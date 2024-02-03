Key Takeaways Obtain overpowered Pals at a low level (as early as level 20) by following the provided breeding combinations and tips.

Welcome, Pal Tamers! In this guide, we will walk you through a strategic breeding process that allows you to obtain overpowered Pals, including the elusive Shadowbeak, at a remarkably low level – as early as level 20. By following the provided breeding combinations and tips, you'll be on your way to creating a formidable team of creatures that will give you a significant advantage in the game. Make sure you follow the guide in order as best as you can to streamline this process!

Required Pals To Start With

To kickstart your journey to breedomg overpowered Pals, you'll need the following easily obtainable Pals: Lambell, Celaray, Daedream (you can catch this one at night), Relaxaurus, and Grizzbolt. The latter can be challenging to find for lower-level players, as they spawn around level 20 at the bottom of the map.

How to Catch Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt is the only Pal of the five you need to start your breeding journey that will take you quite far out of your way. You can find Grizzbolt in the southern Wildlife Sanctuary. This is where you can find him on the map:

Bring a bunch of Mega or Giga Spheres (if you have them) for this catch, because he can be quite resistant!

Breeding Combinations

Not only is Anubis attainable early, Anubis is a must-have Pal for endgame content. It will be in your party a long while. It is also great for your Base due to its mining and handiwork skills.

Anubis (100) Ground 120 100 130 130 1000 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Stone Blast Power Bomb Sand Tornado Spinning Roundhouse Forceful Charge Ground Smash Rock Lance 55 70 80 100 120 140 150 Handiwork Transporting Mining 4 2 3 Partner Skill Guardian of the Desert When fighting together, applies

Earth damage to the player's attacks. Sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in battle. Possible Drops Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual Anubis Once seen as a symbol of nobility, and an idol for those who shunned wealth and power. Yet over time, this Pal became a token of death.

2. Anubis + Grizzbolt = Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk is essential for creating Wumpo Botan. While it isn’t an extremely powerful Pal, it is a solid Fire-type Pal if you do not have one.

Ragnahawk (074) Fire 95 120 100 105 1300 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Sand Tornado Flare Storm Ignis Breath Fire Ball 25 45 55 80 80 70 150 Kindling Transporting 3 3 Partner Skill Flame Wing Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Flame Organ Ragnahawk Some think it is a related species to , but there is in fact no connection. It mainly eats rocks, and after many long years its beak and head have hardened to accommodate this diet.

3. Anubis + Ragnahawk = Wumpo Botan

Wumpo Botan boasts a ton of traits that make it an especially good Pal for the base, it is also very tanky.

Wumpo Botan (091b) Grass Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Mine Grass Tornado Spine Vine Aqua Burst Solar Blast 30 40 65 80 95 100 150 Handiwork Lumbering Transporting Planting 2 3 4 1 Partner Skill Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Can be ridden.

While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Lettuce Seeds, Beautiful Flower, Tomato Seeds Wumpo Botan Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

4. Relaxaurus + Ragnarhawk = Elizabee

Elizabee is crucial for further breeding. If you have Beegardes in your inventory, you can use them to buff Elizabee’s stats, too. This is good in case you need to throw a party together quick for a boosted Pal.

Elizabee (051) Grass 90 100 100 105 550 10 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Wind Cutter Poison Blast Spinning Lance Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 25 30 30 70 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Medicine Gathering 2 2 1 2 2 Partner Skill Queen Bee Command While fighting together, stats will increase the more

SoldierBee are in your team. Possible Drops Honey, Elizabee’s Staff Elizabee A chosen queen to rule over Beegardes. There is a never ending stream of servants willing to work themselves to death for the pleasure of serving their queen.

5. Relaxaurus + Grizzbolt = Orserk

Orserk is the best Electric powerhouse (ha) in the game, and he is very good in the base due to his Electricity level 4 trait. This is another Pal that you will get a lot of mileage out of.

Orserk (106) Dragon Electric 100 100 100 130 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Kerauno Lightning Strike Spark Blast Draconic Breath Lightning Streak Tri-Lightning Lightning Bolt 100 120 30 70 75 90 150 Electricity Handiwork Transporting 4 4 3 Partner Skill Ferocious Thunder Dragon While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Electric Organ Orserk It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye.

6. Elizabee + Relaxaurus = Jormuntide

Jormuntide is one of the best Water Pal in the game, with amazing stats and great traits to have around the base. He also looks insanely cool, so if you still need him you should get him for that reason alone.

Jormuntide (101) Dragon Water 130 100 150 120 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Dragon Cannon Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Tri-Lightning Hydro Laser Dragon Meteor 40 30 70 100 90 150 150 Watering 4 Partner Skill Stormbringer Sea Dragon Can be ridden to travel on water.

While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Jormuntide Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.

7. Jormuntide + Ragnarhawk = Warsect

Warsect is one of those Pals you pick up that just never really seems to drop out of your party. Warsect will always be a great pick for your party with its defense increase to you as well as the fire damage it applies to your damage.

Warsect (092) Ground Grass 120 120 100 100 600 85 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast 30 50 55 70 75 150 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting 1 1 3 3 Partner Skill Hard Armor When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies

Fire damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Honey Warsect The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.

8. Elizabee + Grizzbolt = Menasting

Menasting is a great and powerful Pal with level four in generating electricity. It also looks very cool.

Menasting (099) Dark Ground 100 130 100 100 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Poison Blast Shadow Burst Stone Cannon Nightmare Ball Rock Lance Dark Laser 40 30 55 70 100 150 150 Lumbering Mining 2 3 Partner Skill Steel Scorpion When fighting together, increases the player's defense

and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Coal, Venom Gland Menasting Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.

9. Elizabee + Ragnarhawk = Petallia

Petallia has amazing all-around work suitability traits and level three in planting. It’s also a half decent healer, so it’s not a bad idea to pick one of these up as soon as you can.

Petallia (087) Grass 100 100 100 95 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 40 50 65 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering 3 2 2 1 2 Partner Skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Beautiful Flower Petallia A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.

10. Mossanda + Petallia = Lyleen

Lyleen, both her regular version and her Noct version, are the best healers in the game. You will want at least one of them on your party – they will always be relevant. Until Pocket Pair gives us a better healer, anyway.

Lyleen (104) Grass 110 105 100 110 550 30 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Seed Mine Aqua Burst Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 50 65 100 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Gathering Medicine 4 3 2 3 Partner Skill Harvest Goddess When activated, the queen's soothing graces

greatly restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Lyleen A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.

11. Lyleen + Menasting = Lyleen Noct

Lyleen Noct is a must-have Pal. It is better than Lyleen is. Its moveset does more damage than regular Lyleen’s does, complementing its ability to do 10000 hp heals in a pinch.

Lyleen Noct (104b) Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Dark Ball Icicle Cutter Shadow Burst Cryst Breath Nightmare Ball Blizzard Spike Dark Laser 40 55 55 90 100 130 150 Handiwork Gathering Medicine 3 2 3 Partner Skill Goddess of the Tranquil Light When activated, the queen's soothing graces

greatly restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Lyleen Noct An elegant Pal full of grace. It admonishes any who are disrespectful with a painful slap. Some Pals actively seek out this punishment.

Shadowbeak is one of the most overpowered Pals in the game. It has the highest stats of the non-Legendary Pals out there, and is also the fastest non-Legendary mount.

Shadowbeak (107) Dark 120 140 130 120 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Divine Disaster Dark Laser 25 40 55 75 100 160 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill Modified DNA Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Enhances Dark attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual Shadowbeak Born from the depths of insanity, its very existence should not be. Having lost all genetic ties to other Pals, one wonders if it could still even be considered a Pal.

Further Breeding Tips:

To obtain Kitsun, breed Grizzboltt and Lambell.

To obtain Astegon, breed Grizzbolt and Orserk.

To obtain Shadowbeak, breed Kitsun and Astegon.

By following this guide, you can acquire powerful creatures as low as level 20, giving you a significant advantage over other players who may not have access to these high-tier Pals until much later in the game. Most of these creatures aren't available until level 40 or higher. Experiment with different combinations and enjoy dominating Palworld with your overpowered team!