather. Keep in mind that Pals respawn after a while, so once you’ve found an area filled with leathery Pals you'll want to check back often. You can find a few notable examples of early game Pals that drop Leather down below. And here is the full list of Pals.

Foxparks

Fuack

Vixy

Direhowl

Melpaca

Eikthyrdeer

Fuddler

By far the easiest way to farm Leather is to kill or capture Foxparks as you make your way from the Plateau of Beginnings to the Grassy Behemoth Hills. Most of the Foxparks there are around level 4-5 and are very easy to take down. You’ll also find some Melpacas, Eikthyrdeers, and Nitewings in the areas. These are around level 10 and can be tough to deal with for low-level players, but they shouldn’t give you too much trouble once you have a good team of Pals on your side.

What To Do With Leather In Palworld

If you want to use mounts in Palworld you’re going to need a lot of Leather to craft saddles for them. This applies to both ground mounts like Direhowl and flying mounts like Nitewing. Just keep in mind that saddles require a few other components and need to be crafted at a special Workbench. You’ll also need to unlock them via the Technology tab first.

Leather is required to craft a few other Key Items for your Pals, including Gloves and Necklaces. In addition, you’ll need Leather to craft certain types of armor, such as the Pelt Armor or the Heat Resistant Pelt Armor, to name just a couple of examples.