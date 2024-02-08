Character progression in Palworld is pretty straightforward – you gain experience, level up, and gradually unlock new equipment as you grow stronger and stronger. In addition, you can also use schematics to unlock access to new weapons and armor that are often better than what you can get from the Technology tab.

Palworld features a wide variety of schematics for everything ranging from bows and crossbows to guns, armor, hats, and more. You’ll naturally stumble upon some of these schematics just by exploring the world, but if you want to get your hands on the best of them, you’ll need to defeat specific bosses. Keep reading to find out everything you know about schematics in Palworld.

How To Get Schematics In Palworld

Schematics are one of the possible rewards you get whenever you open a treasure chest or defeat an Alpha Pal. You can also buy a handful of them from merchants, such as the one living in the Small Settlement. The schematics sold by merchants will allow you to craft a variety of funny hats that, unfortunately, come with little to no defensive proprieties.

If you’re looking for schematics for proper armor and weapons you’ll need to pray to the RNG gods and loot as many chests as possible. Make sure you always have a few keys on you because you’ll need them to open high-quality treasure chests. It’s a good idea to mark the location of all the chests you find on your map because they respawn after a while and can be looted again.

Chests aside, you can also get your hands on some schematics by farming Alpha Pals. All Alpha Pals can drop schematics, but only some of them have a chance to drop the highly coveted Legendary schematics. In total, there are 17 Legendary schematics to collect; 11 for armor and 6 for weapons. You can find a list of all the Alpha Pals that drop Legendary schematics down below.

Schematic Alpha Pal Boss Level Coordinates Legendary Cloth Outfit Chillet 11 171, -416 Legendary Feathered Hair Band Penking 15 114, -352 Legendary Pelt Armor Azurobe 17 -53, -388 Legendary Old Bow Kingpaca 23 50, -460 Legendary Crossbow Bushi 23 -116, -491 Legendary Handgun Beakon 29 -346, -254 Legendary Metal Helm Warsect 30 155, -229 Legendary Metal Armor Elizabee 31 32, -183 Legendary Refined Metal Helm Menasting 44 494, 82 Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Suzaku 45 403, 254 Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Astegon 48 -578, -421 Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Lyleen Noct 49 -142, 322 Legendary Assault Rifle Blazamut 49 -434, -532 Legendary Rocket Launcher Jetragon 50 -784, -322 Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor Necromus 50 447, 676 Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor Paladius 50 447, 676 Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Frostallion 50 -354, 509

How To Use Schematics In Palworld

In order to use a schematic you simply need to have it in your inventory. Once you do, interact with an appropriate workbench and you’ll find the item from the schematic alongside all the other craftable items you normally have access to. Unfortunately, there’s no way to permanently unlock these items, and having the schematic in a chest inside your base won’t work either, so having it in your inventory is mandatory.

Most of the items you can craft from schematics are upgraded versions of existing items, though there are also some unique ones. These items, as well as the schematics associated with them, come in several tiers of rarity ranging from Common to the aforementioned Legendary. All schematics aside from Common ones require Ancient Civilization Parts along with a host of other components to craft. Rarer schematics allow you to craft more powerful items, but they also require a ton more resources.