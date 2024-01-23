It’s obvious that Palworld shares plenty of similarities to Pokemon, but there are also a few notable differences. Arguably the most important difference between the two is that, unlike Pokemon, Pals can’t evolve into stronger versions of themselves. However, that doesn’t mean Pals can’t become stronger. There are a few ways to upgrade your buddies, one of them being via the use of Pal Souls.

Your Pals will naturally grow stronger just by leveling up and you can also breed them to assign specific traits. In addition, you can selectively enhance their base stats by feeding them Pal Souls. These valuable items are pretty rare, but there are ways of farming them fairly quickly. Keep reading to find out how.

How To Get Pal Souls In Palworld

There are three ways to obtain Pal Souls, two of which involve exploration. Despite their rarity, Pal Souls can occasionally be found just lying on the ground in the open world, much like Pal Spheres, crafting components, and various other items. You can’t reliably farm them since they spawn seemingly at random, so you’ll just have to keep an eye out and hope you’ll eventually run into some. It’s a good idea to bring along a Pal that can be used as a mount to cover ground faster if you plan to go out looking for Pal Souls in the wild.

Pal Souls can also drop from chests, particularly rare ones that require Keys to open. These chests can sometimes be found in the open world, but you’re more likely to run into them inside dungeons. There’s a dungeon pretty early on in the game close to the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance Fast Travel marker where you can try your luck. While you’re there, make sure to grab some Sulfur because you’ll need it later on to craft Gunpowder. A lot of chests respawn after a while, so check back often to open them again.

The third way of obtaining Pal Souls involves a bit of violence. Namely, you’ll need to either capture or kill specific types of Pals and pray to the RNG gods that they’ll drop Pal Souls. There are only eight types of Pals in the game that have a chance to drop these items, and only one or two of them can be encountered in the early game. Here’s the full list:

Daedream - Small Pal Soul

Nox - Small Pal Soul

Cawgnito - Small Pal Soul

Maraith - Small Pal Soul

Tombat - Small Pal Soul

Felbat - Small Pal Soul

Helzephyr - Medium Pal Soul

Anubis - Large Pal Soul

Related Every Pal In The Paldeck | Palworld Complete your Paldeck entries with this list of all Pals that can be caught in the game.

How To Use Pal Souls In Palworld

Before you can start using Pal Souls to upgrade your Pals, you’ll need to fulfill a few requirements. First off, you’ll need to reach level 6 and spend two Technology points on a structure known as the Statute of Power. This structure will allow you to upgrade your Pals while also enabling you to enhance some of your own abilities, though you’ll need a different type of resource for that. Building the Statue of Power will set you back x20 Stone and x10 Paldium Fragments.

Once there’s a Statue of Power in your base, you can interact with it to start upgrading your Pals. Keep in mind that you can only use the structure to upgrade Pals that are currently on your team. You’ll only need Small Pal Souls to begin enhancing stats at first, but once you reach certain thresholds, the Statue will start demanding Medium and Large Pal Souls instead. Needless to say, these are a lot more difficult to acquire. If you do manage to get your hands on some, use them wisely because they’re very rare.