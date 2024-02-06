Skill Fruits are important items that allow you to customize the loadout of your Pals and potentially make them stronger by giving them access to new abilities. Pals already have quite a few abilities you can choose from, especially at higher levels, but having even more variety never hurts.

There are well over 100 Pals in Palworld, but your party can only hold up to five of them at any one time. Ideally, you’ll want a good mix of different types of Pals in your party so you can always be prepared for any situation. Alternatively, you can just go with your favorite Pals and change their abilities on the fly to suit your needs. This is where Skill Fruits come in handy.

How To Get Skill Fruits In Palworld

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Skill Fruits grow on trees in this game, however, we’re not talking about just any old trees. These are special trees that can only be found in a few select locations across the Palpagos Islands. There are 19 such trees in total, two of which can be found near the starting location. You’ll need to travel the world far and wide in order to find all the other ones.

Trees that spawn Skill Fruits are immediately recognizable by their unusual shape and magical glow, so you shouldn’t have any trouble spotting them once you’re in the vicinity. It’s worth noting that each of these trees holds three Skill Fruits but, much like a lot of other things in Palworld, these respawn after a while. Skill Fruits can also be found randomly on the ground or inside treasure chests, but the best way of obtaining some is to simply farm the trees whenever you get the chance.

What To Do With Skill Fruits In Palworld

Just as their name indicates, Skill Fruits unlock new skills for your Pals. Much like the Pals themselves, each Skill Fruit is associated with a particular element, such as Fire, Water, or Grass. Moreover, there are three levels of rarity – Uncommon, Rare, and Epic – that dictate the power of the skill. You can easily tell what type of element a Skill Fruit belongs to just by looking at it, but there are no visual differences when it comes to rarity. From afar, an Uncommon Dark Skill Fruit looks identical to an Epic Dark Skill Fruit, so you’ll need to pick it up to find out how good the skill is.

The neat thing about Skill Fruits is that they can be used on any Pal in your party regardless of their type or rarity. For instance, you can use a Rare Electric Skill Fruit on a Common Fire type Pal or an Uncommon Grass Skill Fruit on an Epic Dark type Pal. In other words, you can give Pals powerful new abilities that they would otherwise never have access to. The only time when you can’t use a Skill Fruit on a Pal is when it already has access to the skill you’re trying to give it.