Poylmer is one of the crafting components you’ll find yourself using a lot in Palworld during the mid and late game. Similar to Refined Ingots or Carbon Fiber, Polymer is itself a crafted material that can be made at a workbench using naturally occurring resources. In this case, High Quality Pal Oil.

Polymer is primarily needed to make weapons, but the material has a few other uses as well. Most notably, it’s one of the components you’ll need to craft Circuit Boards. Keep reading to find out how to craft this important material, and what to do with it once you have some.

How To Get Polymer In Palworld

Players can start making Polymer after reaching level 33 and unlocking the appropriate Technology. You won’t be able to craft it at a High Quality Workbench, so make sure to set up a Production Assembly Line if you don’t already have one. Once your Production Assembly Line is up and running, all you’ll need is x2 High Quality Pal Oil to make one Polymer. Check out our High Quality Pal Oil guide for tips on how to acquire the material.

The only other way to get Polymer in Palworld is by farming Jetragon. Jetragon drops a ton of useful materials when killed, including Pure Quartz, Ancient Civilization Parts, Carbon Fiber, and Polymer. That said, this is one of the most powerful Pals in the game, so killing it even once is quite a challenge, let alone farming it for resources. If you do manage to take it down, you’ll get no fewer than five Polymer along with a bunch of other materials and possibly even a Schematic for your efforts.

Related Palworld: How to Get All Overworld Legendary Schematics In the world of Palworld, legendary schematics represent the ultimate goal for adventurers seeking to unlock unparalleled power.

What To Do With Polymer In Palworld

Polymer is needed to craft pretty much every late-game ranged weapon, including Double-Barreled Shotguns, Assault Rifles, and Rocket Launchers. You’ll also need a few other components like Carbon Fiber, Refined Ingots, and Pal Metal Ingots to make these weapons. As mentioned earlier, Polymer is important because it’s also one of the components needed to make Circuit Boards, with the other one being Pure Quartz. You’ll need plenty of Circuit Boards to build electric appliances like refrigerators and furnaces in the late game.

Weapons and Circuit Boards aside, you’ll need Polymer to craft a variety of items from the Ancient Technology section of the tech tree. Namely, the Scatter Sphere Launcher, the Decal Gun Set, the Hyper Grappling Gun, and the Homing Sphere Launcher. Last but not least, Polymer is one of the components used in the creation of powerful Pal accessories like Grizzbolt’s Minigun and Relaxaurus’s Missile Launcher.