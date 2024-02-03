Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Obtain overpowered Pals at a low level (as early as level 20) by following the provided breeding combinations and tips.
- Start with easily obtainable Pals like Lambell, Celaray, Daedream, Relaxaurus, and Grizzbolt.
- Breeding combinations include Relaxaurus + Celaray, Anubis + Grizzbolt, and Elizabee + Ragnarhawk.
Welcome, Pal Tamers! In this guide, we will walk you through a strategic breeding process that allows you to obtain overpowered Pals, including the elusive Shadowbeak, at a remarkably low level – as early as level 20. By following the provided breeding combinations and tips, you'll be on your way to creating a formidable team of creatures that will give you a significant advantage in the game. Make sure you follow the guide in order as best as you can to streamline this process!
Required Pals To Start With
To kickstart your journey to breedomg overpowered Pals, you'll need the following easily obtainable Pals: Lambell, Celaray, Daedream (you can catch this one at night), Relaxaurus, and Grizzbolt. The latter can be challenging to find for lower-level players, as they spawn around level 20 at the bottom of the map.
How to Catch Grizzbolt
Grizzbolt is the only Pal of the five you need to start your breeding journey that will take you quite far out of your way. You can find Grizzbolt in the southern Wildlife Sanctuary. This is where you can find him on the map:
Bring a bunch of Mega or Giga Spheres (if you have them) for this catch, because he can be quite resistant!
Breeding Combinations
1. Relaxaurus + Celaray = Anubis
Not only is Anubis attainable early, Anubis is a must-have Pal for endgame content. It will be in your party a long while. It is also great for your Base due to its mining and handiwork skills.
Earth damage to the player's attacks. Sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in battle.
Anubis
Once seen as a symbol of nobility, and an idol for those who shunned wealth and power. Yet over time, this Pal became a token of death.
2. Anubis + Grizzbolt = Ragnahawk
Ragnahawk is essential for creating Wumpo Botan. While it isn’t an extremely powerful Pal, it is a solid Fire-type Pal if you do not have one.
Applies Fire damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Ragnahawk
Some think it is a related species to , but there is in fact no connection. It mainly eats rocks, and after many long years its beak and head have hardened to accommodate this diet.
3. Anubis + Ragnahawk = Wumpo Botan
Wumpo Botan boasts a ton of traits that make it an especially good Pal for the base, it is also very tanky.
While in team, Yeti_Grass helps carry supplies, increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Wumpo Botan
Researchers once tried to cut the grass off its body to reveal its true form. In the end, only grass was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.
4. Relaxaurus + Ragnarhawk = Elizabee
Elizabee is crucial for further breeding. If you have Beegardes in your inventory, you can use them to buff Elizabee’s stats, too. This is good in case you need to throw a party together quick for a boosted Pal.
SoldierBee are in your team.
Elizabee
A chosen queen to rule over Beegardes. There is a never ending stream of servants willing to work themselves to death for the pleasure of serving their queen.
5. Relaxaurus + Grizzbolt = Orserk
Orserk is the best Electric powerhouse (ha) in the game, and he is very good in the base due to his Electricity level 4 trait. This is another Pal that you will get a lot of mileage out of.
Orserk
It sends electricity into its foes' wounds, roasting them from the inside out. Fights between end in the blink of an eye.
6. Elizabee + Relaxaurus = Jormuntide
Jormuntide is one of the best Water Pal in the game, with amazing stats and great traits to have around the base. He also looks insanely cool, so if you still need him you should get him for that reason alone.
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Jormuntide
Legend says that the was once a wise man, who after being wrongly convicted and cast into a whirlpool, returned as this Pal to destroy those who wronged him.
7. Jormuntide + Ragnarhawk = Warsect
Warsect is one of those Pals you pick up that just never really seems to drop out of your party. Warsect will always be a great pick for your party with its defense increase to you as well as the fire damage it applies to your damage.
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
Warsect
The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.
8. Elizabee + Grizzbolt = Menasting
Menasting is a great and powerful Pal with level four in generating electricity. It also looks very cool.
and Electricity Pals drop more items when defeated.
Menasting
Being made of pure energy, its insides are completely hollow. This Pal crams still-living prey into its hollow body, where it absorbs them. Hellish screams of pain can often be heard coming from inside this Pal.
9. Elizabee + Ragnarhawk = Petallia
Petallia has amazing all-around work suitability traits and level three in planting. It’s also a half decent healer, so it’s not a bad idea to pick one of these up as soon as you can.
Petallia
A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.
10. Mossanda + Petallia = Lyleen
Lyleen, both her regular version and her Noct version, are the best healers in the game. You will want at least one of them on your party – they will always be relevant. Until Pocket Pair gives us a better healer, anyway.
greatly restore the player's HP.
Lyleen
A docile Pal full of love. It watches over small Pals who have lost their parents. It uses a full-power to discipline naughty Pals.
11. Lyleen + Menasting = Lyleen Noct
Lyleen Noct is a must-have Pal. It is better than Lyleen is. Its moveset does more damage than regular Lyleen’s does, complementing its ability to do 10000 hp heals in a pinch.
greatly restore the player's HP.
Lyleen Noct
An elegant Pal full of grace. It admonishes any who are disrespectful with a painful slap. Some Pals actively seek out this punishment.
12. Kitsun + Astegon = Shadowbeak
Shadowbeak is one of the most overpowered Pals in the game. It has the highest stats of the non-Legendary Pals out there, and is also the fastest non-Legendary mount.
Enhances Dark attacks while mounted.
Shadowbeak
Born from the depths of insanity, its very existence should not be. Having lost all genetic ties to other Pals, one wonders if it could still even be considered a Pal.
Further Breeding Tips:
- To obtain Kitsun, breed Grizzboltt and Lambell.
- To obtain Astegon, breed Grizzbolt and Orserk.
- To obtain Shadowbeak, breed Kitsun and Astegon.
By following this guide, you can acquire powerful creatures as low as level 20, giving you a significant advantage over other players who may not have access to these high-tier Pals until much later in the game. Most of these creatures aren't available until level 40 or higher. Experiment with different combinations and enjoy dominating Palworld with your overpowered team!