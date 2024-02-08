One of Palworld’s core mechanics involves capturing titular Pals in order to add them to your constantly growing collection. You can capture the lovable rascals using Pal Spheres, but you’ll learn pretty early on that some Pals are more difficult to capture than others. As you progress, you’ll gain the ability to craft better spheres that will allow you to capture higher-level Pals. In the meantime, you can boost your Capture Power by collecting special items known as Lifmunk Effigies.

Lifmunk Effigies can be found all over the Palpagos Islands and are very easy to spot while you’re exploring the open world. But how do they work? And what do you do with Lifmunk Effigies once you’ve collected them? There’s a bit of mystery surrounding these items, but don’t worry because we’ll explain everything down below.

How To Get Lifmunk Effigies In Palworld

Lifmunk Effigies are collectible items shaped like the small squirrel-like Pals they were named after. The Effigies have a greenish, ethereal glow that makes them hard to miss. These items are especially easy to find at night thanks to the fact that they glow in the dark. If you’re trying to collect as many of them as possible, we recommend grabbing a fast flying mount and exploring the islands at night.

There are over 400 Lifmunk Effigies scattered across the Palpagos islands. You can travel in any direction from pretty much anywhere on the islands and you’re certain to stumble upon one sooner or later. That said, they do tend to show up more inside forested areas and are fairly rare in some of the other biomes. Check out the map below to get a better idea of where to find them.

How To Use Lifmunk Effigies In Palworld

Collecting a Lifmunk Effigy is simply a matter of interacting with the item. Once you do, the Effigy will be added to your collection, however, it won’t show up in your inventory. To see how many Lifmunk Effigies you have, you’ll first need to build a Statue of Power, which becomes available starting at Technology level 6.

There are two things you can do at the Statue of Power: spend Pal Souls to improve the stats of Pals or spend Lifmunk Effigies to improve your character’s Capture Power. Increasing this stat will gradually make you more successful at capturing Pals, although you shouldn’t rely on it exclusively. The type of Pal Sphere you’re using will almost always have a bigger impact on your overall Capture Power.

It’s worth noting that there’s currently a bug involving Lifmunk Effigies on the Games Pass version of Palworld. This bug causes Effigies to visually increase capture probability without actually increasing Capture Power. The developers already rolled out a bugfix for the Steam version of Palworld, with other versions of the game scheduled to receive the update at some point in the near future.