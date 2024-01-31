Much like pets in the real world, Pals in Palworld need food, rest, and sometimes even medicine. You won’t have to worry too much about your Pals falling sick during the early game since Palworld has a pretty smooth learning curve. As you progress, though, you’ll need to start thinking about stocking up on Medical Supplies.

Medical Supplies are special items you can use to cure your Pals of various afflictions. Pals that get sick will become less productive and may even start slacking off, and that’s definitely something you don’t want, especially if those Pals happen to be some of your best workers. Luckily, you can prevent that from happening by stocking up on Medical Supplies.

How To Get Medical Supplies

There are a few different ways of obtaining Medical Supplies in Palworld, some easier than others. The most straightforward method is to simply buy them, provided you have enough Gold Coins to spare of course. One of the merchants residing in the Small Settlement west of the Grassy Behemoth Hills sells three types of Medical Supplies ranging in price from 240 to 3,000 Gold Coins. Definitely not cheap, but worth considering if you need some Medical Supplies asap.

Medical Supplies can also be acquired by killing or capturing certain types of Pals or human enemies. The drop chance isn’t 100%, but it is fairly high. Below you can find a list of Pals and humans that have a chance of dropping Medical Supplies.

Low Grade Medical Supplies

Medical Supplies

Free Pal Alliance Devout

High Grade Medical Supplies

PAL Genetic Research Unit Executioner

Finally, you can also get Medical Supplies by crafting them yourself. Once you reach Technology level 12, you can build a Medieval Medicine Workbench where you can combine materials like Ingots, Horns, and Bones to create Medical Supplies. The Medieval Medicine Workbench lets you craft a couple of other Consumables as well. Then, once you reach Technology level 43, you can build an upgraded Medicine Workbench that gives you access to even more Consumables.

What To Do With Medical Supplies

Medical Supplies can be used to cure your Pals when they become sick. There are several afflictions that can affect your Pals, but don’t worry because there’s a remedy for all of them. Every type of affliction requires a specific type of medicine. Namely, Colds and Sprains can be cured with Low Grade Medical Supplies, Ulcers and Fractures can be cured with standard Medical Supplies while Weakened and Depressed Pals can be cured with High Grade Medical Supplies. Keep in mind that while these remedies cure afflictions, they do not restore lost health.

As far as how to use Medical Supplies is concerned, the process is fairly straightforward. Simply click ‘Use’ on one of your Medical Supplies and apply it to an afflicted Pal. The only caveat is that the Pal in question needs to be in your party. Pals that are still in your Pal Box cannot be cured with Medical Supplies regardless of whether they’re active or not.