Progressing through Palworld is an absolute breeze during the first couple of hours of the game. Almost all the materials you need to build a base are readily available in the starting area, and there’s certainly no shortage of Pals either. However, sooner or later you’ll need some more exotic materials to keep progressing, such as Pal Fluids.

Although technically a Common material, Pal Fluids can be difficult to obtain if you don’t know where to look. Moreover, it’s not necessarily clear what you can do with it since the description of many materials is pretty vague, this one included. Don’t worry, though, because you can learn everything you need to know about Pal Fluids by reading this guide.

How To Get Pal Fluids In Pal World

The name of this material happens to be a clue on how to obtain it. Pal Fluids drop from Water-type Pals like Pengullets and Teafants. Pengullets can be found fairly close to the starting area and tend to roam around between the Plateau of Beginnings and the Grassy Behemoth Hills. Meanwhile, you’ll need to travel a bit north toward the Chillet Boss and the Fort Ruins before you’ll run into your first Teafant. Other Water-type Pals will drop Pal Fluids as well, but these two species are the easiest to find when you’re just starting out.

Each Pal will drop one or two vials of Pal Fluids regardless of whether you kill or capture it. We recommend killing Teafants and capturing Pengullets. Pengullets are very handy to have around your base since they can perform a lot of tasks, including Watering, Handiwork, Transporting, and Cooling. Teafants, not so much. They can water your plantations, and that’s pretty much it

What To Do With Pal Fluids In Pal World

The main reason why you’ll want to go out of your way to collect Pal Fluids is because this is one of the main components for creating a Hot Spring. Hot Springs enable Pals to recover SAN whenever they’re feeling down. Pals with low SAN will start to become less productive over time and may even begin slacking off entirely. It’s essential to build one or two Hot Springs as quickly as you can to prevent that from happening.

Building a Hot Spring is one of the three objectives you’ll need to complete in order to upgrade your base from level 7 or level 8, so even more reason to make one asap. Building a Hot Spring will set you back x10 Pal Fluids, x15 Stone, x30 Wood, and x10 Palladium Fragments. You’ll also need to reach Technology rank 9 in order to unlock the structure in the first place.