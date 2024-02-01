Palworld features a number of materials that players can use to build bases and craft items. Some of these materials, such as Wood and Stone, are very common and can be found all over the place. Others, such as Sulfur, are much rarer and require players to go out of their way in order to find them.

You won’t have much use for Sulfur when you’re just starting out, but the further you progress through the game, the more uses you’ll find for this material. Keep reading to find out how you can easily get some hands on some, and what to do with it once you have it.

How To Get Sulfur In Palworld

It’s fairly easy to get a bunch of Sulfur once you know what you’re looking for. Similar to Stone and Ore, Sulfur shows up in large deposits that can be mined with any type of Pickaxe. These particular deposits are yellow and can easily be spotted from a distance. The main difference is that while other deposits spawn pretty much all over the map, Sulfur only shows up in certain biomes.

The item description for Sulfur mentions that the material can be found near volcanoes and other arid areas, which is true. If you go to the volcano biome in the western part of the map or the desert biome to the northwest of the starting island, you’ll find plenty of Sulfur. You can even set up a little mining operation there for easy access.

Alternatively, you can find Sulfur in one of the game’s many underground areas. Dungeon delving is the best way to get some Sulfur since these areas show up all over the map, including in the starting area. You can find a dungeon just south of the Plateau of Beginnings Fast Travel marker and there’s another one nearby on the beach west of the Grassy Behemoth Hills Fast Travel marker. Simply delve into one of those whenever you need some quick Sulfur.

What To Do With Sulfur In Palworld

Sulfur doesn’t have as many uses as other crafting materials like Ingots or Leather, for instance. But the things you can craft with it are pretty important. Namely, Sulfur is primarily used in the production of Gunpowder. In turn, Gunpowder is needed to craft ammunition for all the various types of firearms found in the game. You’ll also need it to craft grenades and other explosives.

In order to get access to Gunpowder, you’ll first need to unlock the appropriate Technology at level 21. Until you do that, Sulfur is essentially useless. Gunpowder can only be crafted at a High Quality Workbench and also requires Charcoal in addition to Sulfur. You can easily get some Charcoal by burning two pieces of Wood inside a Furnace.