Nightstar Sand, as its name implies, is a crafting material that can only be found in Palworld at nighttime. You might stumble across it early in the game, only to fly past it unknowingly because nothing you can build at that point requires it. Later on in the game, when you need Nightstar Sand to build advanced weapons and accessories, it can seem frustratingly difficult to find Nightstar Sand, let alone get as much as you need for crafting purposes.

Read on below to learn where you can find Nightstar Sand, as well as what items you can craft with it once you've gathered enough.

Where to Find Nightstar Sand in Palworld

Nightstar Sand is a little trickier to get your hands on than most other crafting materials in the game. Materials like Stone and Wood are plentiful in the surrounding environment, and even Coal and Pure Quartz can eventually be farmed from the comfort of your own base. Nightstar Sand can only be collected in the open world, and it only spawns in desert biomes at night. Nightstar Sand appears as glowing patches in the sand; all you have to do is interact with those glowing patches to collect the sand.

Dessicated Desert

One of the easiest and most reliable spots to farm Nightstar Sand is the Dessicated Desert, a biome located at the northeast corner of the map. You'll unlock this area early, likely around level 30 or so, so by the time you need Nightstar Sand, you should have all the travel points unlocked. We suggest traveling directly to the PIDF Tower Entrance or Deep Sand Dunes travel points, where there should be several patches of Nightstar Sand in the surrounding areas at nighttime.

Feybreak Island

There are multiple spots to farm Nightstar Sand on Feybreak Island, located at the southwest corner of the map. You can find patches of Nightstar Sand to the far east of Feybreak Island on the Withered Seaside, to the south in the Loess Plains, to the north in the Scorched Ashland, and to the west in the Deserted Ash Plateau. It's worth a mention that if you haven't yet taken down the anti-air turrets on Feybreak Island, getting to the far corners of the Island can be a pain.

How to Use Nightstar Sand in Palworld

Nightstar Sand is a material used to craft several late game weapons and accessories. All the items below, once unlocked, can be crafted at your base using a Production Assembly Line or Weapons Assembly Line.