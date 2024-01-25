It’s no secret that Palworld borrows quite a few elements from Pokemon, including the concept of Pokeballs. Known here as Pall Spheres, these magical balls can capture and contain weakened Pals, essentially turning them into your Pets. But the Palagos Islands are home to a wide variety of Pals and not all of them can be captured using a basic Pal Sphere. Sometimes you need something a little more potent, such as a Mega Sphere.

Mega Spheres are pretty rare early on, but you’ll find more and more of them as you progress through the game. Eventually, you’ll even be able to craft them yourself provided you have the right technologies and resources on hand. Keep reading to find out how to produce Mega Spheres and how to get the most out of them.

How To Get Mega Spheres In Palworld

Mega Spheres look just like regular Pal Spheres, only painted lime green instead of blue. While you’re out and about exploring the Palagos Islands you’re bound to occasionally run into one just lying on the ground or hiding inside a treasure chest. You can sometimes find Mega Spheres at merchants as well, though not all of them keep them in stock. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend buying them from merchants, though, since they cost a lot of Gold Coins that can be used to buy Pals or Schematics.

The best way to farm Mega Spheres in Palworld is to craft them yourself. To do so, you’ll first need to reach Technology level 15 and unlock the blueprints for both the Mega Sphere and the Sphere Workbench. The Sphere Workbench enables you to craft several types of Spheres, but for now, you’ll only have access to the regular and Mega versions. Crafting a Mega Sphere will set you back x1 Paldium Fragment, x1 Ingot, x5 Wood, and x5 Stone.

How To Use Mega Spheres In Palworld

Mega Spheres can be used the exact same way as regular Pal Spheres. Shocking, I know. The main thing that sets them apart is their respective Capture Power. Capture Power is a stat that does pretty much exactly what it says on the tin. While regular Pal Spheres only have a Capture Power rating of 7, Mega Spheres have a Capture Power rating of 14. By comparison, the next strongest ball – the Giga Sphere – has a Capture Power rating of 20. In addition to using better Spheres, Capture Power can also be enhanced by offering Lifmunk Effigies at a Statue of Power.

It's worth mentioning that Palworld won’t automatically select the strongest Sphere you have in your inventory. In order to select a different type of Sphere than the default one, you’ll need to press ‘Q’ and then use the ‘2’ key to cycle between all available types. Make sure you keep track of what sort of Sphere you currently have selected. You don’t want to run into a situation where you’re wasting a valuable Mega Sphere to capture a level 1 Chikipi by mistake.