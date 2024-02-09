Pure Quartz is one of the rarest crafting materials in Palworld and only comes into play toward the late game. While Stone, Ore, and even Coal, to some extent, can be found in the starting zone or very close to it, Pure Quartz can be found exclusively in snowy regions.

Pure Quartz doesn’t have a ton of uses, but despite that, it’s still a very important resource. This is because the material is needed to manufacture pretty much all items and structures that incorporate electronics. Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on some.

How To Get Pure Quartz In Palworld

Pure Quartz can be found in the snow biome, the big chunk of land located in the northern part of the map. This area is freezing cold so make sure to grab some armor with good Cold Resistance before you head over there. The Cold Resistant Metal Armor you unlock at level 27 will do just fine. There are a lot of dangerous icy creatures in the area, so it wouldn’t hurt to bring a couple of Fire type Pals with you as well, just in case.

Pure Quartz is relatively common in the snow biome, but can be quite easy to miss since the deposits look very similar to regular Stone deposits. However, you can easily tell they’re different once you’re close enough to where you can spot the crystals protruding out of them. There’s a very good spot at around (-208, 248) where you can find a bunch of Pure Quartz deposits clumped up together. This spot is ideal for setting up a mining operation. If you’re looking for even more deposits, consider bringing along a Fuddler. This Pal’s special ability allows it to scan for mineral deposits and will make the search much easier.

What To Do With Pure Quartz In Palworld

There’s only one type of item you can craft using Pure Quartz, but it’s a very important one. Namely, Circuit Boards. The Technology required to do so unlocks at level 35. There’s no need to go out of your way to mine Pure Quartz before that because there’s not a whole lot you can do with it. In order to create Circuit Boards, you’ll also need Polymer, another important material that unlocks at level 33 and can be produced using High Quality Pal Oil.

Just as its name indicates, Circuit Boards are needed to craft most items that incorporate electronics. A few examples include the Electric Kitchen, Electric Heater, Electric Furnace, and Electric Pylon. You’ll also need Circuit Boards to produce a few Pal accessories, including Jetragon’s Missile Launcher. Even if you’re not particularly interesting in the structure, it’s worth stocking up on Pure Quartz just for the missile launcher alone.