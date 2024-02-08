Character progression in Palworld is pretty straightforward – you gain experience, level up, and gradually unlock new equipment as you grow stronger and stronger. In addition, you can also use schematics to unlock access to new weapons and armor that are often better than what you can get from the Technology tab.

Palworld features a wide variety of schematics for everything ranging from bows and crossbows to guns, armor, hats, and more. You’ll naturally stumble upon some of these schematics just by exploring the world, but if you want to get your hands on the best of them, you’ll need to defeat specific bosses. Keep reading to find out everything you know about schematics in Palworld.

How To Get Schematics In Palworld

how to get schematics in Palworld

Schematics are one of the possible rewards you get whenever you open a treasure chest or defeat an Alpha Pal. You can also buy a handful of them from merchants, such as the one living in the Small Settlement. The schematics sold by merchants will allow you to craft a variety of funny hats that, unfortunately, come with little to no defensive proprieties.

If you’re looking for schematics for proper armor and weapons you’ll need to pray to the RNG gods and loot as many chests as possible. Make sure you always have a few keys on you because you’ll need them to open high-quality treasure chests. It’s a good idea to mark the location of all the chests you find on your map because they respawn after a while and can be looted again.

Chests aside, you can also get your hands on some schematics by farming Alpha Pals. All Alpha Pals can drop schematics, but only some of them have a chance to drop the highly coveted Legendary schematics. In total, there are 17 Legendary schematics to collect; 11 for armor and 6 for weapons. You can find a list of all the Alpha Pals that drop Legendary schematics down below.

Schematic

Alpha Pal Boss

Level

Coordinates

Legendary Cloth Outfit

Chillet

11

171, -416

Legendary Feathered Hair Band

Penking

15

114, -352

Legendary Pelt Armor

Azurobe

17

-53, -388

Legendary Old Bow

Kingpaca

23

50, -460

Legendary Crossbow

Bushi

23

-116, -491

Legendary Handgun

Beakon

29

-346, -254

Legendary Metal Helm

Warsect

30

155, -229

Legendary Metal Armor

Elizabee

31

32, -183

Legendary Refined Metal Helm

Menasting

44

494, 82

Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun

Suzaku

45

403, 254

Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Astegon

48

-578, -421

Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Lyleen Noct

49

-142, 322

Legendary Assault Rifle

Blazamut

49

-434, -532

Legendary Rocket Launcher

Jetragon

50

-784, -322

Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Necromus

50

447, 676

Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Paladius

50

447, 676

Legendary Pal Metal Helmet
Frostallion palworld

Frostallion

50

-354, 509
How To Use Schematics In Palworld

how to use schematics in Palworld

In order to use a schematic you simply need to have it in your inventory. Once you do, interact with an appropriate workbench and you’ll find the item from the schematic alongside all the other craftable items you normally have access to. Unfortunately, there’s no way to permanently unlock these items, and having the schematic in a chest inside your base won’t work either, so having it in your inventory is mandatory.

Most of the items you can craft from schematics are upgraded versions of existing items, though there are also some unique ones. These items, as well as the schematics associated with them, come in several tiers of rarity ranging from Common to the aforementioned Legendary. All schematics aside from Common ones require Ancient Civilization Parts along with a host of other components to craft. Rarer schematics allow you to craft more powerful items, but they also require a ton more resources.

