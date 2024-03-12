Ore Ingots are some of the most important crafting components in Palworld as they are needed to make everything from tools and weapons to Pal Spheres, armor, ammo, and more. However, this only applies to the early and mid-game. As you approach the late game, you’ll need Refined Ingots to start producing more advanced items and structures.

Refined Ingots essentially replace regular Ingots as your go-to crafting component for everything that incorporates metal. The process of making Refined Ingots is a bit more involved, but don’t worry because we’ll explain everything you need to know about it down below.

How To Get Refined Ingots In Palworld

To start making Refined Ingots you’ll first need to reach level 34 and spend four Technology points to unlock the Improved Furnace blueprint. You’ll need a whopping x100 Stone along with x30 Cement and x15 Flame Organ to make one, but the investment is well worth it. Just in case you don’t already know how to make Cement, you can unlock the required Technology at level 19 and you’ll need x50 Stone, x1 Bone, and x1 Pal Fluids to make a batch of it at a workbench.

Once you have an Improved Furnace set up, you can start making Refined Ingots by combining Ore and Coal. You’ll need x2 Ore and x2 Coal for every Refined Ingot you wish to make. Don’t hesitate to read our Coal farming guide if you’re having trouble finding the elusive resource. We recommend assigning a Pal with Kindling level 3 or 4 to the Improved Furnace to speed up production. Ragnahawk, Reptyro, or Jormuntide Ignis would be ideal.

What To Do With Refined Ingots In Palworld

Refined Ingots are primarily used to make advanced weapons and armor. Just a few examples include the Double-Barreled Shotgun, the Assault Rifle, the Refined Metal Armor, and the Refined Metal Helm. Naturally, you’ll also need Refined Ingots to make upgraded versions of these items, should you happen to find the Schematics for them. Just as their name indicates, tools like the Refined Metal Pickaxe and the Refined Metal Axe are also made using Refined Ingots.

Refined Ingots are an essential component for making advanced Pal Spheres as well. More specifically, you’ll need five of them along with a few other components to start manufacturing Ultra Spheres. Last but not least, Refined Ingots are needed to craft a variety of Saddles and Pal accessories, including Grizzbolt’s Minigun and Jetragon’s Missile Launcher. Some late-game Saddles require no less than 200 Refined Ingots, so make sure you start stocking up on these things as early as you can because you’re going to need a ton of them.